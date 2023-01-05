What About Bob -- Mother Nature brings all kinds of weather for new year

The transition has been made and 2023 is off and running, starting us out in traditional Nebraska winter weather. Because Mother Nature couldn’t quite make up her fickle mind of what to serve up, we got a mixture of rain, sleet, ice and snow. She even treated us to a couple flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder in the middle of the night. I am so appreciative of the soaking rain as we need every bit of it, and besides, that form of precipitation is much easier for me to scoop versus the wet, frozen snow.

Navigation by vehicle or on foot is also negatively affected by the frozen stuff as I was reminded Saturday morning when walking the dogs by the high school, I misjudged my steps on a puddle of ice that was melting. Down I went on my side, and dang if that concrete isn’t a bit hard! The dogs cared not and were only concerned that their walk would continue. Happy that no one saw me go down, I pulled myself up into a sitting position, and then stood, bruising only my pride until Sunday morning when the physical bruises appeared. That’s one of the main reasons I prefer rain over snow and ice until the April showers are here!

Christmas seemed a little off this year as it was just Sister Susan and Nephew Tommy and I together for Christmas Day for dinner. There was more than enough food, but it seemed strange to not have a few more family members around the table. Great-nephew Braydon, and his wife Katie, did join us late afternoon for snacks and gifts.

I received many nice gifts, but the one really special one was a life-size metal sculpture of Bigfoot from my sister. I say life-size in comparison to me, which would make it a juvenile Squatch as it is about six feet tall and adults are reportedly eight to 12 feet tall. I shared pictures and a text message with my buddy Harriett McFeely in Hastings at the Bigfoot Museum who seemed as excited as I was! Thanks, Susan for tracking the sculpture down in Beatrice!

York Ag Conference (formerly the York Ag Expo) is all set for Thursday, January 12. This is one day jam-packed full of conversations, trainings and a wide range of exhibitors from the ag industry. Attendees will receive lunch, and the day will close with a Happy Hour for attendees, presenters and exhibitors. Registration is free! Follow this link to sign up to attend the 2023 York Ag Conference . . . https://yorkchamber.org/york-ag-conference/

January 17 has been selected as the date of the 2023 annual York Chamber Banquet, which will be held at the Holthus Convention Center. There will be a 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 6 p.m. dinner, followed by the awards program where York’s deserving recipients will be recognized. Tickets are available at the York Chamber Office at $28 each.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 11, for the annual York Uncorked Fundraiser hosted by Kilgore Memorial Library 5:30-8 p.m. Share your evening with your sweetheart sampling fine wines, liquors, amazing appetizers, special chocolate treats and more. Advance tickets are $25 per person, and $30 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Grand Central, Kilgore Memorial Library and the York Chamber of Commerce.

For your calendars:

January 12 . . .York Ag Conference (formerly York Ag Expo)~Holthus Convention Center 8:00 am-6:00 pm (Free registration)

January 12 . . .Celebrate Ag Happy Hour~Holthus Convention Center 6:00 pm

January 17 . . . Annual Chamber Banquet~Holthus Convention Center 5:00 pm Happy Hour, 6:00 pm Dinner

January 21 . . . YCDC Home-based Business Workshop~Holthus Convention Center

January 22-29 . . . Annual Crossroads Conference Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament~York City Auditorium

January 22 . . . Nebraska Bridal Show~Holthus Convention Center 1:00-4:00 pm

January 25 . . . York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Banquet~Holthus Convention Center

February 2 . . . York County Spelling Contest~York University Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

February 11 . . . York Uncorked Fundraiser~Kilgore Memorial Library 5:30-8:00 pm

February 16 . . . Supply Chain Lunch & Learn~Holthus Convention Center

February 17-18 . . . York Home & Garden Show~Holthus Convention Center

February 23-26 . . . York University Theatre Production~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

February 25 . . . Henderson Home Show~Heartland Schools