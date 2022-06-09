What About Bob -- 2022 Nebraska Wine Passports available

In addition to the official 2022 Nebraska Passport Program folders, I also have a good supply of the 2022 Nebraska Wine Passports put out by the Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association. Listed alphabetically, the wineries and tasting rooms span the length and breadth of Nebraska. It also features a listing of Nebraska whites and Nebraska reds, with full descriptions of flavor profiles and food pairings. Collect stamps at each stop, and enter your Nebraska Wine Passport by December 31 for some fine prizes!

Big boxes, little boxes, light-weight boxes and some so heavy, I hope I don’t strain my old body lifting them into my car. Brock, the UPS man, keeps dropping them off almost daily now that the York Westbound information center is open to greet the travelers. Staffing is now down to just two of the ladies, so if you might be interested in a fun summertime job, let me know, and I can pass your name on to Michael at the Nebraska Tourism Commission Office. It may be too late for this year, but certainly not for next summer. You can also visit with Margie Eckler or Doris Bowman about specifics.

Fuel prices continue to creep up to, even over the $5 per gallon mark, but so far tourists continue to hit the road. Some are doing shorter trips, or exploring in their own backyard, but others, as I mentioned last week, are taking the family on further destinations that were put on hold during the pandemic. And, after many months of being hunkered down at home and vaccinated X4, who can blame them. We’ve had retired couples, families with three or more kids, singles, Red Hat Ladies and softballers all stop here in our city.

We even had one brave traveler, this past weekend, from Great Britain. Anthony Butcher, who is doing a solo charitable bike ride covering over 2,500 miles from New York City to San Francisco, was an overnight guest in York. One of our awesome weather spectacles, a severe thunderstorm, caught up with him here, but he was blessed with finding shelter with York resident, and British ex-pat, Andrew Hills, and his family. After a comfortable night’s rest and a great vegetarian breakfast, Anthony was on his way to his next stop in Aurora. If interested, you may follow along with his travels at www.facebook.com/anthonyacrossamerica.

Our family is very much looking forward to June 25th when great niece (and granddaughter of sister Susan and the late Tom Cox) will be playing at the York Country Club with significant other, Alex Smith, from Nashville. Alex is a weekend regular at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red’s Bar in downtown Nashville, and just released his first single, “From Beaumont to Baton Rouge.” We have not really been around to hear them sing much together, so this will be a real treat. Even though it’s the middle of June I’m hoping to talk him into a batch of his amazing jambalaya!

Garden plants are finally nestled in the ground, and thanks to some very timely rains from Mother Nature, I haven’t had to water much. If it’s not the two-legged pains in the posterior with my plots, it’s the four-legged varieties digging sometimes huge holes, and/or making a meal, foraging on my expensive seeds. Between ground squirrels, badgers, skunks or raccoons, someone has been snacking on many of the hills of seed. Maybe it’s transplanting time for a few of the pumpkins from home.

Nominations for the 2022 Yorkfest King and Queen are now being accepted. Do you know someone who has volunteered their time and talents to the York County communities, who deserves to be recognized? Please help us to honor their service to others. Forms and letters are available online at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/, or in hard copy at the York Chamber office. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m., June 15.

For your calendars:

June 7 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Downtown City Park

June 9 -- York Farmer’s Market - Kilgore Memorial Library

June 12-18 -- York University Soul Quest - York University Campus

June 14 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Downtown City Park

June 16 -- York Farmer’s Market - Kilgore Memorial Library

June 17 -- Annual York Chamber Golf Tournament - York Country Club

June 18 -- “From Long Hope to Henderson: Our Early Town and Businesses” Luncheon and Presentation - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

June 19 -- Taste of Houston “Smoke-Off” Fundraiser - Emmanuel Lutheran Church 12 - 2 p.m. (Call 402.362.3655 for more information.) Proceeds will go towards the Houston National Youth Gathering trip.

June 21 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Downtown City Park

June 23 -- York Farmer’s Market - Kilgore Memorial Library

June 24 -- 12th Annual Living Water Masters Classic Golf Tournament Fundraiser - York Country Club

June 24-26 -- Waco Days - Waco Citywide

June 25 -- Alex Smith and Kaylor Cox Concert - York Country Club 7:30 - 11 p.m.

June 28 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Downtown City Park

June 31 -- York Farmer’s Market - Kilgore Memorial Library

July 3 -- Annual Firecracker Frenzy - York County Fairgrounds