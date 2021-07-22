What about Bob -- Garden thievery continues

Well . . . it didn’t take long, but the garden thievery has started again. At least I harvested my cabbage this time around for the first time in six years. This year it’s the onions that I’ve so carefully nursed along with extra shot of chicken manure and ammonium sulfate. The church plots were the site of the abductions, but someone must have interrupted the plundering as several had been pulled up and left in the plot.

Earlier in the week, another gardener at the NRD plots watched as two ladies pulled up, got out, each armed with a bag, as they walked over and went from plot to plot to see what was planted. After pulling a few onions, and plucking some cucumbers, he asked them if they had plots. The reply was no, and they didn’t need one because it was a community garden, so they could help themselves. He told them nicely that it’s that kind of community garden, as each plot is private, paid for by each plot “owner” and NO public harvesting or picking allowed. They apologized and promptly left.