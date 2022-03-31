What About Bob -- It must be close to spring, with so many seeds and events

It must be close to spring planting season as my mailbox is now being stuffed full of actual seeds instead of dozens of seed catalogues. In addition to ordering plants, we have decided to start a few things indoors without the benefit of a greenhouse. Except we are creating a “greenhouse” of sorts inside with plant-starter heat pads and grow lights. April 1st is our targeted start date, which is a bit ironic considering that April 1st is April Fool’s Day. Should we be concerned?

Good luck to all who purchased tickets for the York Public Schools Foundation’s “Luck of the Draw” tonight at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center. Not only will they be treated to an amazing spread of hors d’oeuvres from Chances ‘R’, but they have a chance of winning up to $5,000 in cash if theirs is the last number drawn. Hosts are former State Senator Greg Adams and retired York High School teacher, Chris Holder, so you know it’s guaranteed to be a great, fun-filled evening!

It's a night of food and socializing complete with cash bar and raffle. Taste what York County has to offer! The 10th annual Leadership York’s Flavors of York County will be held on April 7 at the Holthus Convention Center. From 4:30-7 p.m., ticket-holders will be able to sample the best offerings from York area restaurants and food vendors. I can remember when the first event was held at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center with a very modest attendance. Successive Leadership York classes have taken this idea and run with it to grow it bigger and better every year. Hats off to all of the Leadership York participants for making this such a successful fundraiser. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and are available at the York Chamber, online at yorkchamber.org or from a current Leadership York Class Member. All proceeds benefit York area non-profit organizations.

Best call in the last two weeks on my tourism phone number:

Me: Good morning, York County Visitors Bureau,

Caller: Hey . . . Howdy, howdy!

Me: Yes sir . . .

Caller: Name’s Al and I’m needin’ your help.

Me: Ok Al . . . what’s on your mind?

Al: Do you have elephant ears?

Me: I’m sorry . . . are you asking if my ears are large?

Al: No, no . . . the plants . . . the plants!

Me: Do I grow them? And yes, I do.

AL: NO . . . NO . . . at the plant place . . . the big plant place!

Me: The big plant place? You mean Faller’s . . . or a greenhouse . . . Walmart?

AL: NO . . . NO . . . NO . . . #@)&^%((# . . . the big plant place with lotsa’ glass.

Me: Do you mean a botanical garden?

AL: YES . . . YES . . . Why didn’t you say that earlier? It’s in York.

Me: Not in York, Nebraska. I’m sorry.

AL: Well, it ain’t in Kansas. In Pennsylvania you #^&&*()%# nut!!!

Me: Sir, did you realize that you have called York, Nebraska and not York, Pennsylvania?

AL: Whaaaaat? Oh………………………… &*&*$#()+

Me: Good luck Al! Thanks for calling!

My first thought that this was a prank by friends similar to an Abbott and Costello routine, until I checked the caller ID and it was from a caller in the Pittsburg area code. Maybe my friends have friends in Pennsylvania!

A message from Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District: Due to staffing issues, camping at their recreational areas will now be open starting on Monday, April 11 at 8 a.m.

Happy retirement to Ron Winquest this Friday on April 1st! Is he . . . or isn’t he? Is this just a ploy to get cards and gifts and free drinks? I wonder . . .

For your calendars:

April 1 . . . York Public Schools Foundation “The Luck of the Draw”~Cornerstone Ag Event Center 6:00 pm

April 1-2 . . . York University Songfest~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

April 1-2 . . . Spring Panther Days~York University Campus

April 7 . . . 10th Annual Leadership York’s Flavors of Your County~Holthus Convention Center 4:30-7:00 pm (Tickets $15.00 in advance, $20.00 at the door, and available at York Chamber of Commerce, online at yorkchamber.org or from a current Leadership York class member. All proceeds benefitting York Area Non-Profit Organizations.)

April 8 . . . York University Children’s Theatre Community Show~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

April 15 . . . Good Friday Hymn Sing~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

April 16 . . . York Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt for kids 10 & under~East Hill Park 11:00 am-12:00 pm

April 16 . . . Easter Egg Drop~Wessels Living History Farm

April 21 . . . VIBE @ 5 ~ Corteva Agri-Science 4:30-6:00 pm

April 24 . . . CASA for York County “Colorfully Run Child Abuse Out of Town” 1 mile & 5K race~www.CASAforYork.org for more information

April 25 . . . York University Concert Choir Spring Concert~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center 7:30 pm

April 30 . . . York University Commencement~Campbell Activity Center

May 2 . . . York High School Fine Arts Festival~Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden

May 5 . . . Opening Day & Cinco de Mayo admission special~Wessels Living History Farm

May 6 . . . York High School All-Sports Banquet~York City Auditorium

May 8 . . . York High School Baccalaureate~York High School Theater