What About Bob -- Is the new garden pest a Baby Bigfoot?

Normally, it’s the two-legged, human kind of garden pest we’ve had to worry about in our carefully laid out garden plots, but this year it’s something new and undiscovered at this point in time.

Shortly before the first plantings back in April, holes about the size of a football and 5”-6” deep or more suddenly started showing up in several of the plots. I carefully raked the scratched-out dirt back into the holes, smoothed it over and didn’t give it much of a thought. Much to our dismay, after seeds and plants had been put in the ground and taken off with their growth spurt, holes began to show up in all of the plots, looking much like a little bulldozer or excavator had gone crazy during the night. Onions, sweet potatoes and cilantro had to be re-planted and watered.

Our first thought was not that Bigfoot had shown up to cause trouble but that maybe a raccoon was digging for grubs as none of the vegetables had been eaten. Curious, we placed a call to Marie Krausnick and Dan Leininger at NRD to see if they had any idea what kind of critter might be the devilish culprit. They are as curious as we are, so another trail camera is installed to find out what kind of varmint it is, and then live traps will be set, so that it can be relocated . . . unless, of course, it’s a baby Bigfoot!