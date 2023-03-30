Because my mind has been a bit more pre-occupied the last few weeks, I have found myself attempting to get into more cars that were not mine, than usual. It used to be just a couple times a year, but of late, it’s been on average of a couple times a week and some of them don’t even look like mine! There’s no set make or model, but I do seem to have good taste. There have been SUVs, Jeeps, mini-vans and crossovers, Chevys, Dodges and Hyundais, two-doors and four-doors. I am not choosy! Most of you know my little denim-blue KIA Soul with the OOH BOY plates . . . the one with the bad case of acne from last June’s hail storm . . . so if you see me trying to enter a different vehicle without the OOH BOY plates, please do me a favor and yell at me! “Wrong car, again!”

Regarding the position of Traveler Counselor/Vacation Guide at the York Westbound Information Center by the Nebraska Tourism Commission, I will go ahead and list the information again. In the meantime, I have had several interested parties contact me so far. This position involves promoting Nebraska-area attractions, history, events and businesses, as well as answering the many questions of travelers. It is a fun, seasonal job that involves meeting and helping the many interesting travelers from all over the world to appreciate “The Good Life” in our great state. These folks are truly the front-line staff who make the best first impressions on the traveling public in Nebraska.

The position begins in mid-May and continues until after Labor Day. Hours are 8-4 p.m., seven days a week. Salary is $12.24 per hour and maintenance staff are present at the rest area during hours the kiosk is open. There are two other counselors and the schedule is flexible with each person working about 10 days a month. Knowledge of Nebraska, especially western Nebraska is an important part of this job.

If interested, please contact Micheal Collins at micheal.collins@nebraska.gov. If you have any additional questions, call 402.362.1827.

This Year’s Leadership York Class of 2023 will hold its annual Flavors of York County on Thursday, April 6, at the Holthus Convention Center. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and the fun continues until 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar and raffle prizes to benefit a local non-profit organization.

The York Public Schools Foundation will host their annual The Luck of the Draw tonight, Friday, March 31. This event is great fun, with a chance to win $5,000! The evening begins at 6 p.m., with social time and a table of hot hors d’oeuvres available all evening. Then the reverse drawing takes place, with the last remaining ticket taking home the prize! MCs for the evening will be the popular duo of Chris Holder and Greg Adams. Tickets are $50 each and available from any York Public Schools Foundation Board member (Sally Ruben, Tony North, Jean Vincent, Julie Adams, Lori Suddarth, Derek Dauel, Pat Hotovy, Amie Kopcho, Gayla Knight, Audrey Sautter and Barb Skaden) or the York Public Schools District Office and North Printing.