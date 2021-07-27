We want to hear from you

A community grows stronger by connecting people and ideas, while thoughtfully developing opportunities that cultivate success.

“Community Conversations,” funded by an American Library Association grant, are a way to tap into our community's aspirations and concerns. The goal is to authentically engage members of the community and generate concepts that can be used to make informed decisions for the future. This approach emphasizes taking steps to better understand communities; changing processes and thinking to make conversations more community-focused; becoming more proactive to community issues; and putting community objectives first.

“Vision 2025” was developed from lunch and evening meetings in June and July. These drew a committed group who determined six priority areas: education, social services, technology/innovation, diversity, life skills/career planning, and those objectives will lead to the final priority - space/infrastructure needs.

Your story is important and you have something to share. You are invited to attend the next scheduled meeting on August 3 with both 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. options. Together we will explore ideas that will determine which actions need to be taken. RSVPs are encouraged at 402-363-2626 or kilgore@cityofyork.net