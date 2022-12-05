‘Twas the night at the playhouse

It’s been a while since I’ve been on the Yorkshire Playhouse stage. Even though I’m on it for just a short period of time, at the end of the production, it still feels good to be back. It’s been at least eight summers since I was in the musical “Gigi,” but now seems like a perfect match.

For a week, starting tonight, the Yorkshire Playhouse is presenting a musical version of the classic “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Directed by the multi-talented C. Danielle Deal and with music by Dr. Clark Roush, this is a great showcase for many talented people from the area . . . for many this is their first time on the Yorkshire stage.

There are many familiar songs of the season and some new ones too, all combined to present a show that will fast get you in the holiday spirit! Playhouse favorites are back with great voices including Chrystal Houston, Kathy Epp and Dr. Roush. John and Carol Baker play the innkeepers who have a full house on Christmas Eve and have promised the kids that Santa will make it, despite a raging blizzard outside. They read the classic story upon which the play is based, and give many of their guests the opportunity to sing and dance for all.

I don’t have any scripted lines, but it’s great to be a part of this talented group. I play St. Nick himself and get to visit with kids after the show. So, bring the kids and after it’s over, bring them with their lists to me for some holiday fun.

The show runs every night from December 6-11. The elves have done a great job of decorating the theatre. I hope you’ll come down for the show and experience the seasonal spirit.

We are doing the decorating on Eastridge Avenue. We’ve got the tree up but we’re going to wait on the decorations to see how the two newest kids (Winkie the cat and Ollie the dog) react to the tree. Then the decorations will go on. I remember Bob letting me decorate the tree one year since it was my first time and I did it all wrong. For some reason his beautiful glass ornaments didn’t go with my garish plastic Incredible Hulk items. Now I’ve learned that I need to leave the house when he decorates the tree. Since I will be at the show at night all week, that gives him plenty of time to do what he is good at.

We have our annual trip to McCook to get our bread supply this week. We already have 90-plus loaves of a couple kinds reserved and the deadline to order has passed. It’s always great to get our order picked up and delivered. So, this promises to be busy week for us. I make my friend Matt Sienhert some chicken enchiladas for this trip even though Matt sold the business last year. The new owners do a great job with our order and it’s great to see Matt.

This time of year is great with all the holiday specials on TV. I’ve already seen “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and countless showings of “Elf,” but I am most looking forward to two special movies: “A Christmas Story” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Both are classics in their own way.

“A Christmas Story” is a nostalgic view of the holidays, and “Christmas Vacation” has many memorable scenes. I am really looking forward to the sequel to “A Christmas Story” with many of the original cast in place. Ralphie returns home with his kids, trying to show them his childhood. It took almost 30 years to complete it and from all the previews I’ve seen, it looks great. Even though Darrin McGavin, who played his old man, died and they have a new actress playing the mom now, it’s almost all intact with the original cast. It should be fun.

I made my old roommate, Mary Ethel Emanual, watch “Christmas Vacation” with me knowing how much she would hate it. Seems there were several parts I remember her laughing at. She still thought it was a silly movie, but at least Don Knotts or The Three Stooges weren’t in it!