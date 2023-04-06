The 2022/23 Leadership York Class did a fantastic job hosting last night’s Flavors of York County. Over the last several months, the group worked hard to gather the funds, prizes and vendors. All this work paid off last night. We are still working on finalizing the numbers from the evening, but, York Citizens Advocacy and Renewed Horizon will be thrilled. As you may recall, the group selected these two non-profit organizations to be the recipients of the evening’s net proceeds.

The chamber’s April VIBE @ 5 will take place at York General Hospital on Thursday, April 20. The community is invited to come to hear about the plans to address the emerging need for elder care in the York area. This expansion of services will offer options for independent living for those looking to downsize in addition to adding to the long-term and memory care units within the organization. Come and visit with care professionals and the leadership team about a better future for elder care in our community! Join the Chamber for VIBE @ 5 Thursday, April 20, 4:30–6 p.m., at York General. Visit York General’s website (https://www.yorkgeneral.org/) for more information.

The York Chamber of Commerce along with the York County Development Corporation (YCDC) recognizes and values the dedication and entrepreneurial spirit within our community. Small businesses are the backbone of York’s economy and keep our communities, the State of Nebraska and America’s economies growing strong. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and strive to create an ideal community to live, work and play. The President of the United States has proclaimed National Small Business Week every year since 1963 to recognize the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners and the Chamber and YCDC supports and joins in this national effort to help America’s small businesses grow, create jobs and ensure that our communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today. National Small Business Week will be April 30 through May 6 and National Economic Development Week will be May 7 through May 13.

As we focus on our small businesses and as well as the importance of new industry and business expansion, the Chamber and YCDC will host two Lunch and Learn sessions in early May. Registrations are now open for the Business Resources Lunch and Learn on May 2 and the Online First Impressions Lunch and Learn on May 9. Members of the Chamber and YCDC are able to attend these educational events for $15 each. These trainings are open to all businesses regardless of membership (the fee will be slightly different). Both registrations can be found at https://yorkchamber.org/sbw-edw/.

In a few weeks, I will have the pleasure of honoring three York High School Seniors with scholarships that are offered through the Chamber. In addition, we have the pleasure of providing two scholarships to Heartland Community School Seniors. Offering scholarships to York County students is made possible with the commitment of our member support, events we host (York Ag Conference) and raffles we hold. The community attendance is an additional key component in how we fund various programs for the youth. Thank you to all that help us support area students.

I want to wish everyone a blessed weekend and hope that everyone is able build special memories with loved ones.