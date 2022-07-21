What About Bob -- Busy weekend, crazy Bigfoot story and the end of the garden

It was a busy weekend in York with the annual Chamber Golf Tournament last Friday which kicked off Balloon Days events in York. The day started nice enough under a shade tree on hole #5, with a gentle, steady breeze blowing through to keep us cool, but just about the time we cranked up the grill for hot dogs, the breeze died down and the flies were biting like crazy. Then came the ants who seemed intent on following the trays of Jello (“Don’t, don’t let the week go by without J-E-L-L-0!”) shots every time we opened the refrigerator to give the golfers a needed little pick-me-up. We had great fun, as we always do, but I was so glad to get home, peel off my sticky clothes, take a cool shower and vegetate in the recliner with a fan circulating air all around me. I’m sure the golfers all felt the same way.

ESI sales, Sidewalk Sales, food vendors, Transportation Exploration, downtown water fight, crafts and other events took care of Saturday’s schedule, closing out on Sunday with the Culpepper & Meriweather Circus and a kite flying contest. Thanks Chamber and staff for organizing and coordinating all of this!

News for those Bigfoot folks out there: Last week an Oklahoma man was charged with the first-degree murder of his fishing buddy. He claimed that he killed the guy he was “noodling” with (catching catfish by sticking your hand/fist in its mouth) because the fishing buddy had summoned Bigfoot to kill him. The man was not charged until after his friend’s body was found down river some 24 hours later. Not able to rely on hearsay evidence, authorities will now have to try and track down said Sasquatch to corroborate testimony of the actual summoning! That will be a most interesting conversation!

Yup, it’s official . . . my NRD garden plots are done for the year. It was painful to give up on all of those seeds and plants that I stuck in the ground, weeded around, watered, fertilized and mulched, but that dang hailstorm took care of all of my time and work. So now, all of those pilfering poachers of my produce will have to find other plots to plunder. Find someone else’s cabbage to cop. Dan Leininger will be mowing everything off so the weeds will not go to seed and plowing it up. At least we were able to salvage a few small onions before giving up. I do feel a bit bad about my pumpkins, however . . . none to share this year, and no warty ones, which are my favorites to keep. Oh well . . . so, it goes.

The York County Fair is just a couple weeks away, and I’m trying not to think of it as the end of summer and the beginning of schools starting back up. Summer has once again been way too short for the most part, and extremely long in others. I won’t miss the heat and humidity in the least, and neither will most of our travelers, who despite the prices of fuel, are still out in force. And now with prices declining in the past several weeks, more families are trying to squeeze last minute travel plans in before school bells start ringing.

I still have a few remaining copies of the 2022 Nebraska Passport Program, and the 2022 Nebraska Wine Passport, which is good to be registered for prizes until December 15. So . . . start your Nebraska wine adventure now! The 2022 TOAST Nebraska: Holiday Festival will be held November 12, 2022 at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Visit: toastwinefest.com for tickets and details!

For your calendars:

June 22-23 -- Bradshaw Days - Community- wide

July 22 & 23 -- Citywide Garage Sales - York

July 26 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Downtown City Park

July 28 -- York Farmer’s Market - Kilgore Memorial Library

July 28-30 -- York University Work Days - York College Campus

Aug. 4-7 -- Annual York County Fair - York County Fairgrounds

Aug. 6 & 7 -- 40th Cornerstone Bank’s Annual Non-Sanctioned Tennis Tournament - York High School Levitt Tennis Courts

Aug. 7 -- 16th Annual Car & Tractor Show - Wessels Living History Farm 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Aug. 9 -- Russian Oven Pizza Night & Farmer’s Market - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 5 - 9 p.m.

Aug. 23 -- York University Panther Prowl - Downtown York

Aug. 24 -- Classes begin at York University

Sept. 8-11 -- Annual Yorkfest Celebration

Sept. 10 -- Heritage Day - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park