Three weeks until the York Home Show

The Chamber is busy preparing for this year’s Home and Garden Show at York’s Holthus Convention Center on February 18 and 19. This annual event is one residents and vendors alike look forward to. In addition to the fantastic exhibits that will be on display, the Chamber has coordinated other activities to take place at the convention center during the show.

Our office receives calls regularly about where residents can dispose of documents safely. It is because of the high volume of calls and the support of our sponsors, we will have the shred truck at the Home Show. On Friday, February 18 from 3 – 6 p.m.,, the Shred-It truck will be located on the south end of the convention center parking lot and residents are invited to bring their financial and medical records to be shredded. It can be very tempting to just throw these items in the trash, but experts warn us that there are people out there that are just waiting get your information. Protecting your financial and medical privacy is very important to the Shred-It truck sponsors (Union Bank & Trust and York General). There will be representatives from Union Bank and Chamber Ambassadors on hand to assist you with getting your items out of your car and to the shred truck.