What About Bob -- Little Mohammad and the Awesome Sauce Girls

I was pressed for time for my last column and forgot a couple of things about traveling to Nashville I felt the need to share because these things seem to always find me wherever I go.
Checking in was an adventure because Sister Susan had inadvertently switched coats before leaving the house, meaning that all of her identification and credit cards were in one of the pockets. She kept her poise, while thinking the worst. Thank goodness the check-in lines were long and slow, and that Scott Koch is an Indy 500 driver who delivered said folder of IDs and cards just as she was trying to explain her situation to the United lady. Scott saved the day, the trip and probably Christmas for us!
After passing through security, we discovered that someone had scheduled planes to arrive from Minneapolis, Denver and Chicago all at the same time, which meant we were delayed about an hour and a half (which is not bad considering). Only problem was, we missed our connecting flight to Nashville from Chicago. An amazing little guy named Mohammad, who was much shorter than I, stuffed Susan into a wheel chair because of the gate distance, and took off. His legs were maybe two feet long, but he moved so fast that I lost track of both of them, and headed in the direction I hoped they had gone. Pretty soon I heard, “Mr. Bob . . . Mr. Bob . . . come here now!” He was getting us re-booked, and all was well with the world once again. He was well tipped!
Getting settled in our seats, I noticed that the young lady directly in front of Susan had the right side of her hair dyed bright Santa red and the left side a shockingly shade of Kelly green. I think it might have been a home-dye job as one ear was red and the other green and stripes of both colors stained her neck. At least it was festive!
For further entertainment and to cement our love of flying, two young ladies across the aisle and back a row, let all of us know EVERYTHING about themselves, talking loudly, nonstop, for almost two hours. We discovered each of their bucket lists (one had been to Peru, but from what she described, I think she meant Peru, Nebraska as nothing she related was anything like the country of Peru I visited two years ago for 10 days). I found out more than I needed to know about their college roommates, favorite foods (sushi and pizza), haircuts, tanning beds, a lack of sports knowledge, jewelry, the dream man they hoped to marry, Christmas gifts for their fathers (one lucky dad was getting a cheap razor just because), furnishing their first-ever own apartment, contacts vs glasses, suicide prevention and how many beers they could drink playing quarters! If I heard, “Oh . . . that is so cool! That is so awesome girlfriend! Awesome sauce!” once, I heard it two, three, or maybe four dozen times! The couple in front of them, not from the US, and I exchanged eye rolls, smiles and head shakes.
As they deplaned, one said to the other, “I am SOOO glad that I met you, girlfriend! I usually sit in my seat and never say much to anyone, I feel like I’ve known you all my life!”
I almost said, “Awesome sauce, girls! I feel exactly same way!” but Susan pinched my arm!
The 2022 York Ag Expo is kicking the year off this Thursday and Friday, January 6 and 7 at the Holthus Convention Center. Sponsored by the York Chamber of Commerce, exhibits open at 9 a.m. both mornings with free admission for all. Thursday’s schedule includes: Private Application Pesticide Training, Ag Appreciation Lunch (while supplies last.), Celebrating Ag Social Hour, Appetizers (while supplies last), cash bar, raffle drawing. Friday has Chemigation Training and Ag Appreciation Lunch (while supplies last.). Expo concludes at 2 pm. Everything’s located inside where it will be nice and warm, and don’t forget the free admission! See you there! For more information, please go to www.yorkchamber.org/event/ag-expo.
As you might have seen, we have a new addition to the family . . . Winkie, the cat. I found her at the high school about three weeks ago while I was walking the dogs. I put in a request to adopt her if she wasn’t claimed because she has such beautiful markings. Long story short, no one claimed her so we picked her up New Year’s Eve morning and she settled right in, making herself right at home. Neither of the dogs or Cletus, the cat from hell, have had their nose out of joint in the least. All seem to like each other, which is more than I ever thought possible. She may have a calming influence on each of them.
For your calendars:
January 6-7 . . . York Ag Expo~Holthus Convention Center
January 18 . . . Annual Chamber Banquet~Holthus Convention Center
January 20 . . . York County Corn Grower’s Banquet
January 22-28 . . . Annual Crossroads Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament~ York City Auditorium
January 23 . . . Nebraska Bridal Show~Holthus Convention Center
January 25 . . . York/Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Banquet~Holthus Convention Center 6:30 pm
February 2 . . . York County Spelling Bee~York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
February 12 . . . York Uncorked~Kilgore Memorial Library
February 18-19 . . . York Home & Garden Show~Holthus Convention Center
February 24-27 . . . York College Theatre production, “Ramshackle Inn”~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center