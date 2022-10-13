What About Bob -- Great old memories and memories of a good friend

We had a great time renewing old friendships and catching up at our York High School class reunion three weekends back, with about 60 attending including spouses. A few had really changed appearances with either grayer hair or no hair at all, but for the most part everyone was very easily recognizable. For a couple of the ladies, time had stood still. I wish I could say the same for myself.

Old chum Dave Hanna asked if I remembered he and I purchasing an 8 mm Kodak movie camera from Boyer Drug Store our senior year (I’m pretty sure that Miles Hildebrand gave me a good deal on it).

“What were we thinking back then?” he asked, challenging me to try and remember. “Why did we not capture moments to remember with us and our classmates . . . something we could have played at every reunion to remember the way we were?”

For a moment I thought I could almost hear Barbara Streisand singing sweetly in the background, but not to be.

“What did we film then?” I queried, not having any solid recollection of filming anything.

“An ANT! You filmed an ant on a sidewalk for several minutes, and then there’s a study of canine behavior with your old dog’s rear end, wagging her tail. Why Sautter . . . why?”

Artistic license was my guess!

“So, what did you film, Dave?” I wanted to know.

After a pause, he said, “The windshield of my car driving south through the underpass on Lincoln Avenue.

My question was, “Why Dave . . . why?”

Artistic license he said!

I have always kind of thought that one thing I might be halfway decent at is advertising and promotion of the area, but I could have, and should have, taken better lessons from the master of promotion, Jack Vincent. He was the consummate promoter, volunteer and business man. So many tributes have appeared since he passed away early last week, and so many wonderful, nice things have been said about the guy. Not amazingly, they are all true. From being the Voice of the Dukes to Chamber Ambassador of the Year a record number of four years, to an enthusiastic Teammate recruiter and member, to his first small part in the Yorkshire Playhouse’s original production of “Boys Next Door,” he was involved in almost every facet of the York community. He was the guy that recruited me for TeamMates, and sent me a three-page letter in his meticulous handwriting, outlining ALL of the reasons why I should join. He knew full well that flattery would get him everywhere! After all, how can anyone turn those nice words down? I kept that letter and re-read it again after I learned of his passing. He fundraised, took care of ballfields, helped with concessions, worked at golf tournaments, served on boards and service clubs. He was a Yorkfest King and loved it so much that we had a hard time getting the crown off of his head. He was a sportswriter and contributor to the York News-Times, and a very much a creature of military habit with everything he did. I just know that whenever one of the boards that I was a member of needed something accomplished, he was always our go-to person because we knew that it would get done and get done right. He and his wife Jean are, and will always be very, very special people to the community of York. Thank you Jack for all your years of sharing your time, talent and fun with all of the rest of us. It was always an honor to work with you. And Jean, thank you for sharing him with us.

I will share one of Norman Bulansky’s (my character) lines one final time with him from “Boys Next Door” . . . a line that we either always greeted each other with, or shared in passing almost every time we met: “Oh boy, Jack! How are you? The job’s going great. It’s nice to see you again! Would you please like a doughnut?”

Rest well, Jack.

This Sunday is the 17th annual October Czechfest at the Holthus Convention Center, presented by the Nebraska Czechs of York. This year’s celebration is dedicated to Jean Lam who was their first president of the group. Starting time is 9:30 a.m., with coffee and kolache in the lobby, and it runs through 3:45 p.m., with the always great dinner of roast pork or Czech wieners with all the trimmings provided by proud Czech boy, Brian Tomes from Hunter’s Lounge in Waco. There will be vendors, queen introductions, accordion jams, silent auction and dancing to the Milligan Czech Brass Band. Best of all, homemade kolache in a multitude of flavors will be available for sale. See you all there!

For your calendars:

October 16 . . . Annual October Czechfest~Holthus Convention Center 9:30 am-4:00 pm

October 16-19 . . . Annual Crossroads Girls VolleyballTournament~York City Auditorium

October 21-23 . . . York University Homecoming & Fall Panther Days~York University Campus

October 23 . . . Trunk or Treat at the Waco Ballfield Parking Lots~Waco 4:00-6:00 pm

October 26 . . . Downtown Trick or Treat~York 3:00-5:00 pm

October 28 . . . Trunk or Treat on Main Street~Main Street in Henderson

October 29 . . . 2022 Dr. David Demuth Memorial Cornhusker State Highland Classic~York County Fairgrounds Cornerstone Ag Event Center 8:00 am start time