Todd update: He is still making Madonna Omaha Campus his temporary stay until we can find a location that is as close by as possible to York, which has proven to be unsuccessful for the time being. I had no idea how filled skilled care units are at the moment, and just how short of help they all are at this point in time. We continue to search as does Madonna, with his name on waiting lists in at least five counties. The waiting game continues!

Between that and having my sister in the hospital two nights over last weekend for some abdominal issues, Easter was not quite the same. (She is home and doing much better.) As some of you may remember, Easter has not ever been one of my more fun holidays ever since one of my cousins shot the Easter Bunny dead on Easter Day when I was 6-7, in a blizzard of fur with a pilfered shotgun from the back room at my Aunt Sue and Uncle Harry’s Scotia home. I’ve shared the story a couple of times, so I won’t share the details again, except to say that several of us cousins have been left totally and permanently traumatized ever since, and Aunt Sue’s “Sassy Stick” made a rare appearance from behind her old Kenmore refrigerator and was applied to Cousin Terry’s behind! I shall never forget the screaming and wailing of the girl cousins and the big crocodile tears in most of the younger male cousins’ eyes. Me? I wanted to throw up!

It was not a good year because eight months later, another long-held and sacred holiday myth was shattered when a girl in our class announced that Santa Claus was not real and our parents had been perpetuating a lie for all those years. Again, the wailing and sobbing filled the room, and I saw my best friend, Billy Elliott, wipe a tear away with his shirt cuff. Again, I wanted to throw up. Our bewildered teacher, Mrs. Rainbolt, went pale, and knew not how to stop the ensuing pandemonium. We grew up fast in those days.

It's garden planting time, and potatoes were planted in accordance with all of the old-timers’ advice, on Good Friday after work. Planting them in tubs saves a whole lot of back-breaking work when both putting the eyes in the ground and when harvesting. Just the right combination of sand, grass clippings, ground-up leaves/mulch, black dirt and blood meal gets them going. Craig Heskett and I planted several dozen onion plants Saturday, in an unknown location, so as to let them get a good, early start towards an August harvest. Cabbages? Are they in the ground or not? If so, then where? If not, then why not? Who knows?

Today, I am hosting the monthly meeting of SENTC, which is the much shorter version of saying Southeast Nebraska Tourism Council, which is a regional partnership that we recently joined. York County is now integrated with Cass, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy and Thayer Counties in the promotion and marketing of attractions, events and history in this end of the state. We will be meeting at the newly and beautifully remodeled Hulitt Hall on the York University Campus, followed by a tour of the amazing York University Clayton Museum of Ancient History. There will be lunch and then shopping in York's fine stores.

I love it when I find out someone is actually reading my columns and takes the time to verify much of my information. A few weeks back, I mentioned in in this share of knowledge about other Yorks in the U.S. and around the world. I was reminded earlier this week I had neglected to mention York, Maine. A beautiful place with a beautiful lighthouse to along its coastline. The nice lady that filled me in told me the lighthouse was so beautiful their photo with it in the background became their Christmas card that year. Thank you for sharing!

Make sure to check the calendar of events for dates of upcoming end-of-the-school year and graduation events, as well as special craft and vintage market sales!

For your calendars:

April 15 . . . Community Sale ”Second Addition”~York City auditorium (Call York Community Center at 402.363.2630 for details.)

April 17 . . . York High School Honors Night~York High School Theater 7:00 pm

April 19 . . . American Legion York Post 19 Steak Fry for Veterans~York County Fairgrounds 4H Building 6:00 pm (For more information, please email www.yorkcvso@gmail.com or call 402.362.4047.)

April 20 . . . ViIBE @ 5~York General 4:30-6:00 pm

April 21 . . . York University Laser Tag Tournament~Holthus Field House 7:00-9:00 pm (For questions, please call 719.948.7225.)

April 22 . . . Annual York High School Yowell Track Invite~York High School Yowell Track

April 24 . . . York University Singers Performance~Bartholomew Performing Arts

April 22 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market~Holthus Convention Center 9:00 am-4:00 pm ($5.00 admission at the door, children 12 and under are free. Weather is not a factor as everything is indoors.)

April 22 . . . York General Baby Fair~York City Auditorium 10:00 am-2:00 pm (Prizes for the first 50 attendees.)

April 29 . . . York University Commencement~Campbell Event Center