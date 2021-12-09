What About Bob -- Souper Soup Sale a great success

Tuesday was our annual holiday pilgrimage to our favorite Nebraska bakery . . . Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook. A record number of orders for both stollen and cinnamon breads came back with us in the back of Sue Ann’s vehicle. A total of 114 loaves of freshly baked goodies were boxed and loaded by the Sehnert’s Crew for transport and deliver to my York office.

We made our usual rounds after coffee and rolls to Knowle & Yates, the amazing kitchen shop, to the cemetery to leave an arrangement on the graves of our parents and sister, Mac’s Drive-Inn for a lunch of pizza burgers and onion rings (the very same exact order for over 50 years!), a drive down Santa Claus Lane and a quick stop at the Methodist Ladies Second Hand Shop for gag Christmas gifts. (Gail Nordlund, be very, very careful!)

We did have the opportunity to have coffee with Kristi Korf Clapp, who is one of my very good friends from grade school through high school. Sister Susan and brother-in-law Tom rented their first little house in McCook from Kristi’s parents, who lived right next door. We spent at least an hour or more just catching up on the last few years and visiting about her and her husband’s retirement, grandkids and sharing all of our pet stories . . . good and bad! Kristi, I am so glad that we were able to connect this time. Plan on doing it again next trip back, too.