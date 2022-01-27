Three weeks until the York Home Show

The Chamber is busy preparing for this year’s Home and Garden Show at York’s Holthus Convention Center on February 18 and 19. This annual event is one residents and vendors alike look forward to. In addition to the fantastic exhibits that will be on display, the Chamber has coordinated other activities to take place at the convention center during the show.
Our office receives calls regularly about where residents can dispose of documents safely. It is because of the high volume of calls and the support of our sponsors, we will have the shred truck at the Home Show. On Friday, February 18 from 3 – 6 p.m.,, the Shred-It truck will be located on the south end of the convention center parking lot and residents are invited to bring their financial and medical records to be shredded. It can be very tempting to just throw these items in the trash, but experts warn us that there are people out there that are just waiting get your information. Protecting your financial and medical privacy is very important to the Shred-It truck sponsors (Union Bank & Trust and York General). There will be representatives from Union Bank and Chamber Ambassadors on hand to assist you with getting your items out of your car and to the shred truck.
Last year, we had the Goodwill truck on site accepting donations. Again, we continued to receive calls requesting to continue offering this service. We reached out to our local store and they connected us with their main office and all systems are go! Goodwill will have a donation truck at the convention center on Saturday, February 19 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Goodwill officials have stated, “We can accept all items that meet our standards!” A guide to help with what can be accepted is on our website: https://yorkchamber.org/home-and-garden-show/.
That is just what is going on in the parking lots. Inside the convention center there is a lot more happening! We invite you to hop on one of the golf cart shuttles and enjoy the car to door service that has become a staple of this show. Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental have been providing the carts for this service since we began hosting the show at the convention center.
York County 4-H groups will be using their hands to serve the community. They will be collecting non-perishable items throughout the event. Donations will go to Blue Valley Community Action Food Bank and Living Water Mission. February is 4-H month and the Chamber is thrilled to have some of our younger citizens connecting with those attending the show.
York’s Young professionals will be manning the food stand both days of the show. They will be selling Valentino’s on-site and will be serving in the North Dining Room. York High School FFA students and sponsors will be hosting the very popular pancake feed on Saturday morning from 8 – 11 a.m. Your donations will be greatly appreciated.
Fresh popcorn returns! The Chamber Ambassadors, board members and volunteers will be offering fresh popcorn to those attending the show. We were not able to offer this last year and it was greatly missed. While you are enjoying your popcorn, stroll the exhibit hall visiting with all the vendors. A vendor list can be found at https://yorkchamber.org/home-and-garden-show/.
York’s Young Professionals are starting the year off with a social gathering at GoodyPop. Come meet and greet the newest members to York Young Professionals! They welcomed 37 new members in 2021 and that's worth celebrating! There will have a popcorn buffet and drinks provided by YP. This is a 21-plus event, but open to all YP members. Details can be found on the Young Professional’s Facebook page.
Join us at the Youth Involvement Fair 2022 Thursday, March 24, from 5-7 p.m., at York’s City Auditorium! This event is a coordinated effort by the York Chamber of Commerce and York Parks and Recreation to bring together organizations who offer late spring, summer, and early fall programs for youth in one location for an evening. This allows parents to explore the possibilities for their children and on-site registrations all in one convenient location. This event is in its eighth year and proves to be an anticipated one for busy parents who appreciate the convenience. It also promotes the many activities available for youth with a wide variety of interests! Contact Emily if you have questions. Register your business/organization before spaces fill! (https://yorkchamber.org/youth-involvement-fair/)
The 10th annual Flavors of York County returns. Join the 2022 Leadership York Class for a night out tasting the Flavors of York County. A variety of vendors will present you an opportunity to experience their signature foods. Flavors will take place at York’s Holthus Convention Center on Thursday, April 7, from 4:30-7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the Chamber or from any class member for $15. (Sold at the door for $20). This year our class will be raising money to donate to a local non-profit to be determined.