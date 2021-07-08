What About Bob -- Firecracker Frenzy was a wonderful success, thanks to so many

Congratulations to the York Chamber staff, and the Ambassador Firecracker Frenzy Fundraising Committee consisting of Sue Ann Romohr, Jack Vincent, Marilyn Jackman, Trent Linaberry, Brynley DeRiese, Dianna Groenke, Tony and Alison North, Gene Curtis, Heather Hultgren and Nancy Davidson. These folks beat the bricks approaching businesses to be sponsors, picking up donation boxes and calling previous donors in hopes of having them once again help to fund this amazing event. Thanks to the Chamber, Ginny’s Hallmark, Grand Central Foods and Kirtsey’s for selling the new Frenzy T-shirts. Thanks to Grand Central and Ace hardware for hosting fundraisers at their registers. And to you, the public, for your generous monetary gifts to keep this event alive. It was a spectacular display . . . one of the best in the Midwest area. If you enjoyed the show, and didn’t get a chance to donate, you may still do so at the York Chamber Office or online at yorkchamber.org/online.payment.
Don’t forget Henderson Community Days this weekend in Henderson. Not only will they have their big parade on Saturday, but their wonderful Ppancake breakfast will be served at the Mennonite Heritage Park from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Do you serve white sauce with pancakes, or is that only for waffles?
The next big event coming up in York will be Balloon Days July 16-17. This citywide event includes:
Friday, July 16
9:00 am . . . Golf Tournament~York Country Club (Fundraising event for Peyton Parker Lane Playground)
1:00-5:00 pm . . . Beach Party~Family Aquatic Center
6:00 pm . . . Cornhole Tournament~York Country Club
7:00 pm . . . Music Bingo, Silent Auction and Dance~York Country Club (Fundraising event for Peyton Parker Lane Playground
Saturday, July 17
8:00 am . . . Sidewalk Sales~Citywide
8:00 am . . . ESI Camp Sale Day~Downtown
9:00-11:00 am . . . Adult Involvement Fair~Downtown
9:00am-12:00 pm . . . Transportation Exploration~Holthus Convention Center
2:00 pm . . . Citywide Water Fight~Downtown
9:00 pm . . . Dive-In Movie~Family Aquatic Center
We gathered on Sunday, June 27, to celebrate the life of Tom Cox, longtime York businessman, husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend, neighbor, mentor and all-round good guy. And celebrate we did on a beautiful morning a little over a year after his passing. As the video played recalling memories of the last 77 years, friends and family shared not only food, but our experiences with Tom over the years, most of them funny, some very poignant, but all of them heartfelt. Alex Smith, an outstanding musician/songwriter from Nashville (keep your eye on this guy’s future), who just happens to be the boyfriend of my great-niece, Kaylor Cox, played and sang all of the music, leaving very few in the room dry-eyed. (Alex, not to put any pressure on you, but I hope you will be my great-nephew someday soon! And, I expect you to do the same music at my celebration of life . . . for a fee of course!) It was a beautiful, positive and uplifting celebration of a life so richly lived. May we all live a life and have a send-off like this.
As a side note to this weekend of reflection and memories, I most likely will not forget that just because someone wraps your car up, Alex, in crime scene “Do Not Cross” tape, does not mean for someone else to make another “memory” by covering my car with, and spelling my name out in, what I thought was mounds of whipped cream. That, of course, would have been way too easy to clean up. Instead, several of you thought this tomfoolery was the best opportunity to use a jumbo, deluxe-size package of sanitary napkins! I have to admit it was kind of funny until I tried to remove them. Even Goo Gone and a trip through the car wash has not totally eliminated all of the bugs stuck to the aforementioned napkin adhesive! By the way, I found the ones on both of my license plates too! I’m so looking forward to your next visit!
Just so you all are aware, for the first time in six years, I have actually picked some of my own cabbage before they were pilfered by the worst of the worst thieves of the garden plots. Two nice big heads went into a batch of freezer-bound Runza filling for a rainy fall day. Bets are now being taken as to how long the other heads will last until I am able to pick them.
For your calendars:
July 9 . . . Henderson Community Days~Citywide
July 9 . . . American Legion Class B, Area 4 Junior Legion Baseball Tournament~Levitt Stadium 12:00 noon start
July 10 . . . Henderson Community Days Pancake Breakfast~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 6:30-9:30 am
July 13 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm
July 15 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library
July 16-17 . . . York Balloon Days and Sidewalk Sales~Citywide
July 17 . . . York Adopt-A-Pet’s 6th Annual Run/Walk Fur Luv~Live event York YAAP Shelter 8:30 am
July 17 . . . Transportation Exploration~Holthus Convention Center 9:00 am-12:00 pm
July 17 . . . Adult Involvement Fair~Groups interspersed downtown along Sidewalk Sales 9:00-11:00 am
July 18 . . . Historical Voices of Pacifism~Mennonite Brethren Cemetery Tours 3:00 pm
July 20 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm
July 20 . . . Let’s Connect: “Community Involvement’s Impact”~York College Mackey Center 2:30-4:00 pm (Open to all Chamber team members or York Chamber member business at no cost. RSVP to 402.362.5531 or info@yorkchamber.org by July 16.)
July 22 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library
July 27 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm