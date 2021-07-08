What About Bob -- Firecracker Frenzy was a wonderful success, thanks to so many

We gathered on Sunday, June 27, to celebrate the life of Tom Cox, longtime York businessman, husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend, neighbor, mentor and all-round good guy. And celebrate we did on a beautiful morning a little over a year after his passing. As the video played recalling memories of the last 77 years, friends and family shared not only food, but our experiences with Tom over the years, most of them funny, some very poignant, but all of them heartfelt. Alex Smith, an outstanding musician/songwriter from Nashville (keep your eye on this guy’s future), who just happens to be the boyfriend of my great-niece, Kaylor Cox, played and sang all of the music, leaving very few in the room dry-eyed. (Alex, not to put any pressure on you, but I hope you will be my great-nephew someday soon! And, I expect you to do the same music at my celebration of life . . . for a fee of course!) It was a beautiful, positive and uplifting celebration of a life so richly lived. May we all live a life and have a send-off like this.