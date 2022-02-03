What About Bob -- So many events, plenty to do in York

Friends of the Library will be hosting their annual York Uncorked Fundraiser on February 12 at Kilgore Memorial Library from 5:30-8 p.m. Grand Central Foods and Warren Thomas have lined up eight different vendors who will be giving out some very fine samples of wine, liquors and craft beers. (Word is that they will be offering some mighty fine Nebraska-produced wines!) Paired with some very amazing homemade sweet and savory appetizers provided by Friends of the Library members, it is shaping up to be a great Valentine’s evening out. Tickets are $25 each for this adult-only event, and are now available for purchase at Kilgore Memorial Library, Grand Central Foods and the York Chamber of Commerce. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $30 the evening of the event. Souvenir wine glasses are also included for each attendee. So, come sip . . . savor . . . support!
Yorkshire Playhouse kicks off its 49th season with the ever-popular Agatha Christie production of “Murder on the Orient Express” on February 11-13, 17-18, 20. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by morning, it is one passenger fewer. Will Hercule Poirot find the murderer? Who is it? Why did it occur? How many people have a motive? Please come experience the mystery, and see if you’ve guessed correctly regarding “whodunnit.” This classic is directed by Elise Owens. Reserve your tickets early at: https://www.yorkshireplayhouse.com/boxoffice.
Now that Winkie, the new cat, has made herself completely at home, we have been getting used to her antics with not only the other animals, but just herself. An unattended bottle cap or rubber band provides hours of entertainment pouncing and shooting it across the room like a hockey puck. She seems confused when we cheer loudly if she “scores” by sending the “puck” under the closet door . . . I‘m sure she wonders what kind of a family she has gotten herself into!
Saturday afternoon, as I was relaxing, reading the paper, she was jumping straight up in the air, rolling around, meowing and batting what sounded like a more substantial bottle cap. From where I sat, it sure looked like an acorn, and had the right sound of the product from one of our two massive oaks out front. Finally, the “puck” flew under the recliner, and there Winkie sat, blinking her blue gray eyes, expecting me to get up and retrieve her “puck” so play time could continue. I reached under the recliner, grabbed her little “puck” and quickly realized that the “puck” was not an acorn after all, but rather a small, dried “torpedo” from one of the litter boxes. Stifling a low-registered gag, I disposed of Winkie’s toy, and found the hand sanitizer. It’s not like she lacks official cat toys, or even empty boxes or sacks, but her toy of choice was a dried-up “torpedo!” I took it as a direct message that it was time for Todd to clean the litter boxes, which he did. She succeeded in getting our attention, and we have had no more hockey play since.
For your calendars:
February 11-13, 17-18, 20 . . . Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express~Yorkshire Playhouse
February 12 . . . Friends of the Library Annual York Uncorked Fundraiser~Kilgore Memorial Library 5:30-8:00 pm
February 12 . . . York General Hospital Auxiliary’s “Royal Auxiliary Ball”~Holthus Convention Center 6:00 pm
February 15 . . . York High School Community Speech Performances~York High School Theater
February 18-19 . . . York Home & Garden Show~Holthus Convention Center
February 24-27 . . . York College Theatre production, “Ramshackle Inn”~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
February 26 . . . Henderson Home Show~Heartland High School Gym
February 26 . . . Speech Triangular~York High School Theater
February 28 . . . York High School Choir Concert~York High School Theater
March 15 . . . Ides of March Fundraiser Dinner~York College Mackey Center 7:00 pm
March 24 . . . Youth Involvement Fair~York City Auditorium
March 31-April 2 . . . York College Songfest~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
April 1-2 . . . Spring Panther Days~York College Campus
April 7 . . . 10th Annual Leadership York’s Flavors of York County~Holthus Convention Center 4:30-7:00 pm (Tickets $15.00 in advance, $20.00 at the door and available at York Chamber of Commerce, online at yorkchamber.org or from a current Leadership York Class Member. Proceeds benefitting York Area Non-Profit Organizations.)