It seems not a day goes by that I don’t have a conversation, phone call or email exchange with someone about property taxes. Property taxes have been around since 1857, when Nebraska was a territory. In 1966 Nebraskans voted in a constitutional amendment to remove property taxes as a funding source for state government. Since then, property taxes have been levied mostly against productive person property and real estate to fund public schools, community colleges, natural resource districts, fire districts, sanitary improvement districts and county and local governments, along with a few other local entities.

Property tax affords local political subdivisions direct local control over the revenue they need to conduct the business of government. For example, it gives school districts the ability to budget for what they pay teachers and counties the ability to keep county roads graded.

Income and sales taxes are paid only if you have income for the former or spend money for the later. However, you owe property taxes regardless of your income. The end result for retirees on fixed income, for young families who are trying to make their monthly mortgage payment or for farmers who have lost their crops due to drought or storms, is a big hit to their pocketbook.

While property taxes levies are set at the local level, they are constrained by the limits imposed by the legislature. Over the years these caps or limits have bounced up and down primarily due to the state government’s ability to pay its bills. In modern times, the state’s ability to provide state aid to the approximate 1/3 of public schools who receive it has moved these caps higher. Prior to the passage of legislation this past session, which will bring an investment of billions of dollars of state funds in public schools, nearly 2/3rds of Nebraska public schools were funded almost exclusively by local property taxes.

The legislature also took steps earlier this year to ease the property tax burden on Nebraskans by moving community college funding from property tax to state funding. It also approved an annual 3 percent limit on levy increases by school districts, as well as for conditions and limits for which a school district could exceed that 3 percent cap. School districts are already limited to a $1.05 levy, this new cap applies to how much the local levy can increase for schools within the overall limit.

It is important to understand how property taxes are calculated. Think of property tax as an algebra equation. Two variables are multiplied by each other to determine the tax. The first variable is the levy, which is a combined levy determined by all the local authorities who can levy it, schools, counties, natural resource districts, etc. The second variable are the local assessed valuations for property, set by county assessors. Anyone who has looked at the price of a home or farm ground will notice that they continue to jump year to year and this has an impact on the assessed value of the property.

What was an algebra problem has morphed into a calculus equation. Several years ago, instead of addressing the two variables in the property tax equation, the legislature created a property tax credit. This tax credit gives Nebraskans a percentage of the property taxes they have paid back when filing their income tax. While this helps it does so belatedly, well after you have already forked over your property tax payment. You also have to actively apply for it each year in filing your income tax with the state. If you do not owe income tax yet paid property taxes, as many retirees on fixed incomes do, you still have to file a form in order to receive the credit. As a result, over $100 million in property tax credits remains unclaimed. People that do get the credit don’t make the link between the property tax credit and the property taxes they have already paid.

For those on a fixed or without disposable income, it’s more practical to reduce the amount they pay in property taxes in the first place, rather than to offer a tax credit on their income taxes later down the line. I am thankful that Governor Pillen recognizes the ongoing issue of the valuation side of the property tax equation and has created a task force to investigate what can be done about that piece of the puzzle. I look forward to their report and to finding another approach to fixing the growth in property taxes.

If I can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My staff members — Matt and Katie — are available to assist you with your needs and they pass along messages, so if you’d like a call back, please let them know!