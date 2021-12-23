What About Bob -- Becoming Rabbi Flip in Nashville

This will be a shortened holiday version of this column, mainly because I’m starting it a couple days late, due to unexpected changes in plans in our return to York from Nashville, and also in part because of getting back into York later than we had thought. For some reason, my flights from Nashville took me from there to Denver, then Denver back to York. I’m not complaining . . . I’m just glad to be back home.

I left my sister there as she was not feeling the best and thinking that traveling on a plane with a stomach bug unwise. I agree! Hopefully, we will have her back home before Santa pops down her chimney top.

As a first-time traveler to Nashville, it was great. We went to see my great nephew, Trey, graduate from All American Linesman Training Center in McEwen, Tennessee, and got to watch him and two of his buddies scale a few 60-foot poles to show off all their training, and their diplomas.