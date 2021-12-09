What About Bob -- Souper Soup Sale a great success

The Friends of the Library “SOUPER” Soup Sale fundraiser resulted in over 185 quarts of frozen, homemade soups in 33 amazing flavors being sold to be used by Kilgore Library for additional programs, speaker, materials, books and equipment not included in their regular budget. It was a wild couple of hours with soups flying out the door.
First, I would like to thank Darin Lichti of Lichti’s TV, Appliance and Furniture Center for generously donating the use of two of their freezers. And second, to Warren Thomas from Grand Central, thank you for the donation of the soup containers and lids. Many thanks . . . we could not have done it without your willingness to help out.
Thanks to all of our great soup makers for volunteering their time and supplies: Jean Vincent, Barb Driewer, Susan Cox, Cheryl Thomas-Miller, Shirley Witte, Annie Redfern, Sally Ruben, Iren Duncan, Deb Robertson, Katie North, Allen Osentowski, Suzanne Vanous, Pat Carpenter, Dee Graham, Linda Yeager, Dave and Kathleen Michel, Andrew Hills Family, Floyda Clayton, Jean and Tim Gardner, Brian Tomes/Hunter’s Lounge, Deb Heskett, Todd Kirshenbaum, Toby Walker/Offsides, Sue Ann Romohr, Chances ‘R’, Kerry’s Restaurant & Lounge and Marcia Schlegelmilch. Without your volunteering, we would have no soup to sell.
Thanks to Susan Cox, Todd Kirshenbaum, Ronda Harris and Deb Heskett for letters and mail-outs; Susan Cox, Irene Duncan and the Andrew Hills family for helping at the sale. Thanks to Virginia Fay for joining us to sell her special pies with fruit from the Wessels Living History Farm. It was a great group effort!
Tuesday was our annual holiday pilgrimage to our favorite Nebraska bakery . . . Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook. A record number of orders for both stollen and cinnamon breads came back with us in the back of Sue Ann’s vehicle. A total of 114 loaves of freshly baked goodies were boxed and loaded by the Sehnert’s Crew for transport and deliver to my York office.
We made our usual rounds after coffee and rolls to Knowle & Yates, the amazing kitchen shop, to the cemetery to leave an arrangement on the graves of our parents and sister, Mac’s Drive-Inn for a lunch of pizza burgers and onion rings (the very same exact order for over 50 years!), a drive down Santa Claus Lane and a quick stop at the Methodist Ladies Second Hand Shop for gag Christmas gifts. (Gail Nordlund, be very, very careful!)
We did have the opportunity to have coffee with Kristi Korf Clapp, who is one of my very good friends from grade school through high school. Sister Susan and brother-in-law Tom rented their first little house in McCook from Kristi’s parents, who lived right next door. We spent at least an hour or more just catching up on the last few years and visiting about her and her husband’s retirement, grandkids and sharing all of our pet stories . . . good and bad! Kristi, I am so glad that we were able to connect this time. Plan on doing it again next trip back, too.
All in all, it was a great day with friends and family!
Yorkshire Playhouse presents “Christmas Belles” . . . there are Christmas plays and then there are Christmas productions! In true Southern form the Tabernacle of the Lamb’s yearly Christmas Production spins hilariously out of control when new creative leadership takes over, and the Futrelle Sisters are smack-dab in the middle of it all. Santa, Mary and Joseph, a Wiseman and Elvis all make an appearance in this unforgettable play. Join us for the 2021 season finale! Performances: December 7-12, Tuesday-Friday shows at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday shows are 2 p.m. matinees. Tickets are now on sale at www.yorkshireplayhouse.com/box-office.
For your calendars:
December 10-12, and 17-19 . . . Christmas on the Farm~Wessels Living History Farm/open Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 pm & Christmas Light Show Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings 6:00-9:00 pm
December 10-12 . . . Cocoa & Carols~York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center (Tickets are $5.00 per person.) Kindly RSVP at www.york.edu/boxofficeflyer.
December 10-13 . . . “Christmas Belles”~Yorkshire Playhouse
December 11 . . . Candy Cane Hunt followed by Cookie Decorating~East Hill Park 10:00 am (Sponsored by York Parks & Rec and Young professionals)