What About Bob -- Becoming Rabbi Flip in Nashville

This will be a shortened holiday version of this column, mainly because I’m starting it a couple days late, due to unexpected changes in plans in our return to York from Nashville, and also in part because of getting back into York later than we had thought. For some reason, my flights from Nashville took me from there to Denver, then Denver back to York. I’m not complaining . . . I’m just glad to be back home.
I left my sister there as she was not feeling the best and thinking that traveling on a plane with a stomach bug unwise. I agree! Hopefully, we will have her back home before Santa pops down her chimney top.
As a first-time traveler to Nashville, it was great. We went to see my great nephew, Trey, graduate from All American Linesman Training Center in McEwen, Tennessee, and got to watch him and two of his buddies scale a few 60-foot poles to show off all their training, and their diplomas.
We also combined our visit with spending time with great-niece, Kaylor, and her boyfriend Alex (Winkie) Smith, who is also a singer/songwriter, and performs with his group, Mobile Home Boys, on many Saturday afternoons at Ole Reds on downtown Nashville. We scored a big table and spent 4 hours listening to them play. Afterwards we were extended an invitation to a rooftop Christmas party being given by Alex’s production company’s owners. It was an amazing time with beautiful views of the downtown skyline with wood-burning fire pits and twinkle lights all over. There was a huge appetizer bar, entrée bar, dessert bar featuring, of all things . . . doughnuts! (I might have been heard saying out loud to myself, “Oh boy doughnuts!”) and a regular bar with anything and everything under the sun available.
The strange thing was that I somehow ended up with a pre-printed name tag on my shirt. All of a sudden, through no fault of my own, I had become Rabbi Flip and was expected to bless people and things and food. I shalommed a lot, and was very thankful that the real Rabbi did not show up and take me down for impersonating a Rabbi.
The Grand Ol’ Opry backstage tour was amazing. To think of all of the talent and experience that has walked on that stage floor makes you pretty humble and star-struck. We stood on that wooden circle that every addition to their Hall of Fame, stands on to be inducted, and you get a little chill run up and down your spine. It’s a visit everyone should make at least once in their lifetime.
We found many great eating establishments including Back Alley BBQ in Dickson, Tennessee and great shopping on 5th and Broadway. We did a nighttime tour of the magnificent Gaylord Hotel, that is another must stop, especially when the Christmas season is in full swing with the hundreds of thousands (maybe millions) of lights and decorations. Stunning!
Merry Christmas to one and all. May your holidays and New Year be filled with happiness, health and prosperity. Spend time with family and friends and hold them close. Shalom!
For your calendars: