What About Bob? -- Brochure Swap is back . . . and it's time to nominate royalty

After a year’s hiatus, the annual NETA Brochure Swap brought a large turnout of counterparts, old and new, from across the start to swap out our brochures. This event, started by Todd Kirshenbaum some 30 years ago for Nebraska Tourism, has retained its popularity over all of these years. And a smart idea it was, to have everyone with a tourism connection gather at a central location in the state, bring their newly printed brochures and trade with everyone else. It eliminated a lot of shipping charges and mileage getting information to all of the stops across Nebraska. Need new state map? Got ’em! Need 2021 Hinting and Fishing Guides from Nebraska Game and Parks? Got ‘em! Need new Nebraska Wine Passports? Got ‘em! How about information on the Petrified Wood Gallery? I even got that too! There was plenty of interest in the York County area as I came home with very little of the items I took.
It was great seeing everyone in person again, and catching up with their work, families, and even comparing all of our COVID-related issues. Quite a bit of territory was covered in the few short hours on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Knowing that we were finally just able to get out and meet in person was like a rebirth of sorts and good for the soul, but not only that, I discovered a new beer at Kincaider’s that I really like!
Need new 2021 Nebraska tourism information? Stop in, and we’ll try to fix you up!
Believe it or not, it’s time for some serious consideration for names of worthy candidates to be submitted from any York County community for Yorkfest King and Queen. Each year the York Chamber of Commerce selects an outstanding man and woman to serve as Yorkfest royalty. They will reign over the event from Friday, Sept. 10 to Sunday, Sept. 12, and at other county community events as the royalty may choose.
Criteria for nomination of a candidate: a resident of York County for at least five years, be at least 45 years old, have a proven record of outstanding volunteerism and/or work performance and be available for the Yorkfest coronation and weekend. Your nomination must be submitted or mailed to the York Chamber of Commerce by June 14, 2021, or at least postmarked by that date. Email instructions are included on the nomination form if you choose to submit your nominations via that means.
York County has a lot of deserving folks out there.
Fundraising is still continuing for Firecracker Frenzy, as we have not met the goal of $25,000. This amazing patriotic display is NOT sponsored by the city. It is only funded by donations made by community businesses like you and me, and the public is needed to help this professional favorite event to continue. The 25-minute show costs approximately $25,000 . . . less money equals a shorter show. Please help in continuing this great annual celebration. There are also some very cool Frenzy t-shirts available starting at $20. Donations of any amount will gladly be accepted at the York Chamber of Commerce or online at yorkchamber.org.
Another change at our offices will take place at the end of this month, as Rhonda Veleba will be taking on a new position with V2 Graphics and Marketing in Henderson, allowing her more time to work at home and be with kids. Rhonda has been our Member Services Director for the past seven years, replacing Sally Ruben. In a previous life, she was in charge of all of the volunteers at the Nebraska State Fair, which is no small undertaking. That is just one of the many reasons we loved having her here, and why we will miss her smile and boundless energy. Best of luck, Rhonda, on the newest chapter.
Somebody’s 60th birthday is coming up on June 4. That person shall remain nameless, but is well-known to many from true “Mom stories” such as her attempting to glue a dislodged tooth back in her mouth with Super Glue, proudly fishing out two quarters out of a hospital bathroom stool and carrying on conversation with her kitchen appliances as if they were old family friends come to life. Wish this birthday person a happy day if you should see them!
For your calendars:
May 29 . . . Round-Up Elder Hostel~York College Campus
May 31 . . . Waco CBO Memorial Day Breakfast~Waco Community Building 8:00-11:00 am
June 1 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm
June 3 . . . Vibe @ 5~Cornerstone Bank Lobby 5:00-7:00 pm
June 6 . . . Historical Voices of Pacifism Cemetery Tour~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 3:00 pm
June 18 . . . Annual Chamber Golf Tournament~York Country Club 10:00 am shotgun start
June 19 . . . First 35 Mennonite Families: Their Journey, Their Stories Luncheon and Presentation~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 11:30 am
July 3 . . . Annual Firecracker Frenzy~York County Fairgrounds
July 10 . . . Community Day’s Pancake Breakfast~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park
July 16-17 . . . Balloon Days & Sidewalk Sales~Citywide
July 17 . . . Adult Involvement Fair~Groups interspersed downtown among Sidewalk Sales 9:00-11:00 am