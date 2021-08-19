What About Bob -- A Time Of Change

Another Nebraska institution has changed hands. After 31 years of six days/week, and starting work at the wee hours of the morning, Matt Sehnert and his wife Shelly, have sold the nationally-recognized Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook to Andrew and Alix Ambriz of McCook. Andrew is a former economic development corporation director in McCook, who also happens to have a son attending York College.

Matt said that it was a challenging time of logistics and a rollercoaster of emotions, but the Ambriz’s understand what the bakery is and how it fits into the community . . . both key factors in this transition. They will take the “core of Sehnert’s” and add their own dreams to move forward with their vision into the next decades, just like Matt and Shelly did 31 years ago. I am so excited and happy for them to embark on, and enjoy, this next chapter of their lives. I’m so glad we got to be a little part of your history. Congratulations!

And . . . for all you bread-lovers that make your holiday orders with us in December, Matt has assured me he will be rolling the dough for our stollen bread and cinnamon bread orders, so there is no interruption of delivery of our holiday goodies a mere four months from now! Just so you know!