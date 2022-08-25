There is no place like home

We are just two weeks out from Yorkfest 2022! Our team has begun the final phase of preparations and communications with the various event organizers. Here is a quick snapshot of all that is taking place September 8–11! Registrations and schedules are available at: https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

Thursday events (9/8/22) will take place at Kilgore Memorial Library. The Child Identification Program will begin at 4 p.m. inside. The Ministerial Alliance will be manning the inflatables on the south lawn and the Farmers Market will take place at the usual location at the library. In addition, York County Relay for Life will have a hot dog fundraising meal. The Chamber will be giving away cake pops and the Crossroads Riders will be handing out root beer floats. Nebraska Avenue will be filled with runners as Champion Homes gets the Fun Run going around 6:15. The evening closes out with the library crew inviting everyone inside to enjoy the spectacular show with Magician Adam White! Special thanks to Central Valley Ag for their support for family activities.

Friday events (9/9/22) will be hosted all around town. We kick off the day with the Mayoral Prayer Breakfast at York’s Holthus Convention Center. At noon, the Coronation Lunch will take place at York Country Club. Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate will be hosting the Boy Scout Troop #173 funnel cake truck. Sunset Bowl will be having Renewed Horizon-hosted INCREDI-BOWL Night. York Teammates invite you to listen to the great sounds of Blinker Fluid at Chances R Beer Garden (this is a 21+ event) and Union Bank & Trust invites families to head out to the convention center to enjoy the Drive In Movie “UP.”

Saturday events (9/10/22) again take you all around town. York Fire Department gets the day started with delicious pancakes. As the morning continues, there will be a popcorn give away at Union Bank & Trust and the Bloody Mary Bar will open at the Eagles Club. The street fair vendors will be set up and ready by 9 a.m. on Saturday and will remain open until 1 p.m. There will be food trucks too. The Grand Parade will get going at 10 a.m., and thank you to Cornerstone Bank for organizing the band competition and sponsoring. First United Methodist Church will host a sloppy joe and hot dog feed, Wild Hawgs will take off for their annual Yorkfest Poker Run and the Elks Lodge will be serving sloppy joes too! The Anna Bemis Palmer Classroom will be open and Delight Design has organized a water tower take and make event. The BAB-It-Up Disc Golf Tournament will take place at Mincks Park and the skate contest will be held at Harrison Park. York Parks and Recreation will have Bike@Night through Beaver Creek Trails.

Sunday events (9/11/22) help us close out the celebration. York Parks and Rec will host the annual co-ed sand volleyball tournament at East Hill and Harrison Parks. The Knights of Columbus will host breakfast at the St. Joseph School Gym and the day closes with the annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf tournament at York Country Club.

This just in….104.9 Max Country/KOOL 103.5 will host VIBE@5 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 5–6:30 at York Country Club. The crew at the radio station has been busy promoting their golf cart give away all summer and want to cap of their summer of fun with VIBE@5! More details to come soon.

Our team keeps things moving in September with Sip & Stroll taking place on Thursday, Sept. 29. The evening is a time for residents and guests to York stroll through the downtown area and visit with local retailers, medical providers, lawyers and other professionals. This has been a great way for people to get to know all that is offered in Downtown York. Sip and Stroll is a 21+ event. No children may accompany adults. Please make arrangements to have infants and toddlers taken care of at home or if your children are older, sign them up for Parents Night Out. Sip and Stroll tickets can be purchased on-line at: https://yorkchamber.org/sip-stroll/. York Parks and Recreation Parent’s Night Out is for children ages three years old to fifth grade. Register early (https://tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations/Register.aspx?CompanyID=2020&GroupID=1414753).

As I close this week, I wanted to express my thanks to so many who have reached out to and assisted me and my entire family over the past few weeks after the passing of my father-in-law, Ron. Earlier last week, I talked with people to put together a “what if” plan. As we moved through the week, it was clear that those alternative arrangements would have to be set in motion. I am forever grateful for co-workers, office mates, people I work with regularly at other businesses and institutions who were willing to take on a few extra tasks so I could be with my family. When folks ask what makes York a special place, I tell them it is because people a genuinely kind and generous and for that, I am very thankful.