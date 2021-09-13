What a weekend, another successful Yorkfest in the books

We then went to the parade set-up. We found the float the past Kings and Queens decorated, climbed aboard and waited for our turn. It was good to see so many of those who served in the parade. We took off and made our way on the route. The crowds were amazing and it was so nice to see so many turn out for the parade. We finished the parade and made our way to the car. After we relaxed a few minutes, we loaded back up for lunch at the Eagles Club. We enjoyed a sloppy joe lunch and chatted with some nice folks. We picked up lunch for Susan and made our way home.