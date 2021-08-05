What About Bob -- Produce thieves strike again in even bolder ways

As I was driving down the interstate the other morning to deliver brochures to the York Westbound Information Center, I passed a semi from Colorado loaded with bags and bags of onions. I thought to myself how much better my onions looked, how much bigger they were and how good mine would be in the peach-onion salsa that I make every year.

But no, that is not going to happen because there are very few onions left for the guy who bought them, planted them, weeded them, fertilized them, mulched them and watered them. Some selfish, lazy slug managed to pull almost all of the onions in my plot. Thanks a lot . . . you really made my day.

And not only did the onions disappear, but so did six of my eight watermelons. I call tell that these poachers are kids or at least adults not savvy enough to know much about gardening as the melons were several weeks away from being ripe. You got nothing good to eat from carting those away from my garden, but you did deprive me and my friends out of the joy of cutting into a ripe one that I raised myself.

A community garden does NOT mean open for the public to greedily fill their bags with the fruits of someone else’s labor. It means rent a spot and plant your own damn garden! Unfortunately, I am not the only gardener having these issues, either.