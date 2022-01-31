Unadilla and Bar-Mitzvahs

Time keeps marching on. Wednesday is Ground Hog Day. This is the day when, rumor has it, that we are in store for six more weeks of winter if a certain ground hog in Pennsylvania sees his shadow.
Not to be outdone, Nebraska has its share of this tradition in Unadilla for their annual Ground Hog Day celebration. I attended this event several years ago when I worked for NET. One of my coworkers grew up in Unadilla and I took his place that day. I remember the parade was a block long and they asked me if I could go around twice. They had great food (wasn’t Ground Hog they assured me) and everyone was very kind. That’s my close encounter with the holiday. It was fun.
It was Ground Hog Day 1974 that I really remember. That was the day I had my Bar-Mitzvah. Around a young Jewish boy’s 13th birthday is his Bar-Mitzvah. For that Friday night and Saturday morning, I basically ran the service for my synagogue, along with the Rabbi and Cantor. It was a when a young boy or girl becomes a man or a woman. It was the most terrifying event of my short life!
I had spent 3 Mondays at Hebrew School preparing for this event. There were prayers to practice and speeches to write, all in front of a couple hundred of my parents’ friends, all my relatives, my teachers (whom I invited) and a handful of my friend and my classmates…not intimidating at all! My aunts were busy making treats for the ceremony afterwards and my mother was freaking out over her hair.
Friday night includes the Kiddush or a blessing over the wine which is chanted. I decided I wasn’t ready for my singing debut to be that night, so I chose to read the blessing. Things went very smooth that night. Nothing major happened.
The next morning, I was confident on everything. I got dressed and we all went down for the big morning. The thing that really shocked me was how many people came out Saturday morning. The place was packed. That started to make me really nervous. Then I started noting how many people I recognized and that made me more nervous. We started the service and I remembered everything. My parents were beaming with joy in the front row. My friends and relatives were smiling too. I was going to make it.
After the service is when the Rabbi speaks to the young man. He presented a copy of the Torah to me and everything was fine. He said something about becoming a Bar Mitzvah, and my four-year-old brother, who had heard the word Bar-Mitzvah a lot in the last few months, decided to flex his screaming voice by shouting BAR-MITZVAH at the top of his lungs. The audience broke up in laughs and I wanted to die. After what seemed like forever for the audience to calm down, the Rabbi continued with his presentation and I listened to him calmly. I thanked him and sat down in a chair on the stage plotting my revenge on my little brother. We still laugh about that today, and when it was his turn to became a Bar Mitzvah, my mother threatened me within an inch of my life if I tried anything. Needless to say, I remained quiet during his celebration.
My sister thought it was so funny what happened to me. My brother and I threatened to pull the same stunt at her son’s recent Bar Mitzvah, but we knew better to try anything. I remember at her Bat-Mitzvah, she sat on the chair after everything was over, relaxing. She wore her first adult skirt, forgetting totally about proper etiquette, with legs wide apart for the whole audience to get a view they didn’t need to see. My mother was horrified, telling her to “cross your legs” from the audience. Good memories.
I’d like to remind you of an important event. York Uncorked at the Kilgore Memorial Library. This is an adults-only event where you get unlimited samples of wines and spirits along with some tasty foods to pair with them. Tickets are $25 a person ($30 at the door) and you can buy your tickets at the library, the Chamber offices or Grand Central Foods. I’m still trying to figure out what I’ll be making, but it will be good! I hope you’ll join us on Saturday the 12th of February at 5 p.m., at Kilgore Memorial Library for this annual fundraising event.