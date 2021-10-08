What a great night we had

Downtown York was the place to be last night as the Chamber along with 35 local businesses hosted the sixth annual Sip & Stroll. Groups were sent out of the Chamber Office with their goodie bags and a map listing all of the businesses that took part in the evening event. Ticket holders spent time visiting with local professionals about investments, insurance as well as eyecare. In addition, local retail shops gave a sneak peek to what is coming for the holiday shopping season. Once again, laughter filled the air as sip and strollers made their way around the area. All of us here with the Chamber enjoy coordinating this event for our members and the public.
Thank you to Chamber Board Members Frankie Sandall, Vicki Northrop, Heather Hultgrien, Jon Hawkins and Darin Lichti for assisting with the evening. In addition, thanks to Chamber Ambassadors Todd Kirshenbaum, Cindi Nickel, Amie Kopcho and Mitch Bartholomew. The help you have all provided was important to the success of the evening.
Has your business experienced employees having difficulty securing childcare? How do we address childcare needs for our employees? York Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with York County Child Care Alliance and York County Development Corporation for a Business Resource Luncheon with a focus on Childcare. Join us on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., at York’s Holthus Convention Center to be part of this important program and discussion. This is open to all business leaders and your lunch is complimentary. RSVP using this link: https://forms.gle/mRRNmWQCYYan1ijM8
In just a few short weeks, Downtown Trick or Treating will take place. Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 3 – 5 p.m., the streets downtown will be filled with children showing off their special costumes! We have had a very strong response from member businesses to take part in this activity for the area children.
A few items to note. Once again, we will utilize zones to help families make the plan that works best for them. Each zone has public parking lots available for use. In addition, our office has reached out to Old York Plaza and Grand Central Foods and have received permission to promote parking availability at their locations.
In an effort to have a safe environment for families, the Chamber is once again partnering with York College’s volleyball team. Volleyball players will be stationed at high traffic areas to assist parents as they safely navigate children across streets. Trick or Treating will take place from Third Street to 11th Street on both Lincoln and Grant as well as East to Burlington Avenue and West to Platte Avenue.
Businesses are doing the best to prepare enough to have for all children; however, please keep in mind, all locations will offer their treats while supplies lasts. One way to make sure the supply remains adequate is to be mindful that treats are for the children. Adults are asked to refrain from asking for treats.
As of today (October 8) here is the list of participating businesses: 4th Street Boutique, Angie Murray-Pate (American Family Ins), Asera Care Hospice, B&B on Sixth, Baer Furniture, Brandt Carpet & Tile, Captain Red Beards, CASA for York, Chances R, Clinch Law Firm, Collins Aerospace, Cornerstone Bank, Cornerstone Insurance, Crossroads Awards, Delight Design, Elks Lodge, EyeCare Associates, Fillman Insurance, Friends of the Library, Ginny's Hallmark, Goodwill Industries, Grand Central Foods, H & R Block, J & R Heating & Air Conditioning, Kilgore Memorial Library, Kinetic Windstream, King's Glass, Kirtsey's Clothing & Gift Boutique, Little Racers Daycare, Marla's Choice Consignment, maurices, McNeil Floral, Mid America Vision, Mierau & Co., Mogul's Auto Repair & Towing, Mr Dukes Mercantile, North Printing & Office Supply, NPPD, Patriot Energy Solutions/Intrepidly Captivating, Penner’s Tire & Auto, Pieper's Plumbing and Well Drilling/York Relay For Life, PLAY Downtown, Renewed Horizon, Ridgeland Apartments, Shotkoski & Associates, Sun Theatre, Sunset Bowl/Wild Hawgs, Svehla Law Offices, The Flower Box, The Hair Benders, The Jewelers Vault, The Quilt Basket, The Trading Post, Union Bank and Trust, Wagner Decorating/Isaiah's Toy Box, York Boot & Repair, York Chamber of Commerce, York College, York Community Foundation, York County Courthouse, York County Development Corporation, York Dental Arts Clinic, York Eagles Club, York Fire Department, York Parks and Recreation, York Police Department, Yorkshire Playhouse and York Country Visitors Bureau.
Just one week after Halloween, the Chamber will be hosting their annual Business After Hours Salute to Educators event at Chance R on Friday, Nov. 5. The community is invited to join the Chamber and its businesses to come and enjoy complimentary appetizers and connect with the education community in York County. There is always great food and fantastic conversation going on throughout the evening. Once again, there will fantastic prizes on display. Those attending the event will be encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win those prizes. All raffle proceeds go toward the Chamber’s scholarships that are awarded in the spring to graduating seniors in York County. Mark your calendars to join us on Friday, Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m., at Chances R for the Salute to Educators Social event (this is a 21 and over event).
On November 11, JW’s Catering will be hosting Vibe@5 in McCool at Stone Creek Event Center. This past year, Jerry and Melanie Wilkinson and their JW’s team took over the operations of Stone Creek. They continue to host private events but have been booking entertainers for public events as well. Save the Date on your calendars for Vibe@5, Thursday, November 11!
As we finish up the month of November, the popular Holiday Rewards Program will begin. People will be encouraged to bring in their receipts from doing business locally during the promotion dates. All business conducted with Chamber Businesses will be eligible during that time. Stay tuned to all of the Chamber’s communication platforms for more details.