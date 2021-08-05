What About Bob -- Produce thieves strike again in even bolder ways

As I was driving down the interstate the other morning to deliver brochures to the York Westbound Information Center, I passed a semi from Colorado loaded with bags and bags of onions. I thought to myself how much better my onions looked, how much bigger they were and how good mine would be in the peach-onion salsa that I make every year.
But no, that is not going to happen because there are very few onions left for the guy who bought them, planted them, weeded them, fertilized them, mulched them and watered them. Some selfish, lazy slug managed to pull almost all of the onions in my plot. Thanks a lot . . . you really made my day.
And not only did the onions disappear, but so did six of my eight watermelons. I call tell that these poachers are kids or at least adults not savvy enough to know much about gardening as the melons were several weeks away from being ripe. You got nothing good to eat from carting those away from my garden, but you did deprive me and my friends out of the joy of cutting into a ripe one that I raised myself.
A community garden does NOT mean open for the public to greedily fill their bags with the fruits of someone else’s labor. It means rent a spot and plant your own damn garden! Unfortunately, I am not the only gardener having these issues, either.
I just heard from a friend that this spring when the peonies were in full bloom, a lady from a town south of us pulled up, went into her backyard and started cutting bunches of her peonies. Before she could get out the door to speak to her, the lady drove off. A bit later, the homeowner looked out, and the lady was back cutting more! This time she confronted her and asked what she was doing. The peony-picker replied that they didn’t belong to anyone so they were there for the picking. The owner informed her that the flowers were indeed in her yard and to please leave. Had she at least asked, maybe she could have had permission. Amazing!
Webster’s New World College Dictionary defines entitlement as “something to which a person is entitled to: spec., any of various benefits provided to qualifying persons.” As a producer of my products in my own personal space that makes me a qualifying person. It DOES NOT make those who think they are entitled, eligible to qualify for the benefits of, shall we say, my hours of hard work and my former good nature.
What is wrong with people?
A big reveal is coming! After a couple of months of suspense, the new 2021-2022 Yorkfest Royalty will be crowned September 10 at the York Country Club. The coronation ceremony and meal are open to the public with a wonderful luncheon of Dijon Chicken at $15 per person. There are four very deserving and talented people nominated for this year’s honors. Who will receive the crown and sash this year?
It’s here . . . it’s here! The 2021 York County Fair is already off to a great start. This year’s theme is appropriately dubbed, “Sticking Together.” The weekend’s events include:
Friday, August 6: 5:30-7:30 pm . . . Cattlemen’s Steak Fry
7:00 pm . . . Bush Puller’s Tractor Pull
7:00 pm . . . Antique Tractor Parade
7:00 pm . . . Pioneer Farm Family Awards
8:30 pm . . . Beer Garden & Music by Shooter Jaxx along with Jordan Schoch
Saturday, August 7: 9:00 am-1:00 pm . . . Waffleman Pancake Feed
10:00 am-1:00 pm . . . Kid’s Day
2:00 pm . . . Auto Show & Shine
6:30 pm . . . Figure 8 Races
7:00 pm . . . Antique Tractor Parade
8:00 pm-1:00 am . . . Music by Iron Zephyr along with Sock Party Dance & Beer Garden
8:30-11:00 pm . . . BINGO
Sunday, August 8: 9:30 am . . . Inspirational Services
11:00 am . . . Antique Tractor Pull
1:30 pm . . . PeeWee Pet Show
2:30 pm . . . Mutton Busting
3:00 pm . . . Farm Olympics
As always, D.C. Lynch Midway will be there along with food vendors providing all of your favorite fair foods . . . all of those deep-fried, once-a-year, calorie-free menu items that makes your mouth water just thinking about them!
Please check www.yorkcountyfair for more information and a full schedule of fair events.
For your calendars:
August 3 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm
August 5 . . . York Farmer’s Market~York County Fairgronds 5:00-7:00 pm
August 5-8 . . . York County Fair~York County Fairgrounds
August 7-8 . . . Cornerstone 39th Annual Non-Sanctioned Tennis Tournament~York High School Levitt Tennis Courts
August 10 . . . Business Resource Luncheon sponsored by Cornerstone Insurance Group, York County Development Corporation and York Chamber~Chances ‘R’ Shir-Ra Room 11:30-1:30 pm
August 10 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm
August 10-15 . . . “A Play About a Dragon”~Yorkshire Playhouse (Tuesday-Friday 7:00 pm curtain, Saturday and Sunday 2:00 pm curtain. Ticket information & reservations: yorkshireplayhouse.com)
August 12 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library
August 19 . . . VIBE @ 5:00~McLean Beef (3208 S. Lincoln Ave.) 4:30-6:60 pm
August 19 . . . Back to School Bash~East Hill Park 5:30-7:15 pm
September 9-12 . . . Annual Yorkfest Celebration~Citywide
October 7 . . . Sip & Stroll~Downtown York 5:00-8:00 pm (Tickets: York Chamber Office or yorkchamber.org)