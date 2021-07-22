What about Bob -- Garden thievery continues

Well . . . it didn’t take long, but the garden thievery has started again. At least I harvested my cabbage this time around for the first time in six years. This year it’s the onions that I’ve so carefully nursed along with extra shot of chicken manure and ammonium sulfate. The church plots were the site of the abductions, but someone must have interrupted the plundering as several had been pulled up and left in the plot.
Earlier in the week, another gardener at the NRD plots watched as two ladies pulled up, got out, each armed with a bag, as they walked over and went from plot to plot to see what was planted. After pulling a few onions, and plucking some cucumbers, he asked them if they had plots. The reply was no, and they didn’t need one because it was a community garden, so they could help themselves. He told them nicely that it’s that kind of community garden, as each plot is private, paid for by each plot “owner” and NO public harvesting or picking allowed. They apologized and promptly left.
There may be a change coming in wording to existing signage, or additional signage to the effect that these are not plots for the public to come in and help themselves. Here’s a thought . . . if you want fresh produce, then rent a plot and plant your own garden, or go to Farmer’s Market on Thursday night and pay for your favorites! Otherwise, we have a license number and you can pay me for what you took!
Balloon Days, held last weekend, was another successful event. Downtown retailers did well with Sidewalk Sales and the ESI Camp participants were a big hit with shoppers. The City Water Fight was a popular spot to be as well. But the big hit was the Transportation Exploration at the Holthus Convention Center. New this year was going to be tethered hot air balloon rides, but, as happens all too frequently around here, that darn Nebraska wind unfortunately kept the balloon from being launched. Next year, fingers crossed, the rides will take place!
In the blink of an eye, the 2021 York County Fair will be off and running August 5-8 at the York County Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is appropriately dubbed, “Sticking Together.” This year’s events include:
Thursday, August 5th: 5:30-7:30 pm . . . Pork BBQ Feed
7:00 pm . . . Cowboy Ranch Rodeo
8:00-10:00 pm . . . Wine, Beer & Cheese Tasting
8:00 pm . . . BINGO
Friday, August 6th: 5:30-7:30 pm . . . Cattlemen’s Steak Fry
7:00 . . . Bush Puller’s Tractor Pull
8:30 pm . . . Beer Garden & Music by Shooter Jaxx along with Jordan Schoch
Saturday, August 7th: 9:00 am-1:00 pm . . . Waffelman Pancake Feed
4:00 pm . . . Auto Show
6:30 pm . . . Figure 8 Race~Grandstands
8:00 pm . . . Music by Iron Zephyr along with Sock Party
Sunday, August 8th: 11:00 am . . . Antique Tractor Pull~Grandstands
As always, D.C. Lynch Midway will be there along with food vendors providing all of your favorite fair foods . . . all of those deep-fried, once-a-year, calorie-free menu items that makes your mouth water just thinking about them!
For more updated information, please go to our website: www.yorkcountyfair.com
On behalf of myself and the YCVB Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Larry Mertens, formerly of Super 8 and Arby’s, for his 25 years of service to the board. With the sale of Super 8, he will be stepping down and enjoying his ability to not have to be up at 7 a.m., every third Wednesday of the month for our meetings! Thanks, Larry. It’s been great to work with you!
We will be announcing his replacement, hopefully, within the next couple of weeks.
For your calendars:
July 24 . . . York Citywide Garage Sale~York
July 27 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm