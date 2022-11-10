What About Bob -- A special moment, a special coincidence

I attended the 2022 Nebraska Travel Conference in South Sioux City two weeks ago, which provided me the opportunity to not only reconnect with my tourism counterparts from across the state, attend a couple of really, really insightful sessions, but also be a part of the welcoming video before awards were handed out. The video was a lot of work for those putting it together, and a hoot for the six adults of us who got to supply facial expressions, gestures and mannerisms of our very real kids, ages 4-8, who provided the voices and answers to the questions asked. Maly Marketing outdid themselves with this great video. I got a copy of it and have had fun sharing it with family and a few friends. I appreciate being a part of it!

My fuel was running a little low on Thursday afternoon after leaving South Sioux City, so I made a quick stop to fill up in Oakland. As I was filling the tank, I noticed directly across the street was the town cemetery. I know Oakland to be the hometown of Jean Vincent, and where Jack Vincent, the Voice of Duke Football was recently laid to rest. Not knowing when I might ever be in the area again, I drove up the little hill to the top and quickly located his burial spot. I got out, walked over to the fresh dirt and delivered my lines from “Boys Next Door” that we always exchanged when he stopped in my office. I got back in the Kia and headed back to York, glad that I had taken the time to stop.

Friday morning, I came in a little early, only to find a single doughnut in a sack on my desk, with a note saying, “Ooh Boy! Donuts are snacks!” which were the exact words I left with Jack as I was standing over his grave! Maybe it’s a sign, maybe not. Most likely just a coincidence, maybe not, but I kinda’ like to think maybe Jack’s still checking in with us!

Saturday, November 26, the Friends of the Library will be having their annual SOUPER Soup Sale fundraiser at the Kilgore Library starting at 10 a.m. and running until soup is gone, which is usually around noontime. We will have a multitude of homemade frozen quarts of soups for sale at $10 each. There are 30 or more flavors to pick from including your favorites like Chili, Ham and Bean and Chicken Noodle and ranging into a little more adventuresome like Dill Pickle, Chicken Enchilada and French Onion. Friends of the Library members may pre-order up to three quarts, so if you aren’t a member, please consider joining . . . at $10, it’s a bargain! They make great Christmas gifts for those hard-to-buy-for friends, family and neighbors . . . and yourself. If you are donating/making soups, please let me know by calling 402.362.4575. We will have a list of soups and quantities available as we approach the 26th!

As a reminder, York Adopt-A-Pet will be hosting their annual Tinsel and Tails Bake and Tag Sale this Saturday, November 12 located at the York Adopt-A-Pet building, 1511 North Platte Avenue from 8:00-11:00 am. Many wonderful homemade and home-baked items will be available along with many holiday-decorating items and gifts for your four-legged family members. All proceeds will go towards maintenance of the shelter, and taking care of all of our four-legged friends.

My strange e-mails for the week are regarding our apparently low bid for the construction of new wastewater lagoon improvements, which was a big surprise for me! I’m not quite sure who “they” are or why “they” seem to think that a visitor’s bureau would submit a bid on a construction project of that type, but they keep telling me that I have. I have politely informed them of their mistake as I don’t even know the location of said lagoon, but the emails begging me for more information, which I do not have, keep coming!

Just a reminder as December approaches . . . we will be making our annual bread trip to Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook sometime within the first two weeks of Santa’s month. I am now taking orders for both the holiday stollen bread and their special cinnamon bread. Stollen bread is $17 per loaf and cinnamon bread is $7 per loaf. Contact me at my office at 601 N. Lincoln Avenue, or call me at 402.362.4575.

For your calendars:

November 11 . . . York American Legion Bolton Post 19 Veteran’s Day Slum Feed~York National Guard Armory (Meal starts at 12:00 pm.)

November 12 . . . York Adopt-A-Pet’s Holiday Tinsel & Tail Bake & Tag Sale~York Adopt a Pet Building 8:00-11:00 am

November 13 . . . Waco CBO Soup & Dessert Luncheon~Waco Community Building 11:00 am-1:00 pm

November 14 . . . Living Water Rescue Mission Annual Banquet Celebration~Holthus Convention Center 6:00 pm

November 15 . . . York County Development Corporation & York University Career Fair~York University Cornerstone Room 10:30 am-2:30 pm

November 18 . . . York Public School’s Foundation hosts 2022 York High School Hall of Fame Induction~York Country Club 6:00 pm ($10.00 for non-donors. Call 402-362-9146 by November 11.)

November 26 . . . Friends of the Library Annual “Souper” Soup Sale Fundraiser~Kilgore Memorial Library 10:00 am-?

November 26 . . . Shop Small Business Saturday~Downtown Yok