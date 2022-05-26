What About Bob -- May marks travel season and people are ready to hit the road

The first of May pretty much marks the official beginning of tourism season because once school ends, it’s time to load up the kids, dogs, camping equipment and phones and take off. Despite the record-setting gas prices, people are on the road in force. Being cooped up the past two years with COVID may have meant forgoing a family trip, but not this year. I’ve had more than one traveler tell me that it’s been two years since they’ve seen their grandmother in Texas, or daughter in college in California. They are going to see their loved ones, one way or another. $5 gas or not, life is too short and family is too precious to miss another summer away from them. York County is ready for those travelers to stop, eat, stay and play!

I attended the 2022 NETA Brochure Swap in North Platte last week, and enjoyed every minute of it. Lisa Burke from the North Platte CVB and “King” David Fudge of Nebraskland Days hosted the event with meetings and a fine night of amazing pizza, drinks and a cornhole contest at Pals Brewery. My partner, Linda Lacy, from Ashby, Nebraska, owner of Calinda’s Pot Shop & Art Gallery, and I were teamed up as one of the “older” pairings. I asked if I could call her the Pot Lady, which she said was not an unreasonable request, and together, we were a very competitive team, but not quite close enough to win the beautiful trophy designed especially for this event. It’s probably just as well that we didn’t win . . . the trophy would never have fit into my car and The Pot Lady would have had to cart it back to Ashby!

It was a successful Swap as I distributed some 3,500-plus pieces of York information to locations in all corners of Nebraska, as well as all of the information centers located along Interstate 80. The only boxes I came back with were filled with new 2022 brochures and magazines. In fact, I got very lucky and was able to snag about 50 Nebraska Passport Programs. If you still haven’t located a copy for yourself, I should have plenty to give out. Now’s the perfect time to start collecting your stamps, and make McLean’s Beef, across Highway 81 from the Holthus Convention Center, your first stop.

Speaking of the I-80 information centers, our vacation guides/traveler counselors for the York Westbound Center are Doris Bowman, Margie Eckler and Elizabeth King. All will do a great job meeting and greeting the traveling public as our front-line representatives. They will have a busy summer!

I have been thinking about Memorial Day in the last few days . . . or what was called Decoration Day when I was a kid. Mom would carefully cut all of the peony blossoms that were just almost ready to burst into bloom, the beautiful iris, columbine and daisies, and pack them away in her special containers full of water and baby aspirin. The back seats and floorboards were stuffed full, leaving little room for me to carve out my own space. I remember it smelling great, but only until all of the ants from the peony buds ditched the flowers to crawl around on me. There was no air conditioning in those Oldsmobiles from the Manny Reynolds’ dealership at that time, so the only option was rolling the windows down and blowing them out. But the windows could only be down so far because we didn’t want the flowers to shed any petals, of course. All I know is Bladen, Nebraska is a long way away when you think you have ants in your pants and your parents are on a mission! According to my mom, the word ‘antsy’ was coined just for me!

For your calendars:

May 27 & 29 . . . “Little Women”~Yorkshire Playhouse

May 27 . . . York University Annual Round-Up Elder Hostel~York University Campus

May 30 . . . Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park open~Henderson

June 2 . . . York Farmer’s Market starts~Kilgore Memorial Library

June 5 . . . Barrelfest . . . Wessels living History Farm

June 7 . . . Henderson Farmer’s market starts~Downtown City Park

June 12-18 . . . York University Soul Quest~York University campus

June 17 . . . Annual York Chamber Golf Tournament~York Country Club

June 18 . . . “From Long Hope to Henderson: Our Early Town and Businesses” Luncheon and Presentation~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

June 19 . . . Taste of Houston “Smoke-Off” Fundraiser~Emmanuel Lutheran Church 12:00 -2:00 pm (Call 402-362-3655 for more information.) Proceeds will go towards the Houston National Youth Gathering trip.

June 24 . . . 12th Annual Living Watter Masters Classic Golf Tournament Fundraiser~York Country Club

June 24-26 . . . Waco Days~Waco Citywide

June 25 . . . Alex Smith & Kaylor Cox Concert~York Country Club 7:30-11:00 pm

July 3 . . . Annual Firecracker Frenzy~York County Fairgrounds