Two days until Firecracker Frenzy

In just two short days, Firecracker Frenzy will take place at the fairgrounds. A lot of fundraising has taken place over the last few months to get us to our $30,000 goal. As of this writing, we are a little over $3,000 shy of our goal. We are hopeful the home stretch will get us there.

The grandstand gates will open at 8 p.m., on Sunday, July 3. The Wild Hawgs will have concessions ready to go when you arrive. Again, this year, the group will be patrolling the parking lots with their gators loaded with goodies that you can purchase. The net proceeds from the concession sales goes towards a community project the group selects each year. Your support is appreciated.

The Chamber Team will also be at the gates prior to the show if the public is interested in purchasing tickets for the circus that will take place on July 17. More about that a bit later in this article.

At approximately 9:45–9:50 p.m., the Boy Scouts will present our nation’s colors and the national anthem will be played. Once the young men have safely exited the arena, the lights will go down and we will get things started. Now, if you have elected to remain at your vehicle during the show, we encourage you to tune your radios to KOOL 103.5 FM/KAWL 1370 AM so you can listen to the music that the show is choreographed to match. Gene Curtis and I will take a few minutes to thank our generous sponsors for the donations and assistance prior to the big show starting.

At the conclusion of the fireworks display, the officers from the York Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Department will be directing traffic so everyone is able to exit the fairgrounds in a safe manner. Please be mindful of these officers as they will be using the established routes to send vehicles in the direction that works with the plan. Please keep in mind that you may be sent a direction that you did not originally plan on. No worries, you can connect with our original route via the alternative one you were sent to.

On Monday morning, the dedicated group from TeamMates of York will join me at 7:30 a.m., to assist with the debris clean-up from the show. Over the past several years, the group has fine-tuned their processes and they make short work of the clean-up. We try hard to be good stewards and we do our best to leave places as we found them.

As I indicated earlier, the circus is coming to York on Sunday, July 17. It has been quite a while since it was here and the Chamber team was pretty excited when we received the call they were scheduled to be in our area in mid-July. The Culpepper & Meriweather Circus is looking forward to the opportunity to entertain area families.

Tickets are available now at the Chamber office. Adult tickets are $12 and child/senior tickets are $7. You can purchase tickets with cash, online at https://yorkchamber.org/online-payment/ (indicate Circus Tickets when you see the box “payment for”) or with Venmo (@yorknechamber). You won’t want to wait too long as tickets will go quickly!

The third Saturday of July will be the Sidewalk Sales in Downtown York. The Chamber and its downtown retail partners promote this day for shoppers to come and find bargains as they stroll the sidewalks! We will have three busy days for families in mid-July.

On July 15 all the fun gets started with a Beach Party at the Family Aquatic Center and it will close the day with a Dive In Movie (“Luca”) at the Family Aquatic Center. The Chamber Golf Tournament was also rescheduled to the 15th so our team will be busy connecting with a several individuals on Friday as well.

Saturday, July 16 we kick off the day with the annual Sidewalk Sales and ESI Camp Sales. Also happening downtown on July 17 is the Summer Craft Fair at York’s City Auditorium. Jen Fuehrer is coordinating this show and if you are looking to have a booth, contact her at jen_fuehrer@hotmail.com. The York Country Development Corporation will host the Adult Involvement Fair during Sidewalk Sales. There will be nonprofit organizations set up and we encourage you to visit with these representatives to see how you can be part of the many organizations that work tirelessly to enhance the great things we have here in York. A kid favorite, Transportation Exploration, will be at the convention center and there will be tethered hot air balloon rides (as weather allows) taking place. New this year, the Waffleman will be onsite making delicious waffles for attendees.

The city will also open the doors to the Anna Bemis Palmer Classroom (520 North Grant Avenue) and the afternoon fun continues with the Oceans of Possibilities at York’s Kilgore Memorial Library and citywide water fights (taking place by the library this year). A group from Emmanuel Church will once again hand out popsicles to families.

Throughout the morning, your taste buds will be tempted with the great smells from the food being prepared. The York County Health Coalition will be sponsoring a fundraising event with the Midwest BBQ Association on Saturday, July 16. Serving will begin approximately 3 p.m. They are putting the call out for local barbecue enthusiasts to match their talents with those from around the region. There is a small registration fee noted on their website. Please use this link to sign up your team soon -- https://www.mwbabbq.org/events. Rounding out the day, the popular cornhole tournament will take place at York’s City Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17 York Parks and Recreation will be hosting Family Fun Day at the aquatic center in addition to the Culpepper Merriweather Circus at York County Fair Grounds. The day will come to a close with kite flying back at the aquatic center. Whew…that is a busy three days for sure.

We are always asked what else the Chamber Crew is busy working on and my answer to that is 2022 Yorkfest. This year our theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.” We anticipate we will see Wizard of Oz creations and maybe even a take on our iconic water tower. Really, home looks differently to everyone and we are looking forward to seeing floats that depict what home is for you! Registrations for several events are now online at www.yorkfest.com/yorkfest.

I want to thank everyone that has served or is currently serving in the U.S. armed forces. It is because of your sacrifices that we are able to have these special weekends throughout the year. Enjoy your families this weekend and be safe in your celebrations.