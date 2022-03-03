What About Bob -- Passport Program about to get underway

Released on Wednesday of this week, the 2022 Nebraska Passports Program stops include McLean Beef, Inc. located on South Lincoln Avenue in York. Congratulations to this outstanding new attraction and business. May all of your visitors stopping for Passport stamps pick up at least a couple pounds of jalapeno ground beef or some magnificent ribeye steaks!

The 2022 Nebraska Passports are due to be delivered to my office April 1. As soon as they are delivered, they will be available to the public. Stop in for your complimentary copy.

Sightings of the first Sandhill cranes have been reported in the last week to week and a half. Now that we are in March, migration will be in full swing for the next six weeks and birding will be in its prime time. The Platte River Valley from Grand Island to North Platte will be filled to capacity with those magnificent birds and all of the amazing sounds that they make.

Last fall when we were at the 2021 Nebraska Tourism Conference, part of one of our tours was a stop at Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center. I noticed a very cool crane brochure for retail titled “Sandhill Crane Display Dictionary . . . What Cranes Say with Their Body Language,” and picked up a copy. The things I did not know were many! For instance, did you know:

1. That “Bustle-up” means that with the wings held close to the body, the innermost flight feathers (called the tertial feathers) attached to the bird’s upper wing are raised, giving the impression of a fluffy bustle in the rear. Function: Reflects arousal

2. “Dancing” facilitates pair bonding and allows rivals to assess one another. Pre-adult cranes practice dancing for years before they select a mate. Parents educate their young chicks by dancing with them.

3. “Ground-stab” display: Crane with wings spread, pecks down at the ground. The next display is often a wing-spread-hold or jump. Function: “Look at me and let’s dance!” In a flock on staging sites, it often recruits a dancing partner to jump or wing-spread-hold.

4. “Object-toss” display: During dancing, cranes may seize a feather, twig or a grass stem, fling it upward, and watch it fall. Function: Solo or pair dancing.

5. Dancing frequently involves circling of one crane around a stationary partner or the rotating of both partners. The sequences of linked dance steps are seen on summer nesting territories, but are rare at roosting or staging sites. Dances include the tour-jete (Jump-turn), Minuet, Salute, Run-flap-glide, Curtsey, Tuck-bob and the Gape & Gape Sweep.

6. “Tenting” display: For the first 3-4 weeks after hatching, copper-colored crane chicks sleep at night under the protective cover of their mother’s wings. Chicks use the wing-tent to avoid rain, snow or hail and as protection for predators. At “bed-time,” chicks gently peck to ask the female to partially lift her wing.

7. Between the ages of two and five years of age, cranes select their mates and then remain paired for decades. Each pair migrates north to the nest territory that it faithfully occupies from year to year.

8. Both adults offer seeds, berries, tubers, insects, and meat from voles or ducklings to the chicks. The nutrients fuel the transformation of 4-inch downy toddlers into 36 inch “colts” that are flight-competent for migration.

My latest amusing email came about a week ago from someone using the name “Chestertug” or possibly “ACrumb,” which should have raised my eyebrows and piqued my interest! It reads:

Subject line: I consider, that you are not right. I can defend the position. Write to me in the PM.

Message: You are not right. I am assured. Let’s discuss it. Write to me in the PM, we will communicate.

It sounds like scripting from a Peter Sellers spy spoof as Inspector Clouseau. I am already aware that I am not right, and have known for quite some time, so that is not a revelation. I just did not know that someone else knew it, and was ready to defend me!

Cat update: We have a young female cat that has been yowling, issuing bizarre guttural sounds and leaping from chair to sofa to table non-stop for the past week. Our suspicions were confirmed as the vets told us it was time to take Winkie on a little trip to . . . make her more . . . shall we say . . . calm. The soonest she can take her little trip is one month from now. I hope there’s some high-dose melatonin out there. Little does she know!

For your calendars:

March 15 . . . Ides of March Fundraising Dinner~York College Mackey Center 7:00 pm

March 19 . . . Annual German Smorgasbord~Heartland High School

March 19 . . . Annual St. Joe’s Pot ‘O’ Gold Fundraiser~Holthus Convention Center 5:30 pm (Tickets available at the church office or after masses.)

March 20 . . . York American Legion Riders Pancake Feed!York County Fairgrounds 4-H Building 9:00 am-1:00 pm

March 24 . . . Youth Involvement Fair~York City Auditorium

March 26 . . . United Way of York Spring Carnival!York City Auditorium 10:00 am-2:00 pm

March 31-April 2 . . . Annual York College Songfest~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

April 1-2 . . . Spring Panther Days~York College Campus

April 7 . . . 10th Annual Leadership York’s Flavors of York County~Holthus Convention Center 4:30-7:00 pm (Tickets $15.00 in advance, $20.00 at the door, and available at York Chamber of Commerce, online at yorkchamber.org or from a current Leadership York class member. All proceeds benefitting York Area Non-Profit Organizations.)

April 8 . . . York College Children’s Theatre Community Show~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center 7:30 pm

April 15 . . . Good Friday Hymn Sing~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

April 16 . . . Easter Egg Drop~Wessels Living History Farm

April 25 . . . York College Concert Choir Spring Concert~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center 7:30 pm

April 30 . . . York College Commencement~Campbell Activity Center