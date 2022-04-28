What About Bob -- Gardening ensues, Passports start, Bigfoot enthusiasts gather

Potatoes were put in my tubs on Good Friday as the old-timers always recommend, along with a good dash of aged horse manure. Plots were ready for onion planting as well, but so far, there is no water turned on to get them settled in the dirt, and no rain, as of yet, to lend a helping hand. It could be another strange year of gardening with all of the challenges we seem to face: enough moisture, bugs, weeds, fertilizing, animals and, of course, pests . . . primarily the two-legged varieties.

The official 2022 Nebraska Passport Programs are now in the office and ready for distribution. Since I have few just a few Passports left, we are trying to limit copies to one per family until we get another shipment in. You may also pick up a copy at McLean Beef, who also just happens to be a stop on the program. They can provide you with your first stamp in your program while you are there!

Harriett McFeely’s annual Bigfoot Conference was held last weekend in Hastings, drawing in record crowds and vendors for the two-day event. All events were located at the C3 Hotel & Convention Center this year instead of outside at Chautauqua Park where last year’s conference was held. I’m glad they did with the cool temps and howling winds. This year’s event was so successful that Harriett and company have already completely confirmed next year’s convention which will be held at the Hastings City Auditorium. It will be held in conjunction with The Legend of Boggy Creek Days featuring the re-mastered original movie classic in its Nebraska premier along with several original cast members in attendance. Mark your calendars now!

Sunday, May 1, will take us to Nebraska City for the annual Nebraska Bloody Mary Championships. Pam Frana, who is in charge of this fun event, emailed me and asked if they could talk me into returning as a judge once again. I’d be a fool to turn down an opportunity like this, so it took me all of five seconds to type in a “YES!” on my computer! There are usually anywhere from 6-10 entries, and the competition is very serious, especially with those who have won in the past. Several judging categories include not only taste, but garnish, strength and overall appearance. There is always a great turn-out where attendees get tickets to vote their favorites along with their admission fee. There will be live music, dancing and other beverages as well. Judging starts at 11:15 a.m., and will be held at the Eagles Club in downtown Nebraska City. Come on down and find your favorite Nebraska Bloody Mary!

As you may know, if you’ve read Todd’s earlier columns, we had to make the agonizing decision to put down my faithful buddy of 14 years, two weeks ago. Jackson was a rescue dog from York-Adopt-A Pet who looked, at first sight, like a little black rat dog. Little did we know until we had him groomed that he was a handsome Schnauzer with big brown eyes and a soft dark silver coat. He was one of a set of twins, his sister obviously being named Jill. Both were adopted, but Jack was returned because the lady that took him didn’t like him nudging the bathroom door open while she was planted on the equipment. When the YAAP volunteers opened the kennel door, he almost knocked me over as he leapt into my arms. It was love at first sight. I guess we both knew 14 great years lay ahead. Our large fenced-in backyard provided hours upon hours of time for chasing squirrels, rabbits and the occasional opossum late at night. He would go out when I mowed or gardened, and follow closely behind until I was finished. He loved going for rides and drove me crazy when he would lock the car doors, roll the electric windows down, and once in a while set off the emergency blinkers and horn. He was a brave watchdog who barked at leaves blowing down the street, but tried to cuddle when lightning flashed and thunder boomed. He liked sleeping in the crook of my left arm under the covers and hogging the whole bed, growling if I tried to shift him over. You always think they should live forever, but just like us, they can’t and won’t, but they still manage to steal a piece of your heart whenever they leave. It was a helluva’ ride Jack . . . see you at the Bridge.

For your calendars:

May 2 . . . York High School Fine Arts Festival~Chances ‘R’ Restaurant

May 5 . . . Opening Day for Wessels Living History Farm/Cinco De Mayo admission special

May 6 . . . York High School All-Sports Banquet~York City Auditorium

May 8 . . . York High School Baccalaureate~York High School Theater

May 9 . . . York High School Pops Choir Concert~York High School Theater

May 10 . . . York High School Spring Band Concert~York High School Theater

May 12-13 . . . York High School Spring Play Production~York High School Theater

May 15 . . . York High School Graduation~York City Auditorium

May 22-27 . . . York University Annual RoundUp Elder Hostel~York College Campus

May 30 . . . Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park opens~Henderson

June 12-18 . . . Annual York University Soulquest~York College Campus