What a great night we had

In just a few short weeks, Downtown Trick or Treating will take place. Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 3 – 5 p.m., the streets downtown will be filled with children showing off their special costumes! We have had a very strong response from member businesses to take part in this activity for the area children.

A few items to note. Once again, we will utilize zones to help families make the plan that works best for them. Each zone has public parking lots available for use. In addition, our office has reached out to Old York Plaza and Grand Central Foods and have received permission to promote parking availability at their locations.

In an effort to have a safe environment for families, the Chamber is once again partnering with York College’s volleyball team. Volleyball players will be stationed at high traffic areas to assist parents as they safely navigate children across streets. Trick or Treating will take place from Third Street to 11th Street on both Lincoln and Grant as well as East to Burlington Avenue and West to Platte Avenue.

Businesses are doing the best to prepare enough to have for all children; however, please keep in mind, all locations will offer their treats while supplies lasts. One way to make sure the supply remains adequate is to be mindful that treats are for the children. Adults are asked to refrain from asking for treats.