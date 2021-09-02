What About Bob -- Cletus the Cat, Heritage Park and major congratulations

For the record, Cletus the Cat finally exacted revenge on “someone” who teased him just one too many times. I have warned “someone” for quite some time now about teasing the cat. Granted, this was not bad teasing, but a light touch on the tail or a quick grab to retrieve an errant soda bottle cap. I warned “someone” that this cat has a long memory as well as a thirst for revenge. After moving Cletus off of the bathroom mat in front of the sink with a slide of his foot, “someone” had forgotten how much that cat hates being touched with a foot. “Someone” also did not notice Cletus hiding outside the bathroom patiently waiting for a big right calf to brush by. Out came the calf and out came Cletus’s teeth. A nasty, sharp bite, drawing blood, was followed by a scream and, “@$%#**(&^(#)+&^**@!@ cat!” That was followed by a five-day stay in the hospital from a dirty-mouth cat bite infection! Morale of the story? Listen to Bob when he tells you NOT to tease the cat (who is still alive and quite well).