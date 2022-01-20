What About Bob -- Congratulations to award winners

Congratulations to all of the very deserving folks and businesses who received awards at the 2022 York Chamber Banquet last Tuesday night:
Business Hall of Fame “Legends” Award . . . Kroy Industries
Outstanding Small Business Award . . . JW’s Catering
Hometown Hero Award. . . Claudia Foreman/York Animal Clinic
Outstanding Woman-Owned Business Award. . . Jeanette McLean/McLean Beef
Focus on York Award . . . Lisa Hurley/York County Development Corporation
Community Service Award. . . Nancy Davidson/J & R Heating and Air Conditioning
Chamber Service Award . . . Leslie Robinson
Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award . . . Scott Koch
York College PBL Dr. Mark Moore Entrepreneurial Spirit Award. . . Amanda Peterson/Peterson’s Petal Company
Recognition was also given to Sue Ann Romohr, out-going chair of ambassadors, and Todd Riley, out-going president of the York Chamber of Commerce.
Thanks to all for their willingness to donate and invest their time and talent for the betterment of York, and York County, as well. If you know any of these folks, thank them in person as they are one of the many reasons our communities are as successful as they are.
Soon, very soon, we’ll be hearing, then seeing the start of the sandhill crane migration. Within a couple of weeks, the cranes, along with all of those geese and ducks, will begin to descend on the North America’s Central Flyway, located along Nebraska’s Platte River Valley . . . a mere 45-mile drive west.
For centuries they have come to rest and restore themselves. The shallow, braided channels of Nebraska’s Platte River provide safe nighttime roosting sites, while waste grain in crop fields supplies nourishment for building up the depleted fat reserves needed for migration. Adjacent wet meadows supply critical nutrients and secluded loafing areas for rest, bathing and courting. During their stop here, cranes gain nearly 10% of their body weight.
There is no question about it . . . the arrival of the cranes on the Platte River, and all of the millions of other migratory birds that visit each spring is one of the greatest wildlife spectacles on the continent.
Current information is available at the York County Visitors Bureau, 601 North Lincoln Avenue, free of charge!
2022 Nebraska Passport stops will be announced shortly, and the Passports themselves will be available after the announcements are made. Once that happens, we will have quantities available here at the office for distribution. More to follow.
News from the land of Bigfoot in Hastings . . . within 2-4 months, Harriett McFeely, business partner Kenny Collins and The Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center will be included in the Library of Congress in Washington D.C.! They will be included with the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and so many other American items of American history. They will also be the only Bigfoot-related entity to be included in the Library. This new article and photos, provided by freelance writer, Carol Highsmith, will be found in the United States Library of Congress for at least 700 years!
Ms. Highsmith had been researching Nebraska for interesting destinations and people. Harriett shared that, “Every time Carol typed in Nebraska, our museum, Bigfoot Conference and our names popped up!” So, Carol contacted Harriett, scheduled an appointment with her and Kenny, and came away convinced that this story needed to be covered, shared and documented for the state of Nebraska.
The rest is, as is the case, history. Congratulations to Harriett and Kenny and the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center! What an exciting announcement!
Can you imagine how excited I was to find out that I have a reader of this column in Singapore?!? Normally, I’m excited to discover that someone in York County is a reader! Two weeks ago, while out for a later than usual breakfast, we ran into Jeanne Yowell Huff, and her son David Yowell (also son of the late YHS coach and teacher, Jerry Yowell), who just happens to be teaching in Singapore. During the conversation of catching up over just a few years absence, he mentioned reading my column. I think he may be hard-pressed for reading material, but I sure do appreciate that these words are going as far as Singapore. Thanks David!
For your calendars:
January 22 . . . Annual Benedict Volunteer Fireman’s Beef & Pork Barbeque~Benedict Community Center 5:30-8:00 pm (Free-will donation)
January 22-28 . . . Annual Crossroads Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament~York City Auditorium
January 25 . . . York/Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Banquet~Holthus Convention Center 6:30 pm
February 2 . . . York County Spelling Bee~York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
February 12 . . . Friends of the Library York Uncorked Fundraiser~Kilgore Memorial Library 5:30-8:00 pm
February 12 . . . York General Hospital Auxiliary’s “Royal Auxiliary Ball”~Holthus Convention Center 6:00 pm
February 15 . . . York High School Community Speech Performances~York High School Theater
February 18-19 . . . York Home & Garden Show~Holthus Convention Center
February 24-27 . . . York College Theatre production, “Ramshackle Inn”~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
February 26 . . . Henderson Home Show~Heartland High School Gym
February 28 . . . York High School Choir Concert~York High School Theater