Traveling Nebraska

Each year, the month of August affords me the opportunity to do a critically important part of my job: speaking directly with Nebraskans about the things that matter to them.
I was able to do that recently at the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Summit, where I spoke about the bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate passed earlier in August. This bill has the potential to make the most important investments in our nation’s infrastructure in a generation. It is not perfect – no bill that’s the product of bipartisan compromise ever is – but I voted for it because after national defense, investing in infrastructure is a priority of our federal government.
Nebraska stands to receive roughly $2.5 billion to rebuild and repair our roads and bridges under this bill. But it doesn’t stop there: We could receive millions in resources for broadband, which is critical to keeping rural Americans connected in an increasingly digital world. The bill also supports other crucial aspects of our core infrastructure, including airports, ports, waterways, and water infrastructure.
The following week, I had the privilege of speaking with business, agriculture, and education leaders in Columbus and Norfolk. In Columbus, I heard from small business owners about everything from the recent Census results to immigration to the Cattle Market Transparency Act, a bill I introduced earlier this year that would help increase cash sales and restore accountability in the cattle market.
We also discussed President Biden’s mishandling of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, a topic that has come up again and again during my conversations. The president is right that many Americans are war-weary, but it is disgraceful that the administration had no plan for if our withdrawal led to a Taliban takeover. He has needlessly put many lives at risk, including those of thousands of Americans in Afghanistan. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I continue to be briefed about the situation on the ground, and I will continue to call for President Biden to step up and let our military ensure safe passage for our citizens and our allies.
In my meeting in Norfolk, I heard many of the same questions and a few others. One man told me about how inflation and labor shortages have made it nearly impossible for him to run his furniture business.
Stories like his are why I oppose a $3.5 trillion spending measure that congressional Democrats have proposed. Passing such a reckless spending package would only make inflation and other problems worse.
In another visit, to Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, I spoke with CEO Diane Carlin and hospital board members and medical staff about how the Paycheck Protection Program and other COVID relief programs helped them get through the pandemic. One of these was the Provider Relief Fund program, which was created specifically to support hospitals. The Provider Relief Fund was targeted to hospitals on the front lines of the fight against COVID, and that is why it was one of my top priorities to ensure that hospitals in rural areas have everything they need.
On top of that, Antelope Memorial is a Critical Access Hospital, which means they are the only option for health care for many Nebraskans in the rural area around Neligh. I sent a letter to former Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar about supporting rural hospitals last year, and he made sure hospitals like Antelope Memorial had the support they needed during the pandemic.
I have long said that maintaining an active and open dialogue with the people I have the honor of representing is the most important part of my work. That is true, but it is also my favorite part.
Before the Senate reconvenes in early September, I will have many more conversations like these. I can’t wait to speak with many people who make Nebraska such an incredible place.
Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.