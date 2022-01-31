Unadilla and Bar-Mitzvahs

The next morning, I was confident on everything. I got dressed and we all went down for the big morning. The thing that really shocked me was how many people came out Saturday morning. The place was packed. That started to make me really nervous. Then I started noting how many people I recognized and that made me more nervous. We started the service and I remembered everything. My parents were beaming with joy in the front row. My friends and relatives were smiling too. I was going to make it.

After the service is when the Rabbi speaks to the young man. He presented a copy of the Torah to me and everything was fine. He said something about becoming a Bar Mitzvah, and my four-year-old brother, who had heard the word Bar-Mitzvah a lot in the last few months, decided to flex his screaming voice by shouting BAR-MITZVAH at the top of his lungs. The audience broke up in laughs and I wanted to die. After what seemed like forever for the audience to calm down, the Rabbi continued with his presentation and I listened to him calmly. I thanked him and sat down in a chair on the stage plotting my revenge on my little brother. We still laugh about that today, and when it was his turn to became a Bar Mitzvah, my mother threatened me within an inch of my life if I tried anything. Needless to say, I remained quiet during his celebration.