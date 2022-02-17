What About Bob -- Home and garden shows and so much more

This Friday and Saturday, February 18-19, the doors open for that great spring event we’ve all been waiting for, the 2022 York Home and Garden Show. The Holthus Convention Center will play host once again to over 45 vendors offering the latest in new ideas for your home, yard and garden. Even though we have been blessed with a mild winter (knock on wood), folks are ready to get out and see not only other people, but the multitude of possibilities awaiting their spring, summer and fall projects.

Also of interest at the Home Show: the ever-popular shred truck will be in attendance on Friday, February 18, 3-6 p.m., courtesy of York General and Union Bank. Goodwill’s donation truck will be on location Saturday, February 19 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and York County 4-H clubs will be collecting non-perishable items and paper goods for York County Food Bank at Blue Valley. York FFA will be serving pancakes on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. Donations accepted.

And, as if free admission isn’t enough to motivate you to attend, further enticement will be the reappearance of our hot, freshly popped popcorn at the end of the east main hallway. I have the early shift on Saturday morning, so stop on by and pick up your complimentary bag!

Henderson’s Home Show is on the weekend following York’s . . . Saturday, February 26 at the Heartland School gym. Explore everything new and exciting at the Henderson Home Show.

The Leadership York Class of 2022 will be presenting the 10th annual Flavors of York Event on Thursday, April 7 at the Holthus Convention Center. It will be a night of food samplings from York County vendors, complete with a cash bar and raffle. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and are available at the York Chamber, online at yorkchamber.org or from a current Leadership York Class Member. Proceeds benefit York area non-profit organizations. Taste what York County has to offer!

Next week the sandhill cranes should be starting to make their first appearances along the Platte River Valley. I’m hearing there are lots and lots of geese so far, but very few cranes. The whole month of March is looking to once again be the optimum four weeks of viewing time for birders to get their crane fix! We have plenty of crane migration information available at the office free of charge.

Official 2022 Nebraska Passport announcements should be made within the next two weeks, and Passports themselves will be available shortly after that. We will be sure to have quantities here as soon as they are made available from the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

The curling and hockey events continue at our house with Winkie as the only player, armed with the kitty “torpedo pucks.” I have found several goal-scoring “pucks” in the closet waiting to be discovered. She is a much better center than any of the centers on the Canadian Olympic team, scoring an amazing 98% (the goalies have a hard time defending against her).

For your calendars:

February 18-19 . . . York Home & Garden Show~Holthus Convention Center

February 18 & 20 . . . “Murder on the Orient Express”~Yorkshire Playhouse

February 24-27 . . . York College Theatre Production, “Ramshackle Inn”~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

February 26 . . . Henderson Home Show~Heartland High School Gym

February 26 . . . Speech Triangular~York High School Theater

February 28 . . . York High School Choir Concert~York High School Theater

March 15 . . . Ides of March Fundraising Dinner~York College Mackey Center 7:00 pm

March 24 . . . Youth Involvement Fair~York City Auditorium

March 31-April 2 . . . York College Songfest~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

April 1-2 . . . Spring Panther Days~York College Campus

April 7 . . . 10th Annual Leadership York’s Flavors of York County~Holthus Convention Center 4:30-7:00 pm (Tickets $15.00 in advance, $20.00 at the door, and available at York Chamber of Commerce, online at yorkchamber.org or from a current Leadership York Class Member. All proceeds benefitting York Area Non-Profit Organizations.)

April 15 . . . Good Friday Hymn Sing~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

April 16 . . . Easter Egg Drop~Wessels Living History Farm