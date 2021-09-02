What About Bob -- Cletus the Cat, Heritage Park and major congratulations

For the record, Cletus the Cat finally exacted revenge on “someone” who teased him just one too many times. I have warned “someone” for quite some time now about teasing the cat. Granted, this was not bad teasing, but a light touch on the tail or a quick grab to retrieve an errant soda bottle cap. I warned “someone” that this cat has a long memory as well as a thirst for revenge. After moving Cletus off of the bathroom mat in front of the sink with a slide of his foot, “someone” had forgotten how much that cat hates being touched with a foot. “Someone” also did not notice Cletus hiding outside the bathroom patiently waiting for a big right calf to brush by. Out came the calf and out came Cletus’s teeth. A nasty, sharp bite, drawing blood, was followed by a scream and, “@$%#**(&^(#)+&^**@!@ cat!” That was followed by a five-day stay in the hospital from a dirty-mouth cat bite infection! Morale of the story? Listen to Bob when he tells you NOT to tease the cat (who is still alive and quite well).
Congratulations to the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park on the dedication of their newest (and one of their most colorful) buildings on-site . . . the East Side Café. It has housed many, many different businesses in its’ lifetime including a country school horse barn, hatchery, insurance agency, dentist office, beauty shop and a home. If the walls could only talk! The newly-completed restoration and displays are now ready for visitors to view. The York County Visitors Bureau was proud to supply funding for awnings for the buildings which have been carefully replicated to match as authentically as possible to the original ones. Well done Mennonite Heritage Park!
Congratulations also to Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation (YCDC) for being named the 2021 Nebraska Economic Developers Association (NEDA) Professional of the Year in the community category, during NEDA’S annual conference in Sidney. For 13 years, I have been lucky to have shared office space with such a powerful force for positive change, growth and stimulus in York County. She has done more for York County than any past director since I have been here, always advocating with her creative and innovative approaches to attracting new industry and expanding existing businesses. Well deserved, Lisa.
Last call for a delicious Dijon Chicken dinner with all of the trimmings, and the opportunity to witness the crowning of the 2021-2022 Yorkfest royalty. On Friday, September 10, at noon, King Warren Thomas and Queen Irene Duncan will relinquish their titles and crown the new King and Queen. The ceremony and meal are open to the public at the York Country Club. Meals are priced at $15 per person, and reservations may be made by calling the York Chamber at 402.362.5531 or online at www.yorkchamber.org
Coronation of a new King and Queen means only one thing . . . that Yorkfestivities are now underway!
Thursday, September 9th kicks of the official 2021 Yorkfest schedule of events. Included are:
Thursday: 11:30 am-1:30 pm . . . Salad Luncheon~St. Joseph’s Church
5:00 pm . . . Burger Feed~Elks Lodge
5:00-7:00 pm . . . Family Night Cakepops & Inflatables~6th-7th Streets & Nebraska Avenue
5:00-7:00 pm . . . Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library
6:15 pm . . . 1-Mile Run~Nebraska Avenue
7:00 pm . . . Fall Speaker Series~York College Clayton Museum
7:00 pm . . . Magician-Adam White Magic~Kilgore Memorial Library
Friday: 6:30 am . . . Prayer Breakfast ~Holthus Convention Center
12:00-8:00 pm . . . Flights of Honor Display~York City Auditorium
12:00 pm . . . Yorkfest Royalty Luncheon and Coronation~York Country Club
2:00-6:00 pm . . . Yorkfest Brick Building & Challenge Viewing~Downtown participating York
Businesses
4:00-7:00 pm . . . Funnel Cake Truck by Boy Scout Troop #173~Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate
Saturday: 7:00-9:00 am . . . Fireman’s Pancake Feed~York Fire Department
8:00 am-5:00 pm . . .Flights of Honor Display~York City Auditorium
9:00 am-12:00 pm . . . Car Show~Mogul’s
9:00 am-1:00 pm . . . Street Fair~6th Street Downtown York
9:30 am-2:00 pm . . . Bloody Mary Bar~York Eagles Club
Before Parade . . . Popcorn Giveaway~Union Bank & Trust
10:00 am . . . Grand Parade~Downtown York
After Parade . . . Poker Run~Mogul’s
11:00-1:00 pm . . . Sloppy Joe Feed~ York Elks Lodge
1:00 -3:30 pm . . . Family Mini-Golf-O-Rama~York Country Club
2:00 pm . . . Skate Contest~Harrison Park Skate Park
7:30 pm . . . Bike at Night~Blackburn Entrance of Beaver Creek Trails
Sunday: 8:00 am-3:00 pm . . . Flights of Honor Display~York City Auditorium
9:00 am . . . Co-ed Sand Volleyball Tournament~East Hill Park
9:00-11:00 am . . . Knights of Columbus Breakfast~St. Joe’s School Gym
12:00 pm noon . . . Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament ~York Country Club
For your calendars:
September 9 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library
September 11 . . . Annual Heritage Day Celebration~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 9:00 am-2:00 pm
September 12 . . . “The Dutch Golden Age: Mennonite to the Core” Lecture~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 3:00 pm
September 9-12 . . . Annual Yorkfest Celebration~Citywide
September 12 . . . Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament~York Country Club 12:00 noon
September 16 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library
September 23 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library
September 30 . . . Last York Farmer’s Market of 2021~Kilgore Memorial Library
October 7 . . . Sip & Stroll~Downtown York 5:00-8:00 pm (Tickets: York Chamber Office or yorkchamber.org)
October 17 . . . 16th Annual October Czechfest~Holthus Convention Center 9:30 am-4:00 pm
October 24 . . . Haunt at the Holthus~Holthus Convention Center 3:00-6:00 pm
October 27 . . . Downtown York Trick or Treating 3:00-5:00 pm
November 13 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market ($5.00 admission)