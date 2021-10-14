What about Bob -- Hotel hacks everyone needs to know

Since we are engaged in the travel industry, and share related information, here are 12 very interesting hotel room hacks that I ran across last week:
(1) To freshen the stale odor of your hotel room, fasten your car vent air freshener clip on the room’s AC/heater unit.
(2) To block off any light from the window area, clip the curtains together where there are any gaps with a wooden pant hanger.
(3) Room too dry? Drape a damp towel over the front of the AC/heater unit and the luggage rack to create a humidifier.
(4) Butter pats at the breakfast bar are usually hard to spread. Not anymore. Put butter packets on the toaster while your bread is toasting and they will be soft and spreadable.
(5) Want the stereo effect for your music? Put your phone in a coffee mug and adjust the volume.
(6) Wrinkled clothes? Remove wrinkles and creases from clothing by putting them on hangers in the bathroom while taking a hot shower.
(7) Two or three kids eating in the room? Set up the ironing board found in most hotel room closets, place at the foot of one of the beds, cover with a large towel, and you have a picnic table!
(8) To save clothes from dirty shoes, place shoes in a shower cap before packing.
(9) Create a mini fridge or ice chest by filling a clean sink full of ice. Melted ice goes down the drain, beverages are cold and no mess to clean up.
(10) Sound-proof your room by taking a rolled-up towel or blanket and placing it on the floor by the bottom of the door crack.
(11) For germ-free use, cover remote controls with the provided plastic ice bags.
(12) Rub dry bathroom mirror with a bar of soap so a light film is applied. Then wipe with dry washcloth. Fog will be gone!
Event of the week is the 16th annual October Czechfest this Sunday, October 17 at the Holthus Convention Center. Admission is free with coffee and kolache starting at 9:30-10:30 a.m., in the lobby. Doors will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., featuring accordion jam, vendor booths, silent auction items, Czech queen introduction and talent show and dancing to the Milligan Czech Brass Band. Lunch features roast pork loin or Czech wieners with dumplings, sauerkraut and all the trimmings from Brian and his staff at Hunter’s Lounge in Waco! Kolache in an amazing array of flavors will be available for sale, as well as pizzelles, and lots of activities for kids. More information can be found on Facebook: Nebraska Czechs of York.
Kilgore Memorial Library will be offering their Christmas Craft Club on Monday evening, starting at 5 p.m., November 1-December 13 at Kilgore Memorial Library. Join us as we transform recycled books into spectacular holiday decorations. All are welcome!
Friends of the Library’s annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale will be returning to the calendar at Kilgore Memorial Library on November 27 starting at 9 a.m. and running until we are out of soup, which is usually around 11-11:30 a.m. We expect 25-30 different flavors (who knew?) including your favorites like chicken noodle and ham and bean to dill pickle and French onion. All soups are frozen in quart containers and priced at $8 each. Current Friends of the Library members may call and reserve up to three quarts prior to the start of the sale. Memberships are $10/year. We are accepting donations of soups from FOL members and food-related businesses. Containers and labels will be available at the York County Visitors Bureau. Please contact Bob Sautter at 402.362.4575 for more information.
My interesting email of the week goes like this:
“Hello. How are you doing?... I would like to know if you are available for kayak lessons if yes get back to me or text me directly on this number: (708)***-**** And also where are you located? Thanks, Norman…”
This request did not come from Pennsylvania as I had at first surmised, but, rather, originated in Cicero, Illinois. York, Pennsylvania I can understand, but Cicero, Illinois is kind of bugging me now!
Nephew Chris Cox was back for a long weekend. It was great to see him and have him spend some time with all of us. He got some work done for Sister Susan and helped me move a landscaping rock that weighed at least a couple hundred pounds. He spent some time driving around his old hometown, checking familiar places and looked up some old faces. I wish his stay had been longer.
For your calendars:
October 17 . . . 16th Annual October Czechfest~Holthus Convention Center 9:00 am-5:00 pm
October 23 . . . York FFA Annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk (https://yorkffa.com/.../carve-out-cance-run-walk for more information)
October 22-24 . . . York College Homecoming & Fall Panther Days~York College Campus
October 27 . . . Downtown York Trick or Treating 3:00-5:00 pm
October 31 . . . Trunk or Treat~Emmanuel Lutheran Church East Parking Lot 4:00-6:00 pm
November 1,8, 15,22, 26 and December 6, 13 . . . Christmas Craft Club~Kilgore Memorial Library Mondays at 5:00 pm . . . All Are Welcome!
November 5 . . . “Celebrate Education” Business After Hours Event~Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden 5:00-7:00 pm
November 8 . . . Living Water Rescue Mission Annual Banquet~Holthus Convention Center 6:00 pm
November 13 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market ($5.00 admission)
November 27 . . . Friends of the Library Annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale~Kilgore Memorial Library 9:00 am-?
November 27 . . . Small Business Saturday~Citywide