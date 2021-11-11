What about Bob -- Holiday events approaching, holiday trouble story told

It’s soup time! Friends of the Library’s annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale fundraiser will be returning to the calendar at Kilgore Memorial Library on November 27 starting at 9 a.m., and running until we are out of soup, which is usually around 11-11:30 a.m. We normally receive at least 25-30 different varieties, ranging from favorites like chicken noodle, taco and chili to chowders, dill pickle and French onion. All soups are pre-frozen in quart size containers (thanks to Warren at Grand Central!) for your convenience, and priced at $8 each. Current members may pre-order up to three quarts of soup. Memberships are $10 per year. Make soup a gift at the holidays for your neighbors and relatives, or treat yourself.
We are accepting soup donations from FOL members and food-related businesses. Containers, lids and labels are available at the York County Visitors Bureau. Frozen soups may be dropped off at Kilgore Memorial Library on Friday, November 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds will go towards special programs, speakers, materials and books not included in the library’s regular budget.
Virginia Faye, maker of those delicious pies utilizing fruit from the orchard trees at Wessel’s Living Farm, will be selling her specialties as well, during our open hours. Nothing beats a bowl of homemade soup and a piece of Virginia’s pie when the snow flies!
Also coming up very soon is our annual road trip to McCook and Sehnert’s Bakery for the holiday bread run for stollen and cinnamon bread. Departure date is undecided at this point, but is always within the first 10 days of December, so we will need any orders as soon as you know what you want. Matt Sehnert is still making those great breads for us, and will be baking them the morning we arrive, so they are as fresh as they get. Prices are $15 for a loaf of stollen and $6 a loaf for cinnamon, which includes tax. Pre-payment is very much appreciated!
Santa will make a move to the Kilgore Memorial Library lobby for December visits. It was mutually agreed that the old guy would much rather keep his tired old bones warm, as well as having a nice, comfortable and safe place to greet all of the kids who want to yank on his real, full, white beard as they honestly tell him just how naughty or nice, they’ve been. (Right, Charley Crawford?) Santa and his helpers will be at the library lobby on December 4, 9, 11, 16, 18 and 23 on Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will also be outside of the Chamber office from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, November 27, as Small Business Saturday kicks off the official holiday season.
My personal favorite holiday turkey story is, surprisingly, not one that actually happened to me. It is surprising in the fact that, as most of you know, if something strange or bizarre or amusing is going to happen, it will happen to me . . . i.e. the old lady pink panties stuck on my windshield wipers on the Interstate, my propensity of getting into the wrong vehicles (sometimes with people in them who I do not know), the exploding hotel room jacuzzi, the non-stopping paper towel dispenser and more!
No, this true tale happened to a very good friend of ours who was newly-married, and had big plans for fixing dinner for both sides of the family. She had received very explicit instructions, which were fundamentally correct. However, after she removed the neck and gizzard and all those other gross body parts from the bird’s cavity, her mom’s next tip for the perfect bird would come back to haunt her.
“Clean and scrub the cavity,” Mom said.
So, “Betty” did just that. She scrubbed the cavity out . . . with Comet Cleanser and a scrubber. “Betty” did think to rinse the cavity out, but perhaps not as well as she should have, and, in that exciting moment of having a clean cavity, she trussed up the legs and threw it in the huge roasting pan. She turned on her GE 30” Smooth Surface 4 Elements 5.3-cu ft Self-Cleaning Free-Standing Electric Range, and roasted away, basting occasionally with Mom’s herbed butter mixture and pan drippings. The usual, mouth-watering aroma was tempered somewhat by an unidentifiable waft in the kitchen. Nevertheless, “Betty” the Baster, basted away on her perfect first-ever family turkey. The bird had that perfect caramel color . . . “Betty” had basted well.
That bird was placed on a platter for her new, young husband to carve. With that first incision on the turkey’s side, a rather unpleasant odor was released. Now curious, the whole table gathered closer as “Ben” poked at that perfect bird with both fork and knife. Legs were removed, and soon the cavity, in all its glory, was exposed.
“What’s that?” asked “Ben.”
“What’s what?” asked “Betty.”
“That red and yellow thing,” exclaimed “Ben.”
“What red and yellow thing? Oh . . . oh my . . . that . . . that kind of looks like my pot scrubber!” “Betty” cried.
Everyone else cried too, because, despite the perfect caramel color of the turkey, “Betty’s” bird was basically bad.
For your calendars:
November 13 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market ($5 admission)
November 14 . . . Emmanuel Lutheran Church LWML Soup Supper 5:00-7:00 pm
November 15, 22, 26 and December 6, 13 . . . Christmas Craft Club~Kilgore Memorial Library (Mondays at 5:00 pm . . . All Are Welcome!)
November 19 . . . York High School Hall of Fame~York Country Club 6:00-9:00 pm
November 27 . . . Friends of the Library Annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale~Kilgore Memorial Library 9:00 am-?
November 27 . . . Small Business Saturday~Citywide
November 30 . . . York College Concert Choir Community Performance ~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
November 30 . . . Latte with Leaders~Captain Redbeard’s 7:00 am
December 2 . . . VIBE @ 5 Ribbon Cutting & Open House~Nebraska Medical Mart
December 8-13 . . . “Christmas Belles”~Yorkshire Playhouse
December 9-12 . . . Cocoa & Carols~York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center