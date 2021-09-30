What about Bob -- Experiences along the Junk Jaunt, a Nebraska treat

We quickly came to the conclusion this weekend that Junk Jaunt is extremely aptly named. This was the first real trip along the 300-mile-long loop that I have ever made. Friends Lora and Jean convinced me that I needed a weekend away to tag along with them, see some sights and spend some money. I should have known better because Lora loves to turn these trips into a shopping competition between the two of us. I usually win because I shame her into buying things she doesn’t really need, although she tries her best to do the same thing to me.
Starting Friday in Cairo, we found homemade kolache and baklava and chokecherry syrup for sister Susan. From there we took our time, venturing north from Dannebrog to Elba where we found a small convenience store selling pork loin, sauerkraut and dumpling dinners and more kolache, this time with poppyseed, which is my favorite.
Stops were made in Cotesfield, Scotia and North Loup. Scotia is my dad’s family’s hometown, so it was like a homecoming of sorts seeing the homes of my aunts and uncles, the now-shuttered library that my Aunt Tress (who was deaf, so she never knew when anyone was talking too loudly) ran forever, Uncle Rabbit’s (he had big, long ears) lapidary shop and the railroad bridge that we used to fish from. Stops were made in Ord, Burwell and Taylor before winding up in Broken Bow for our overnight stay after buying yet more kolache.
Saturday morning, we had breakfast at The Tumbleweed, a long-time staple in Broken Bow. Visiting with two couples seated next to us, we found out they were from Aurora. I thanked them for not rubbing it in too much about last Friday night’s lopsided football score when I mentioned I was from York. One of the guys at the table was my age and we both recalled the Tom Kropp glory days. As we were leaving, I noticed York Peppermint Patties on the counter, so I bought four and handed them out, telling them I forgave them, harbored no bad feelings for the drubbing and shared a good laugh.
The ladies were in power mode and we headed north to Sargent where I kept a sharp lookout for a certain former YCDC director, but no sightings of “The Cane”were reported! We went to Taylor for sweet dough kolache this time, passed through Almeria, Brewster and Dunning where jams and jellies and pickles were purchased by the girls. I make my own, except I had to get a jar of Carrot Cake Jam to try, and two jars of homemade sauerkraut for later.
Anselmo and Merna flew by, and we headed to Berwyn for Indian Tacos only to find they had been sold out since Friday afternoon. Ansley had a great little mom and pop Mexican café . . . some of the best soft-shell tacos I’ve ever had. Quick stops were made in Mason City, Litchfield and Ravenna, and this time a couple of vintage molded plastic Christmas candles were added to our collection, and one of the few non-food purchases. The candles were sold to me by Donna Bitner’s niece Deanne, so I’m sure I got the special family discount!
Something new that all three of us learned is that pelican cages are not cages for pelicans, but instead are hard, molded heavy duty polymer cases, lined with cushioning for ammunition and arms to be dropped to troops by helicopters, or parachuted in by planes, with no damage to the contents. We made a special stop just to educate ourselves.
We decided to take a homemade pie break at a former church building in Dunning. All looked amazing, and we all settled on the lemon meringue, which tasted very good. Laura made a fuss over it as being the best she had ever had and sent her compliments to the baker, who was also the cashier. She asked what her secret was. I should have known when all of the other ladies were laughing, that a big reveal was coming. She brought out her secret from the back kitchen . . . a box of Marie Callender’s Frozen Lemon Meringue Pie! Gotcha, Lora!
All in all, it was a great weekend with friends seeing some of the beautiful parts of the Sandhills, solving all of the world’s problems and sharing some good craft brews at the Bootleg Brewery. We are all of the mind that it’s all about the shared experiences with friends rather than any of the purchases that money could buy.
The York Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual Sip & Stroll on Thursday, October 7 in downtown York. Participants can enjoy an evening of wine tasting with friends and/or family while browsing and shopping downtown businesses. This is an adult-only event open to those 21 or older. Tickets are $15 each and are available at the Chamber Office or online at https//yorkchamber.org/sip-and-stroll/.
Friends of the Library will once again be offering homemade soups once again at their annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale at Kilgore Memorial Library on Saturday, November 27 from 9 a.m. until all soups are sold. We missed last year because of COVID, but our local soup-makers are already planning their special flavors. All soups are $8 each, and come frozen in quart containers for your convenience. This is a fundraiser for the library, and all proceeds will be used for programs, equipment, speakers, materials and books that are not included in regular budgeting. More information to follow.
For your calendars:
October 7 . . . Sip & Stroll~Downtown York 5:00-8:00 pm (Tickets: York Chamber of Commerce Office or yorkchamber.org)
October 9 . . . Boo on the Farm~Wessels Living History Farm 10:00 am-3:00 pm
October 10 . . . Waco Fall Festival~Double Nickel Campground 2:00-4:00 pm (Free admission)
October 17 . . . 16th Annual October Czechfest~Holthus Convention Center 9:30 am-4:00 pm
October 24 . . . Haunt at the Holthus~Holthus Convention Center 3:00-6:00 pm
October 27 . . . Downtown York Trick or Treating 3:00-5:00 pm
October 31 . . . Trunk or Treat~Emmanuel Lutheran Church East Parking Lot 4:00-6:00 pm
November 5 . . . Celebrate Education Business After Hours Event~Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden
5:00-7:00 pm
November 13 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market ($5.00 admission)
November 27 . . . Friends of the Library Annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale~Kilgore Memorial Library 9:00am-?
November 27 . . . Small Business Saturday~Citywide