Traveling Nebraska

We also discussed President Biden’s mishandling of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, a topic that has come up again and again during my conversations. The president is right that many Americans are war-weary, but it is disgraceful that the administration had no plan for if our withdrawal led to a Taliban takeover. He has needlessly put many lives at risk, including those of thousands of Americans in Afghanistan. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I continue to be briefed about the situation on the ground, and I will continue to call for President Biden to step up and let our military ensure safe passage for our citizens and our allies.

In my meeting in Norfolk, I heard many of the same questions and a few others. One man told me about how inflation and labor shortages have made it nearly impossible for him to run his furniture business.

Stories like his are why I oppose a $3.5 trillion spending measure that congressional Democrats have proposed. Passing such a reckless spending package would only make inflation and other problems worse.