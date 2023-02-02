Kicking off their 50th season of providing the best in live entertainment to the York area, the Yorkshire Playhouse will be staging the classic, “You Can’t Take It With You,” February 10, 16-17 at 7:30 p.m., and February 11-12, 19 at 2 p.m. Check www.yorkshireplayhouse.com for more information and ticket sales.

Mark your calendars with a big red heart for Saturday, February 11 for the annual York Uncorked Fundraiser hosted by Friends of the Library from 5:30-8 p.m., at Kilgore Memorial Library. Share your evening with your sweetheart sampling fine wines, liquors, amazing appetizers, special chocolate treats and more. Advance tickets are $25 per person, and $30 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Grand Central, Kilgore Memorial Library and the York Chamber of Commerce.

The 2023 York Home and Garden Show is scheduled for February 17-18 at the Holthus Convention Center. More than 50 vendors will be on hand both days to get you all excited about the latest and newest in lawn, garden, landscaping and home improvements for spring, summer and beyond! Hours are Friday, February 17, from 2-7 p.m, and Saturday, February 18, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Shred Truck will be in place on Friday, 3-6 p.m., FFA Pancake Feed on Saturday will be serving from 8-11 a.m., and the Goodwill Truck will be there on Saturday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 4-H clubs will be collecting canned goods, household cleaning supplies and hygiene products. Admission is free and fresh popcorn will be available! Check the York Chamber website at yorkchamber.org/home-garden-show for other details.

The inaugural meeting for the Community Leadership Book Club will take place on February 24 from 9-10 a.m., at the Kilgore Memorial Library. This new book club will meet to discuss visions, create goals and expectations, and introduce the first book, “The Energy Bus” by Jon Gordon. No need to read the book before meeting. Please call Kilgore Memorial Library at 402-363-2620 with any questions.

The Henderson Home Show will be held the following weekend on Saturday, February 25 at the Heartland School. Here as well, there will be lots of great displays and information to take home.

The brand new 2023 Nebraska Tourism Travel Guides have arrived and are out in the office racks for free distribution. Following close behind is the 2023 Experience York publication from the York News-Times. And the 2023 Nebraska Life Traveler. The new Nebraska Passport stops should be announced in March and the Nebraska Passport Programs for the new season should be available sometime in April.

Starting the end of February, the sandhill cranes will begin their annual migration north and flock to the Platte River Basin area, with birders from all over the world flocking to watch the spectacle of nature that happens only in Nebraska only 40 miles to the west of us. The whole month of March into the first couple weeks in April are the opportune times to do your viewing.

For those of you who have been wondering why you’ve been missing the Monday columns by Todd Kirshenbaum the past few weeks . . . Todd suffered another stroke that has set him back. Currently, he is at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha where he is receiving amazing therapies from a great staff, after getting excellent care at York General Hospital. The address is Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital/Omaha Campus, 17500 Burke Street, Omaha, NE 68118. He is currently in Room 117, and his room phone number is 402-401-3117. However, it may be just as easy to mail any words of encouragement to his home address at 7 Eastridge Avenue, York, NE 68467. We are hoping to get him back into some type of assisted/skilled living situation as soon as the doctors feel he is ready. He still has a way to go.