What About Bob -- Is the new garden pest a Baby Bigfoot?

Normally, it’s the two-legged, human kind of garden pest we’ve had to worry about in our carefully laid out garden plots, but this year it’s something new and undiscovered at this point in time.
Shortly before the first plantings back in April, holes about the size of a football and 5”-6” deep or more suddenly started showing up in several of the plots. I carefully raked the scratched-out dirt back into the holes, smoothed it over and didn’t give it much of a thought. Much to our dismay, after seeds and plants had been put in the ground and taken off with their growth spurt, holes began to show up in all of the plots, looking much like a little bulldozer or excavator had gone crazy during the night. Onions, sweet potatoes and cilantro had to be re-planted and watered.
Our first thought was not that Bigfoot had shown up to cause trouble but that maybe a raccoon was digging for grubs as none of the vegetables had been eaten. Curious, we placed a call to Marie Krausnick and Dan Leininger at NRD to see if they had any idea what kind of critter might be the devilish culprit. They are as curious as we are, so another trail camera is installed to find out what kind of varmint it is, and then live traps will be set, so that it can be relocated . . . unless, of course, it’s a baby Bigfoot!
The annual York Chamber Golf Tournament was last Friday at the York Country Club, and 36 teams enjoyed a nice overcast day with an occasional brisk breeze to help keep things as cool as can be expected for the middle of June. Always a popular stop, Hole #5 featured Fairbury hot dogs and Jello shots in the refreshing favors of blueberry and peach. A fun time was had by all . . . we were glad to be a part of it once again. Congratulations to all the winners, and Chamber staff and Ambassadors for a great tournament.
Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theater presents “An Odyssey of Greek Mythology” at Beaver Creek Park. There will be five tours each production day, with the first tour starting at 5:30 p.m., on June 24 and 25, and 2:30 p.m., on June 26 and 27. Tours will be limited to 25 tickets for each tour. Tickets are $10 each. More information available at www.yorkshireplayouse.com/boxoffice.
York’s annual Firecracker Frenzy will take to the sky July 3 at the York County Fairgrounds at dusk. This year, the grandstand seating will be available once again, so come early and pick out your seats. This spectacular event is free thanks to the generous donations of businesses and individuals like yourself. Donation containers will be located by the gates as you exit. Please consider giving a couple of bucks to help make it happen next year!
Be a part of Leadership York’s 2021-2022 Class. Apply online at www.yorkchamber.org/leadershipyork. Applications will be accepted through late July.
For your calendars:
June 25-27 . . . Waco Days~ Citywide
July 1 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library 5:00-7:00 pm
July 3 . . . Firecracker Frenzy~York County Fairgrounds 9:30 pm
July 6 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm
July 8 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library 5:00-7:00 pm
July 9-11 . . . Henderson Community Days . . . Citywide
July 10 . . . Henderson Community Days Pancake Breakfast~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 6:30-9:30 am
July 13 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~ Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm
July 15 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library 5:00-7:00 pm
July 16-17 . . . York Balloon Days and Sidewalk Sales~Citywide
July 17 . . . York Adopt-A-Pet’s 6th Annual Run/Walk Fur Luv~Live event York YAAP Shelter 8:30 am
July 17 . . . Transportation Exploration~Holthus Convention Center 9:00 am-12:00 pm
July 17 . . . Adult Involvement Fair~Groups interspersed downtown among Sidewalk Sales 9:0-11:00 am
July 18 . . . Historical Voices of Pacifism: Mennonite Brethren Cemetery Tours 3:00 pm
July 20 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm
July 20 . . . Let’s Connect: “Community Involvement’s Impact”~York College Mackey Center 2:30-4:00 pm (Open to all Chamber team members or York Chamber member business at no cost. RSVP to 402.362.5531 or info@yorkchamber.org by July 16th.)