By all accounts, March is shaping up to be as busy as February and the Chamber Team, along with the Ambassadors and Young Professionals, have put together a great month of highlighting our businesses, celebrating educators, strengthening relationships and co-hosting an event for community families.

VIBE@5 will be hosted at ALLO Fiber (611 North Lincoln Avenue) on Thursday, March 16, from 4:30–6 p.m. This is a come and go function. ALLO’s goal is to impact the communities they serve, enabling residents and businesses to establish economic growth, stay competitive in the business world and improve the quality of life for all. ALLO is an all-fiber internet, TV and phone provider for residents and businesses. At ALLO, they believe businesses and homes deserve world-class internet, crystal-clear TV and dependable phone services. With ALLO, enjoy great customer service, no contracts, free installation and real savings. At their core, ALLO is committed to being honest, exceptional, local and hassle-free. Come to VIBE@5 and meet some of the ALLO team here in York to serve you!

“Everything You Wanted To Know About Employment Law But Was Afraid To Ask” is the topic for an informative program that will be presented by one of our Chamber partners, Rembolt Law Firm. Attorneys Tara Paulson and Mark Fahleson will share information to those attending. The Chamber is thrilled to assist with collecting registrations for the event (https://yorkchamber.org/employment-law/). All are invited to join the Chamber and Rembolt Ludtke Law firm on Wednesday, March 22, at 4 p.m. at the York Country Club. Beverages will be provided.

York Chamber Of Commerce and York Parks and Recreation will host the annual Youth Involvement Fair, Thursday, March 23 at York’s City Auditorium from 5–7 p.m. Organizations will have staff and volunteers ready to tell everyone all about their exciting summer programs for children and families. Those attending can collect registrations and visit with program coordinators about the activities in York and the surrounding areas. Make plans to join the chamber and park and rec teams for the youth involvement fair Thursday, March 23 at the city auditorium. If you are a business or an organization that is looking for a great way to connect with a lot of families, you will want to consider registering to be an exhibitor. You can register for your space using this link: https://yorkchamber.org/youth-involvement-fair/.

The Chamber and Chamber Ambassadors are looking forward to hosting the re-scheduled Salute to Educators event at York Country Club on Friday, March 24. We invite the community to join us as we honor area educators and announce this year’s Educator of the Year. You will note that we have moved this event from November. The reason is to better align with the busy academic calendar the schools have. There will be raffle prizes and appetizers for all who attend (while supplies last). I want to take a quick moment to thank our sponsors of the event: Advances Services Inc, Grand Central Foods, Kopchos Sanitation, Penner’s Tire Pros, York County Development Corporation, AFLAC, Ameriprise Financial Services, Burnham Appraisal Co., Callahan Chiropractic Clinic, Coldwell Bamker/NHS Real Estate, Green Realty & Auction, H & R Block and King’s Glass. Make plans to attend the very popular Salute to Educators event Friday, March 24 from 5–7 p.m. (This 21 and over event).

The Chamber’s Young Professionals continue to offer programs for their members and the community. Tuesday, February 28, at noon, at McLean Beef, the Table For 6 will take place. Join the group for great food and conversation! They look forward to enjoying a meal and networking with you! Lunch is at the expense of the member or guest. Kilgore Memorial Library will be the site for YP Game Night that is set to take place on Thursday, March 23 from 7–9 p.m.

Grab some friends and bring your favorite games to the library for a couple hours of fun!

And closing out the month, Lattes With Leaders will be Tuesday, March 28, at 7 a.m., at Captain Red Beard’s. Those attending will be invited to enjoy a coffee on Young Professionals while listening to a leader in our community tell us about their journey.

This year’s Leadership York class will host flavors of York County on Thursday, April 6 at the Holthus Convention Center. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and the fun continues until 7 p.m. Enjoy delicious samples from area food businesses throughout the evening. There will be a cash bar and raffle prizes to benefit a local non-profit organization! Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased from any leadership class member, the chamber office or at https://yorkchamber.org/flavors-of-york/. Flavors is a 21 and older event.

Our office team is excited to meet with the various Yorkfest event coordinators in the next few weeks. Yorkfest 2023, Rock Around the Clock during the Happy Days of York, is set for September 7–10. If you have been thinking of hosting an event for Yorkfest, contact us, we would love to visit with you! Stay up to date with all that is happening in York using the community calendar (https://yorkchamber.org/community-calendar/).