What a weekend, another successful Yorkfest in the books

Another successful Yorkfest weekend is in the books and what a weekend it was.
I need to thank so many people for putting the festival together, starting with my friend Madonna Mogul at the Chamber and her staff for working hard to make it a success. Considering she has lost two key people lately, she still managed to pull it together. Special thanks to Hannah Miller who did a lot of work on Yorkfest before she left.
I attended the Coronation Luncheon that has moved back to the Country Club. Special congratulations to our new King and Queen, Lonnie Berger and Marilyn Jackman. Both are friends of mine and both are very deserving of the award. You’ve got a special year in front of you and you’ll do a great job representing York. Have fun.
The luncheon was well attended. It was great hearing from this past year’s Royalty, Irene Duncan and Warren Thomas. They had a challenging year with COVID, but still did a lot as King and Queen. I also need to thank Kris Holoch for sponsoring the lunches of all the past and current Royalty for our lunches. It is greatly appreciated.
The next day we attended the firemen’s pancake breakfast. After all these years of sponsoring this event, they moved the tables outside under the beautiful Saturday morning sky. It was very delicious as usual and they moved the line through very quickly. Kudos for them for making the breakfast quick and tasty.
We then went to the parade set-up. We found the float the past Kings and Queens decorated, climbed aboard and waited for our turn. It was good to see so many of those who served in the parade. We took off and made our way on the route. The crowds were amazing and it was so nice to see so many turn out for the parade. We finished the parade and made our way to the car. After we relaxed a few minutes, we loaded back up for lunch at the Eagles Club. We enjoyed a sloppy joe lunch and chatted with some nice folks. We picked up lunch for Susan and made our way home.
Overall, it was a great weekend and it was good to see so many people, with masks on, come out for Yorkfest. If you participated in any of the activities this weekend, take some time and stop at the Chamber office, and thank them for their work. Better yet, volunteer your time to help out with the numerous events they put on. It takes an army of people to put these events together. I’m sure they would welcome your help. We all appreciate your time and abilities.