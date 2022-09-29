What About Bob -- Surviving Junk Jaunt

Junk Jaunt 2022 was aptly named once again as there were a few treasures and lots and lots of junk at every stop along the route.

Lora Jean, Jean and I took off early Friday morning in search of those exciting treasures starting at Cairo. After stops in at least 11 other communities, and lots of walking, we ended up in Broken Bow for the night.

Saturday morning, we were once again on our way to another 12 communities with at least two stops along the way in each.

Sunday was a repeat. Anything and everything could be found on racks, tables, benches and boxes, or hanging from rafters of musty barns and out-buildings. Some were rusty and dirty, and some things still bore the original price tags. Cream cans were a hot item that first morning with ladies from Arizona as they squeezed as many as they could into their old horse trailer. Glassware of all kinds abounded at every stop, as well as very scary dolls and embroidered pillowcase and table runners. I did some VERY special Christmas shopping . . . just a heads-up Gail Nordlund! Nothing really old, but something new, nothing borrowed, but definitely something very blue!

Food-wise, we had our best meals at the Double T in Halsey, owned and run by Reta Teahon, who just happens to be the sister of Bill Hardy from York. The beer was nice and cold, and the chicken-fried steaks were huge, hand-breaded and amazing. Don’t ask for blue cheese dressing on your salad because your waitress will tell you “NO!” with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face! It will be ranch or Dorothy Lynch, thank you very much! But the best was yet to come on Sunday morning for breakfast when we moseyed over for Reta’s homemade cinnamon rolls. We were a little early and they weren’t quite ready, so we poured a cup of hot coffee. Reta apologized for the delay, but mentioned she had something for us in the meantime. Out came our waitress with three plates with hot-out-of-the-deep-fryer, dripping with glaze, doughnuts. Oh boy . . . doughnuts! They were followed by her cinnamon rolls which were every bit as good as her doughnuts. All of that for a donation to the church. Thanks Reta . . . what a deal!

The last York Farmer’s Market of the year and Sip & Stroll both ended yesterday evening until next year.

Next up on the calendar is the Yorkshire Playhouse production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.” Directed by Kelle Sweazy, performance dates are on September 30-October 2, and October 6-7, 9, with a virtual performance on October 8. Purchase tickets at yorkshireplayhouse.com/box-office

Also, mark your calendars for the 17th annual October Czechfest brought to you by the Nebraska Czechs of York. It will once again be held at the Holthus Convention Center on Sunday, October 16, starting at 9:30 a.m., with kolache and coffee in the lobby. There will be an accordion jam, vendor booths, queen introduction, silent auction, dancing to the Milligan Czech Brass Band, kolache-eating contest, accordion and Czech language lessons and dance demonstrations. Fresh kolache of all different kinds will be available for sale as long as supplies last. Best of all, Brian Tomes from Hunter’s Lounge, one of our favorite local Czechs, will be serving up his amazing roast pork loin or Czech wiener dinners with dumplings, sauerkraut and all the trimmings. For additional information contact www.nebraskaczechsofYork See you there!

After the passing of a few long months, a very dangerous and sticky situation will be taking place on October 4. The long-awaited opening of Daylight Donuts will happen. I say dangerous because for all of us at the York Visitors Bureau, York Chamber, York Development Corporation, York Foundation and Main Street, this new business is about 10 short steps away across the alley. As a good Type II diabetic, I will do my best to pace my consumption of one of my favorite treats. As my character, Norman Bulansky would say in the Yorkshire Playhouse production of, “The Boys Next Door,” “Oh boy . . . doughnuts! Doughnuts are snacks!”

For your calendars:

September 30-October 2 . . . “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane”~Yorkshire Playhouse

October 6-7, 9 . . . “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane”~Yorkshire Playhouse

October 8 . . . BOO on the FARM~Wessels Living History Farm

October 16 . . . Annual October Czechfest~Holthus Convention Center

October 16-19 . . . Annual Crossroads Girls Volleyball Tournament~York City Auditorium

October 21-23 . . . York University Homecoming & Fall Panther Days~York University Campus

October 26 . . . Downtown Trick or Treat~York 3:00-5:00 pm

October 28 . . . Trunk or Treat on Main Street~Main Street in Henderson

October 29 . . . Adult BOO on the FARM~Wessels Living History Farm

October 30 . . . Haunt at the Holthus~Holthus Convention Center 3:00-6:00 pm (Admission is $1.00 or a donation of a non-perishable food item. Email: info@holthusconvention.com)

November 4 . . . Business After Hours Salute to Educators~Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden 5:00-7:00 pm