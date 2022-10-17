'Tis the season

Fall is here, and, I for one, am so glad to see it (and feel it). Mostly it is great to say good-bye and good riddance to all the bugs that have been bugging me all summer long. I know they will be back, but at least it’s good sleeping weather and we’re not bothered by the bugs . . . for a while.

I love seeing the trees turn color, but I hate raking leaves, which comes with the territory, I guess. Mostly I love the wealth of holidays that start in the fall. I’ve already celebrated the two biggies of the Jewish year, Rosh Hashanan (the New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement). Next is Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving. Do you see a pattern here? Food is celebrated at each of these. We have already begun getting candy ready for Halloween and soon we’ll be making plans for Thanksgiving.

Halloween has always been fun for me. When I was a kid, getting loads of free candy was the best. We knew who would have the best candy around (we were never on that list), and we made plans to get to those house quickly and sometimes frequently. I’ve written before about some neighbors who owned Vess Soda Pop giving away cans of pop. They were very popular each year. Mom always waited too long to get the good candy from the store. We always ended up with those ones wrapped in orange or black wrappers or Circus Peanuts (it never occurred to her the reason they had so many of those kinds of candies left on the shelves was because no one bought them). That’s one reason we get candy early because they have a good varieties and we have snackies for a good month before time. My costumes were usually lame and bought at the last minute. Mom can’t sew, so the thought of a homemade costume was null.

The big reason I love this time of year is the choice of monster movies on TV! I’m not talking about slasher or gory movies, but I’m talking about the classics. I can’t imagine the thrill of seeing Frankenstein or King Kong the first time in the theatre on a big screen. I bet that was wonderful. When Lon Chaney Jr. goes through the transformation into the Wolfman, there isn’t anything today that makes the same comparison today. A bit of trivia…Lon Chaney Jr. has the distinction of playing the Big Four movie monsters. He’s the only one with that distinction. He’s best known for playing “The Wolfman” (a role he played three other times), but he also got the opportunity to play the Frankenstein monster, the Mummy and Count Dracula.

There is one movie that I love during Halloween because it features three movie monsters together. Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein was the biggest hit in 1940 and until Ghostbusters came ou-- it was the biggest comedy/horror picture to date. It is only the second time Bela Lugosi played Count Dracula. Boris Karloff was asked to play the monster again, but he said no. He did appear in a later Abbott & Costello movie when he saw how big the Frankenstein movie was. You can catch all the originals plus their sequels this month. It’s well worth it to see them and how great true suspense can be.

It’s also getting to be Czech season again. It’s hard to believe the Czechs of York have been doing this for 17 years. I remember when it was in the city auditorium. Now it’s so successful it is moved out to the Holthus Convention Center. Congratulations to the Czechs of York on another great event.

It’s also getting to be soup Sseason once again, and that means The Friends of the Library are gearing up for their annual soup sale on November 26. It starts at 10 a.m. at the library and will end when we are sold out, so make sure you get there early. Members of the Friends of the Library and other volunteers will be making quarts of homemade soups, freeze them and then bring them down to the library to sell. All the proceeds of the sale goes to help the library stretch their programming and books. Best of all you get some of the area best-tasting soups for the cold Nebraska days ahead . . . it’s all made for you! People buy quarts for those who can’t make it down to the sale, but still enjoy soups. We are going through our recipe books to pick which kind of soup to make. I usually do Dill Pickle Soup which is not as gross as it sounds, and one other flavor of soup. That’s what I’m trying to pick this year. This is a great fundraiser for the library, and part of Shop Small Saturday (more details coming soon). I hope you will stop by and get your favorite flavor of soup. We usually have at least 25 different flavors to pick from and best of all it all goes to support our great library.