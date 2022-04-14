What About Bob -- Nashville duo coming to York and Easter's on its way

Our family is very excited to announce that my great-niece (Susan’s granddaughter) Kaylor Cox and her significant other, Alex Smith, both from Nashville, will be playing in concert at the York Country Club on June 25. Some of you may remember Kaylor opening at the York County Fair three summers ago. She is an amazing singer/songwriter. Well, this time we get her and Alex, also a successful singer/songwriter who just signed a recording contract in November with Edgehill Music Publishing (Https://wwedgehillmusicpublishing.com/). He was one of five opening acts for Dolly Parton last November for her annual holiday show. He plays at Blake Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, every Saturday from 2-6 p.m., with his band, The Mobile Homeboys. I understand he already has a local York following! He will also be releasing a single called “Beaumont and Baton Rouge” in the next month. I have heard it, it’s one of my favorites. He also cooks a mean pot of authentic Louisiana gumbo and jambalaya!

We are proud and thrilled to have them with us for a long weekend, and have them share their talent with folks in York. They both love the Midwest and all of the people here. More details to follow.

Easter weekend means that there will be some options for Easter Egg hunting. The York Lion’s Club will have their annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids 10 and under at East Hill Park from 11 a.m.-noon. Come rain or shine or flakes of snow, the Lions members will have hidden hundreds of eggs for those sharp-eyed kids to find.

That afternoon, there will be more eggs to snag as J & R Heating & Air Conditioning and Wessels Living History Farm team up to hold their second annual Helicopter Easter Egg Drop from 1-4 p.m. I think I had heard at least 10,000 eggs will be dropped from the helicopter for three different age groups. Also available will be games, pony rides, obstacle course, music, farm tours, dancers, bubbles, raffles, prizes, fire engine, pictures with the Easter Bunny and so much more! For more details and a list of participating sponsors, please see J & R Heating and Air Conditioning’s Facebook page.

I’m not sure that I have shared this true Easter Bunny story from when I was perhaps 8-9, but I’m sharing anyway. We had gone to Scotia, Nebraska for Easter weekend at my Aunt Sue’s and Uncle Rabbit’s. (Just a coincidence with his nickname . . . as he had big, long ears.) Easter Sunday morning, Aunt Sue herded all of us little kids up to her big picture window to see the huge Easter Bunny sitting on a stump by her raspberry patch. There were maybe 4-5 of us cousins oohing and aahing at the huge bunny, when all of a sudden . . . KABOOM, the Easter Bunny was gone and rabbit fur floated down like snow. Wailing commenced. The Easter Bunny was gone . . . not only gone, but dead. It made no difference that we hadn’t hunted for eggs yet. They were not happy treats anymore . . . they belonged to a dead rabbit that had just disappeared before our very innocent eyes. I have been traumatized ever since. It was the marring of a holiday that can’t be unseen! My older cousin who snuck out with the shotgun received the end of my Aunt’s Sue’s Sassy Stick that was within easy reach behind the refrigerator. I’m pretty sure the shooter was traumatized too. Aunt Sue’s aim never missed!

Good Friday means that if you follow The Old farmer’s Almanac, it’s potato-planting time. Not that I’m superstitious or anything, but I always try to get them in precisely on that day . . . I mean what does it hurt? I’ll admit that I have missed that particular Friday for planting and I have had crops, but they were generally not as good. I’m sowing them in tubs again for ease of planting and harvest, and also because I can control the sandy-mulch mix that I put them in. Add some chicken manure on top, water and watch them grow!

Birthday wishes go out to my older sister, Susan Cox, who celebrated another year earlier this week. Here’s a special poem just for her:

Cherries are red,

The sky is blue,

It’s your birthday,

But I’m still younger than you!

For your calendars:

April 15 -- Good Friday Hymn Sing - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

April 16 -- York Lion’s Club Easter Egg Hunt for kids 10 & under - East Hill Park 11a.m. - 12 p.m.

April 16 -- Helicopter Easter Egg Drop - Wessels Living History Farm 1 - 4 p.m.

April 21 -- VIBE @ 5 - Corteva Agri-Science 4:30 – 6 p.m.

April 24 -- CASA for York County “Colorfully Run Child Abuse Out of Town” 1 mile & 5K race (www.CasaforYork.org for more information)

April 25 -- York University Concert Choir Spring Concert - Bartholomew Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m.

April 30 -- York University Commencement - Campbell Activity Center

May 2 -- York High School Fine Arts Festival - Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden

May 5 -- Opening Day & Cinco de Mayo admission special - Wessels Living History Farm

May 6 -- York High School All Sports Banquet - York City Auditorium

May 8 -- York High School Baccalaureate - York High School Theater

May 15 -- York High School Graduation - York City Auditorium