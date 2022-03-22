UNM Center of Excellence focus on pancreatic cancer research By District 24

This week, the Nebraska Legislature began debate on the mid-biennium adjustments to the state’s budget. There are many components to the state budget that are wonderful and deserve attention, but I want to bring your attention to one provision that was included in the budget that is near and dear to me.

This year, I introduced LB 766, a bill that allocates $15 million dollars of Federal ARPA dollars to create a Center of Excellence at the University of Nebraska Medical Center that would focus on pancreatic cancer research. LB 766 had strong bipartisan support and was cosponsored by 20 of my colleagues. Before any state dollars are appropriated from Nebraska’s share of the Federal ARPA dollars, the University must raise $15 million dollars in private funds for this same purpose, thus creating a public/private partnership to research this terrible disease. While the introduced copy of LB 766 asked for ARPA dollars, the Appropriations Committee decided to fund this request using money from the Health Care Cash Fund.

As you know, my involvement in this proposal is based on personal experience. I lost my wife Suzanne to pancreatic cancer four years ago. Her diagnosis came without warning, as she was the picture of health until she began noticing symptoms after the cancer spread throughout her body. Unfortunately, this could happen to anyone of us, or our families without warning until it is too late.

In visiting with medical professionals on how to screen for this cancer, it quickly became evident that there is no such screening available and that there is little they can do to prevent the onset. One day as Dr. Jim Armitage, a highly respected oncologist who also lost his first spouse to pancreatic cancer, and I were talking, he shared the idea establishing a Pancreatic Cancer Center for Excellence at UNMC and I told him I wanted to help. This idea was endorsed by the Board of Regents and now we are working on funding the Center.

The reality is that currently there is inadequate focus on this specific type of cancer, and it is considered underfunded in research, largely because of how rare it is and its high mortality rate. While it is a relatively rare type of cancer, approximately 62,000 Americans, or 170 people every day, are diagnosed with the disease each year. Sadly, I am certain each one of you knows somebody who has died from this horrible disease or is currently undergoing treatment.

I believe in UNMC and the great work they are doing, and I wish them the best as they look for a screening, new treatments, and maybe someday a cure. I am proud that the Appropriations Committee included this project in this year’s budget and it is my hope that this new Center will help many in the generations to come as UNMC focuses on pancreatic cancer research and treatments. Our goal is that one day they will discover a screening for this disease and eventually, find a cure.

