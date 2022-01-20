What About Bob -- Congratulations to award winners

News from the land of Bigfoot in Hastings . . . within 2-4 months, Harriett McFeely, business partner Kenny Collins and The Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center will be included in the Library of Congress in Washington D.C.! They will be included with the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and so many other American items of American history. They will also be the only Bigfoot-related entity to be included in the Library. This new article and photos, provided by freelance writer, Carol Highsmith, will be found in the United States Library of Congress for at least 700 years!

Ms. Highsmith had been researching Nebraska for interesting destinations and people. Harriett shared that, “Every time Carol typed in Nebraska, our museum, Bigfoot Conference and our names popped up!” So, Carol contacted Harriett, scheduled an appointment with her and Kenny, and came away convinced that this story needed to be covered, shared and documented for the state of Nebraska.

The rest is, as is the case, history. Congratulations to Harriett and Kenny and the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center! What an exciting announcement!