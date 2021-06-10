What about Bob? -- Royalty, gardening and passports

There is still a brief window to give some serious consideration for names of worthy, prospective candidates to be submitted from any York County community for Yorkfest King and Queen. Each year the York Chamber of Commerce helps select an outstanding man and woman to serve as Yorkfest royalty. They will reign over the event from Friday, September 10, to Sunday, September 12, and may attend other events throughout the year as they may choose.

Criteria for nomination of a candidate: be a resident of York County for at least five years, be at least 45 years old, have a proven record of outstanding volunteerism and/or work performance and be available for the Yorkfest coronation and weekend festivities. Your nomination must be submitted or mailed to the York Chamber of Commerce by June 14, 2021, or at least postmarked by that date. Email instructions are included on the nomination form if you choose to submit your nominations via that means.

Who will the new King and Queen be?