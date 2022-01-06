What About Bob -- Little Mohammad and the Awesome Sauce Girls

Getting settled in our seats, I noticed that the young lady directly in front of Susan had the right side of her hair dyed bright Santa red and the left side a shockingly shade of Kelly green. I think it might have been a home-dye job as one ear was red and the other green and stripes of both colors stained her neck. At least it was festive!

For further entertainment and to cement our love of flying, two young ladies across the aisle and back a row, let all of us know EVERYTHING about themselves, talking loudly, nonstop, for almost two hours. We discovered each of their bucket lists (one had been to Peru, but from what she described, I think she meant Peru, Nebraska as nothing she related was anything like the country of Peru I visited two years ago for 10 days). I found out more than I needed to know about their college roommates, favorite foods (sushi and pizza), haircuts, tanning beds, a lack of sports knowledge, jewelry, the dream man they hoped to marry, Christmas gifts for their fathers (one lucky dad was getting a cheap razor just because), furnishing their first-ever own apartment, contacts vs glasses, suicide prevention and how many beers they could drink playing quarters! If I heard, “Oh . . . that is so cool! That is so awesome girlfriend! Awesome sauce!” once, I heard it two, three, or maybe four dozen times! The couple in front of them, not from the US, and I exchanged eye rolls, smiles and head shakes.