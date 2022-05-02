Welcome Ollie, Otis or Floyd

Over the weekend we added a new member of the family. He started out as Ollie, then Otis and finally Floyd The Dog. We ended up with Ollie. He is named after his cousin in Arizona. They are all anxious to meet him and we are anxious for the two Ollies to meet.

He is a terrier mix and 1 1/2 years old. We brought McGee up over the weekend to meet him and they got along great. We picked him up Sunday -- the two cats looked at this new creature and thought “You’ve got to be kidding me?” They do not like the teams being even again. Cletus, the evil cat, hid most of the day, and Winkie, the new kitten, jumped all over the new dog. They will be fine after a while but for now, it’s war.

I had Ollie in my bed Sunday night and he was a good cuddler. I’m sure living in a kennel all day at Adopt a Pet wasn’t the best for him. Although he was a favorite with the volunteers, he now has a loving home with a fenced in backyard. We have to make sure that McGee doesn’t feel left out of everything, but we rely on him to teach the new dog to scratch on the back door when he needs to go out, know where his food is and when it’s time to eat. I’d forgotten how energetic a new puppy can be. He is a constant fur ball running around the house. He will eventually slow down a bit and be a normal dog (right?). I want to thank Kim again at Adopt a Pet for taking good care of him until we got him. She bathed him, microchipped him and basically took great care of him. For that we are very grateful. Thanks Kim!

I continue to swim every other day at the community center with my good friend Annie. Last week I made the mistake of going on an empty stomach, and also thinking I’m a good enough swimmer that I don’t need any floating devices. Wrong!! I ended up swallowing about of gallon of water and thanks to Annie, I was able to make it. I also tripped inside the hot tub, but that’s because I am clumsy. Now I have just about every floating device they have. I look interesting, but at least I can float now. I have a back floating device, plus two hand-held dumbbells and a noodle (a long floatation device). Like I said, I may look like drowning rat, but it feels good to go in any depth of the pool now and just paddle without sinking. There are a few other devices I can use, so we’ll see. Anyway, it feels so good. It’s really the only form of exercise I get and my doctor loves the idea!

We missed the State Bloody Mary Contest in Nebraska City over the weekend. Our driver wasn’t feeling that good last night and legally I can’t drive, so we missed it. Bob has been a judge for the contest before and it’s amazing. I go just to see the concoctions they make. It is crazy what all they have in them. I don’t care for Bloody Marys so I don’t mind going for the adventure. Bob has always loved them so it’s a natural fit for him. I’m sure they had contestants from all across the region compete for the prizes. I hope Bob is asked to be a judge again and we can make it next year. I would think York could host some sort food or drink contest. It could be fun. Meatloaf is sounding good. Fried Chicken is good too, or maybe pulled pork. We’ll have to think about it.

A couple of shout outs for birthdays this week. Our own Deb Heskett at the York County Development Corporation has a birthday on May 5.

I remember that date because it is the same as Cinco de Mayo and my little sister turns 58 on May 4. I remember she used to give us all a list each year what we could give her. She used to take the Sears catalog and fold the pages in on gifts she wanted. She is getting more sophisticated on her list now, but it’s still a list. My younger brother just laughs at it and pities her for doing this…I think it’s funny. One year I got her what looked like a poster. She was excited until she opened up a roll of wrapping paper with clowns on it. Since my birthday is a month later, guess what my present was wrapped in? She kept it for several years and sure enough, I got presents wrapped in that same wrap for about three years! Karma!