What about Bob -- Hotel hacks everyone needs to know

Friends of the Library’s annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale will be returning to the calendar at Kilgore Memorial Library on November 27 starting at 9 a.m. and running until we are out of soup, which is usually around 11-11:30 a.m. We expect 25-30 different flavors (who knew?) including your favorites like chicken noodle and ham and bean to dill pickle and French onion. All soups are frozen in quart containers and priced at $8 each. Current Friends of the Library members may call and reserve up to three quarts prior to the start of the sale. Memberships are $10/year. We are accepting donations of soups from FOL members and food-related businesses. Containers and labels will be available at the York County Visitors Bureau. Please contact Bob Sautter at 402.362.4575 for more information.

My interesting email of the week goes like this:

“Hello. How are you doing?... I would like to know if you are available for kayak lessons if yes get back to me or text me directly on this number: (708)***-**** And also where are you located? Thanks, Norman…”

This request did not come from Pennsylvania as I had at first surmised, but, rather, originated in Cicero, Illinois. York, Pennsylvania I can understand, but Cicero, Illinois is kind of bugging me now!