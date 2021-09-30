What about Bob -- Experiences along the Junk Jaunt, a Nebraska treat

We quickly came to the conclusion this weekend that Junk Jaunt is extremely aptly named. This was the first real trip along the 300-mile-long loop that I have ever made. Friends Lora and Jean convinced me that I needed a weekend away to tag along with them, see some sights and spend some money. I should have known better because Lora loves to turn these trips into a shopping competition between the two of us. I usually win because I shame her into buying things she doesn’t really need, although she tries her best to do the same thing to me.

Starting Friday in Cairo, we found homemade kolache and baklava and chokecherry syrup for sister Susan. From there we took our time, venturing north from Dannebrog to Elba where we found a small convenience store selling pork loin, sauerkraut and dumpling dinners and more kolache, this time with poppyseed, which is my favorite.

Stops were made in Cotesfield, Scotia and North Loup. Scotia is my dad’s family’s hometown, so it was like a homecoming of sorts seeing the homes of my aunts and uncles, the now-shuttered library that my Aunt Tress (who was deaf, so she never knew when anyone was talking too loudly) ran forever, Uncle Rabbit’s (he had big, long ears) lapidary shop and the railroad bridge that we used to fish from. Stops were made in Ord, Burwell and Taylor before winding up in Broken Bow for our overnight stay after buying yet more kolache.