What about Bob -- Holiday events approaching, holiday trouble story told

It’s soup time! Friends of the Library’s annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale fundraiser will be returning to the calendar at Kilgore Memorial Library on November 27 starting at 9 a.m., and running until we are out of soup, which is usually around 11-11:30 a.m. We normally receive at least 25-30 different varieties, ranging from favorites like chicken noodle, taco and chili to chowders, dill pickle and French onion. All soups are pre-frozen in quart size containers (thanks to Warren at Grand Central!) for your convenience, and priced at $8 each. Current members may pre-order up to three quarts of soup. Memberships are $10 per year. Make soup a gift at the holidays for your neighbors and relatives, or treat yourself.

We are accepting soup donations from FOL members and food-related businesses. Containers, lids and labels are available at the York County Visitors Bureau. Frozen soups may be dropped off at Kilgore Memorial Library on Friday, November 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds will go towards special programs, speakers, materials and books not included in the library’s regular budget.

Virginia Faye, maker of those delicious pies utilizing fruit from the orchard trees at Wessel’s Living Farm, will be selling her specialties as well, during our open hours. Nothing beats a bowl of homemade soup and a piece of Virginia’s pie when the snow flies!