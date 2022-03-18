What About Bob -- Camping season is just around the corner

Come out and support the York Public Schools Foundation as they host their 2022 “The Luck of the Draw” on Friday, April 1st with a chance to win $5,000, plus $300 in additional cash prizes! Cost is $50 per person/ticket. Doors at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center will open at 6 p.m. and the drawing begins at 6:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres catered by Chance’s ‘R’, and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are available at the YPS District Office, 402.362.6655 Opt.4, and North Printing Office & Supply.

April Showers may bring May flowers, but it also brings the 2022 Nebraska Bigfoot Conference April 22-23 to the C3 Hotel & Convention Center in Hastings. Friday and Saturday adult tickets are $20 and $10 for 12 and under. The Friday night movie is priced at $10. A full-package ticket for both days and the movie will run you $50. Seating is limited, so if you’re entertaining the thought of going, you may want to make reservations early by emailing bigfoot.bigdream@gmail.com or by calling 402-705-0000.

I attended last year, and was amazed at all of the “Squatchers” from all over the country in attendance. This year promises to be even bigger and better with its indoor location (Last year was outside at the Chautauqua Park & Pavilion and just a bit chilly) and list of guest speakers. See some of you there!

Welcome to Dan and KJ Patel, the new general managers of the totally remodeled Super 8 Motel here in York. They are now open for business just in time for the tourist season to begin in the next month or two. The pool area is awaiting some finishing tile work, but otherwise, everything has been completely re-done inside and out. They are included under the umbrella of Wyndham Hotels. Nice to have you as part of the York community Dan and KJ.

Camping season is just around the corner at NRD recreation areas. It’s time to pitch that tent and polish up the camper to take to one of the many, fine recreational sites across Nebraska for some long-awaited fishing, fun and family time. Campgrounds, including York’s Recharge Lake, will officially open April 10. Day use of the parks is available year-round. Look for recreation area improvements in the weeks to come!

Wednesday of last week, we hosted five group tour operators from Nebraska, California, Iowa, New Hampshire and Utah. We met at Wessels Living History Farm for a tour and lunch was provided by JW’s Catering. From there, we ventured west to the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park and the gracious volunteers there who shared so much wonderful history and background. And . . . believe me, the apple prieska did not go unnoticed! Despite a bitter cold wind, the hospitality and warmth provided by all of our hosts, gives me a positive feeling that some of these tour leaders will bring a busload or two of visitors back for a visit.

I am told by the Nebraska Tourism Commission Office that copies of the 2022 Nebraska Passport Programs will be delivered to our office on or before the first of April. As soon as the boxes are dropped off, I will have them out and available!

My strange emails from Andrewacrumb and Chestertug continue verbatim:

I am not quite sure why I am being included in these back-and-forths. So far there have been no offers of millions of dollars provided with assistance from Prince Nigel and his barrister from the Ivory Coast!

For your calendars:

• March 19 -- Annual German Smorgasbord - Heartland High School

• March 19 -- Annual St. Joe’s Pot ‘O’ Gold Fundraiser - Holthus Convention Center 5:30 p.m. (Tickets available at the church office or after masses.)

• March 20 -- York American Legion Riders Pancake Feed - York County Fairgrounds 4-H Building 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

• March 24 -- Youth Involvement Fair - York City Auditorium 5 - 7 p.m.

• March 26 -- United Way of York Spring Carnival - York City Auditorium 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• March 31 - April 2 -- Annual York College Songfest - Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

• April 1 -- York Public Schools Foundation “The Luck of the Draw” - Cornerstone Ag Event Center 6 p.m.

• April 1-2 -- Spring Panther Days -York College Campus

• April 7 -- 10th Annual Leadership York’s Flavors of York County - Holthus Convention Center 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. (Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and available at York Chamber of Commerce, online at yorkchamber.org or from a current Leadership York class member. All proceeds benefitting York Area Non-Profit Organizations.)

• April 8 -- York College Children’s Theatre Community Show - Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

• April 15 -- Good Friday Hymn Sing - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

• April 16 -- Easter Egg Drop - Wessels Living History Farm

• April 25 -- York College Concert Choir Spring Concert - Bartholomew Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m.

• April 30 -- York College Commencement - Campbell Activity Center