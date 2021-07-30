Travelers say they missed not seeing the museum

To the editor,

My husband and I are full-time travelers who enjoy finding that "something special" in the small towns wherever we roam.

York was one of the towns we chose to visit today, mainly because of the description and reviews on TripAdvisor.com of the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum. It was rated by that site as one of the top local museums in the state of Nebraska. In fact, the museum was what brought us here.

Imagine our disappointment to discover that the building was closed for renovation. We understand that renovations are necessary and often occur at the inconvenience of customers. We can accept that.

However, our subsequent rambles about town and discussions with local shop owners revealed that there was some debate about even keeping the museum as an attraction. I request that the town council members check out the reviews posted on the TripAdvisor website. It seems several people have enjoyed this museum. If it continues to bring people into York, and we go on to enjoy the shops and restaurants you have to offer, perhaps it would be worthwhile to keep such an attraction open. I hope you do, so we can actually get to visit the next time we travel I-80.

Best wishes for the future of this project.

Colin and Deb Simpson,

Livingston, Texas