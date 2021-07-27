We want to hear from you

A community grows stronger by connecting people and ideas, while thoughtfully developing opportunities that cultivate success.
“Community Conversations,” funded by an American Library Association grant, are a way to tap into our community's aspirations and concerns. The goal is to authentically engage members of the community and generate concepts that can be used to make informed decisions for the future. This approach emphasizes taking steps to better understand communities; changing processes and thinking to make conversations more community-focused; becoming more proactive to community issues; and putting community objectives first.
“Vision 2025” was developed from lunch and evening meetings in June and July. These drew a committed group who determined six priority areas: education, social services, technology/innovation, diversity, life skills/career planning, and those objectives will lead to the final priority - space/infrastructure needs.
Your story is important and you have something to share. You are invited to attend the next scheduled meeting on August 3 with both 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. options. Together we will explore ideas that will determine which actions need to be taken. RSVPs are encouraged at 402-363-2626 or kilgore@cityofyork.net
We wrapped up the summer events and celebrated with our second annual Dance Party. Thank you to those who came to enjoy tunes by The Music Mogul and drawings for grand prizes for the Gnome Around Town, StoryWalk Scramble and young adult summer reading competition. And our appreciation to the library staff who created these fun family activities.
Next time you come to Kilgore Memorial Library, take a moment to notice the new electronic billboard in the lobby. Our colorful digital billboard can be quickly changed to promote upcoming library or community events.
Things are getting back to “normal.”Are you thinking of reserving a meeting room at the library for your group? We welcome the use of our two meeting rooms by governmental agencies and non-profit groups engaged in educational, civic, cultural and charitable activities. Advanced reservations can be made by calling 402-363-2620.
The summer is drawing to a close, and many children and adults are beginning to anticipate the start of a new school year. Amidst all your planning – supplies, registration materials, new clothes, arranging the logistics of the commute – don’t forget to make good use of your library!