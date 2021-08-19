What About Bob -- A Time Of Change

Another Nebraska institution has changed hands. After 31 years of six days/week, and starting work at the wee hours of the morning, Matt Sehnert and his wife Shelly, have sold the nationally-recognized Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook to Andrew and Alix Ambriz of McCook. Andrew is a former economic development corporation director in McCook, who also happens to have a son attending York College.
Matt said that it was a challenging time of logistics and a rollercoaster of emotions, but the Ambriz’s understand what the bakery is and how it fits into the community . . . both key factors in this transition. They will take the “core of Sehnert’s” and add their own dreams to move forward with their vision into the next decades, just like Matt and Shelly did 31 years ago. I am so excited and happy for them to embark on, and enjoy, this next chapter of their lives. I’m so glad we got to be a little part of your history. Congratulations!
And . . . for all you bread-lovers that make your holiday orders with us in December, Matt has assured me he will be rolling the dough for our stollen bread and cinnamon bread orders, so there is no interruption of delivery of our holiday goodies a mere four months from now! Just so you know!
Locally, a change in ownership is north of us at Benedict. The former PK’s eatery of Pat and Karen Leach, and home of Pat’s famous fried chicken, is now under the reins of Misty Hirschfeld and lifelong friend, Genni Lekai. Since purchasing the building in May, the two and their husbands have spent countless hours remodeling, cleaning, painting and rearranging. They are blessed to have Pat himself returning to the business as an employee to show them how he ran the original restaurant, AND also show them how he cooked the food he was famous for. It’s a win-win situation for Benedict, Misty and Genni, Pat and all connoisseurs of great home-cooked food. Look for opening announcements soon!
And then, there’s Chances ‘R’ with all of their changes . . . more on that in the next column!
The big reveal is getting closer! In a mere three weeks King Warren Thomas and Queen Irene Duncan will relinquish their titles and crown the 2022 Yorkfest royalty. Coronation will take place at the York Country Club on September 10 at noon. The ceremony and meal are open to the public with a wonderful luncheon of a Dijon Chicken dinner with all the trimmings at $15 per person. There are four very-deserving and talented people nominated for both king and queen honors this year. Reservations may be made by calling the York Chamber at 404.362.5531 or online at www.yorkchamber.org.
With the coronation, that means the annual Yorkfest event will officially kick-off. The Chamber staff, while a bit short-handed at the moment has everything under control. September 9-12 are the dates for this year’s celebration with the theme of “Building Community Connections.” They have put together an amazing schedule of events for those of all ages. Hopefully, I will have a list to include next time. In the meantime, however, you can go to the Chamber website at www.yorkchamber.org.
Also, we are saying so long to Hannah Miller, the marketing, graphic design and creative master at the Chamber. I also need to add that she is also my official proofreader for these columns which are usually returned with many things colorfully crossed out and spelling corrected with handwriting smaller than even mine! She will be putting her college degree to work as she moves to the York Pre-School Learning Academy (Downtown PLAY). At least she will only be about a block away . . . close for my proofing! All the best to you Hannah. Their gain is definitely our loss!
For your calendars:
August 23 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park 5:00-7:00 pm
August 26 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library 5:00-7:00 pm
September 9-12 . . . Annual Yorkfest Celebration~Citywide
October 7 . . . Sip & Stroll~Downtown York 5:00-8:00 pm (Tickets: York Chamber office or yorkchamber.org)
October 17 . . . 16th Annual October Czechfest~Holthus Convention Center 9:30 am-4:00 pm
October 24 . . . Haunt at the Holthus~Holthus Convention Center 3:00-6:00 pm
November 13 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market ($5.00 admission)