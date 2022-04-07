VIBE @ 5 kicks off a busy couple of weeks for Chamber Connections

Wow! Last night’s Flavors of York County exceeded all expectations. The 2021/22 Leadership York Class has been working all year to put together this community favorite event. There were several food vendors showcasing their delicious samples. The evening was capped off with the raffling of 27 items. The event proceeds are donated to local non-profit organizations. This year’s net proceeds will be split between CASA for York County and York County Health Coalition. The Chamber Team has enjoyed assisting the class with the behind-the-scenes logistics and we want to congratulation them on a job well done!

Spring is here and Corteva Agri-Science invites you to come grow with them. The Chamber and Corteva invite you to Vibe at Five on Thursday, April 21, 4:30 to 6 p.m., at their location on Highway 34. Come meet the dedicated team that works to keep ag production strong in the York area. All are welcome to come and visit with the dedicated staff at Corteva. The crew is looking forward to highlighting their skills and commitment to community growth and involvement. Facility tours will be offered and if anyone would like to take part in that, closed toe/heel shoes are required. Join York chamber of commerce and Corteva for Vibe at Five Thursday, April 21!

Emily Perry has been working tirelessly on the 2022/23 membership directory. It has been a huge project for her to tackle but I know everyone will be very pleased with the results. We are working with York News-Times to have the directories printed and inserted in newspapers. Additional copies will then be available here at the Chamber.

Jill Swartzendruber along with Deb Heskett (YCDC) have been busy reaching out to businesses in York County to finalize the list for the EntrepreTOURS that will take place during National Small Business Week (May 1–7) and National Economic Development Week (May 8–14). In addition to the tours, we will be encouraging residents to take part in Take Out Tuesday and Thankful Thursdays in addition to other events throughout both weeks.

On Thursday, May 5, Shannon Filing, president of Transformation Marketing we will be presenting the workshop on personal development. Yes, I did say personal development. So often we are focused on refining our professional skills and leadership tactics that we forget about taking care of ourselves. We will begin our time together with a light lunch before we begin the workshop. At the conclusion of the afternoon, we will have a social hour with light appetizers. This will be a great time to network with other attendees and celebrate Cinco de Mayo! The cost to attend the workshop is $40 for members of YCDC or the Chamber ($75 value). York Country Club will be the setting for the workshop.

On Tuesday, May 10, our Lunch and Learn topic will be Marketing to Enhance Business Growth. Janelle Anderson Ehrke from GrowNE along with others from her team will offer strategies and best practices that can help a business get their marketing plan started or offer tips to enhance a business’ current approach. We plan to have materials from local marketing professionals available to you so you can reach out to them for help putting into action the tools needed to market your business. Stay tuned to the Chamber’s and YCDC’s various platforms as we roll out more information soon. The lunch and learn will be held at York’s Holthus Convention Center and your attendance is complimentary with an RSVP. Lunch is offered for $15/person and can be requested when you reserve your seat.

Over these next few weeks, we are asking for your patience as we begin the final phase of transition to our new website. I am excited to let everyone know that our new site will be revealed sometime in the month of May. We have been working with York News-Times and their affiliate, Amplified, over the past several months on the build and we are very excited for the release date.