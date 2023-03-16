The Nebraska Tourism Commission is looking for a qualified individual to help staff the York Westbound Information Center as a traveler counselor (vacation guide) starting this summer. The York westbound rest area is located two miles east of York on I-80. This position involves promoting Nebraska area attractions, history, events and businesses, as well as answering the questions of travelers. It is a fun seasonal job that involves meeting and helping the many interesting travelers from all over the world appreciate our great state. These folks are truly the front-line staff who make the best first impressions on the traveling public in Nebraska.

This position begins in mid-May and continues until after Labor Day. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. Salary is $12.24 per hour. Maintenance staff members are present at the rest area during hours that the kiosk is open. There are two other counselors, and the schedule is flexible with each person working about 10 days a month. Knowledge of Nebraska, especially western Nebraska, is an important part of this job.

If interested, please contact Micheal Collins at micheal.collins@nebraska.gov. If you have additional questions, call 402.362.1827. There should be an official ad appearing in the York News-Times in the next two weeks.

This year’s Leadership York Class will hold its annual Flavors of York County on Thursday, April 6, at the Holthus Convention Center. Doors will open at 4:40, and the fun continues until 7 p.m. Come enjoy delicious samples from area caterers throughout the evening. There will be a cash bar and raffle prizes to benefit a local non-profit organization! Tickets are $20 in advance, and may be purchased from any Leadership York class member, the Chamber Office or at https://yorkchamber.org/flavors-of-york/. Flavors is a 21 and older event.

Sandhill cranes are flocking to the Nebraska Platte River Valley, where up to over 80% of the world’s population of sandhill cranes converge for six-plus weeks to rest and refuel as they prepare for their arduous journey to the vast breeding grounds in Canada, Alaska and Siberia. That means almost one million cranes are here following in the same migration patterns as their ancestors have for centuries upon centuries. Now is the opportune time to take in the crane viewing. We have plenty of information at the Visitors Bureau regarding Sandhill Crane migration, Prairie Chicken dancing in Southwest Nebraska and the American White Pelican spring migration at Harlan County Reservior. Stop in for your free copies.

This weekend, we welcome back Evelyn Campbell for at least a few weeks as she returns to York to put in a few hours helping at Western Edge during the crazy prom season . . . at least that’s the story she’s sticking to. Privately, we think she is flush with Texas cash, and wants to share some of it with us on weekends playing pitch and maybe keno! She claims to need a refresher course on how to play. I think she is bluffing.

For your calendars:

March 18 . . . Annual German Smorgasbord~Heartland Community School

March 21 . . . VIBE@5~ALLO FIBER

March 21 . . . 2023 Science Fair~York City Auditorium 6:30-7:15 pm

March 22 . . . Everything You Wanted to Know About Employment Law, But Were Afraid to Ask~~York Country Club 4:00 pm

March 23 . . . Youth Involvement Fair~York City Auditorium 5:00-7:00 pm

March 24 . . . Celebrate Education Business After Hours~York Country Club 5:00-7:00 pm

March 25 . . . York Spring Craft and Vendor Show~York City Auditorium 9:00 am-2:00 pm Free admission

March 26 . . . United Way of York 2nd Annual Spring Carnival~York City Auditorium 2:00-3:00 pm

March 28 . . . Latte` with Leaders~Captain Redbeard’s 7:00 am

March 31 . . . York Public Schools Foundation “Luck of the Draw” Fundraiser~Cornerstone Ag Events Center 6:30 pm

April 1 . . . York Junior-Senior Prom~York City Auditorium

April 1-2 . . . York University Spring Panther Days~York University Campus

April 4 . . . York High School Band Festival & Concert~York High School Theater 7:00 pm

April 6 . . . Annual Flavors of York County~Holthus Convention Center

April 6-8 . . . Annual York University Songfest~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

April 7 . . . Good Friday Hymn Sing~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum & Park 7:00 pm

April 8 . . . Waco CBO Annual Easter Egg Hunt~Waco Ballfield 10:00 am

April 8 . . . Helicopter Easter Egg Drop~Wessels Living History Farm