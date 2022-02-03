What About Bob -- So many events, plenty to do in York

Now that Winkie, the new cat, has made herself completely at home, we have been getting used to her antics with not only the other animals, but just herself. An unattended bottle cap or rubber band provides hours of entertainment pouncing and shooting it across the room like a hockey puck. She seems confused when we cheer loudly if she “scores” by sending the “puck” under the closet door . . . I‘m sure she wonders what kind of a family she has gotten herself into!

Saturday afternoon, as I was relaxing, reading the paper, she was jumping straight up in the air, rolling around, meowing and batting what sounded like a more substantial bottle cap. From where I sat, it sure looked like an acorn, and had the right sound of the product from one of our two massive oaks out front. Finally, the “puck” flew under the recliner, and there Winkie sat, blinking her blue gray eyes, expecting me to get up and retrieve her “puck” so play time could continue. I reached under the recliner, grabbed her little “puck” and quickly realized that the “puck” was not an acorn after all, but rather a small, dried “torpedo” from one of the litter boxes. Stifling a low-registered gag, I disposed of Winkie’s toy, and found the hand sanitizer. It’s not like she lacks official cat toys, or even empty boxes or sacks, but her toy of choice was a dried-up “torpedo!” I took it as a direct message that it was time for Todd to clean the litter boxes, which he did. She succeeded in getting our attention, and we have had no more hockey play since.